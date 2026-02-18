Johnson & Johnson Expands U.S. Footprint with more than $1 Billion Investment in Next Generation Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility in Pennsylvania

Johnson & Johnson Expands U.S. Footprint with more than $1 Billion Investment in Next Generation Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility in Pennsylvania

  • Advanced manufacturing site will utilize cutting‑edge cell therapy technologies to help deliver the company's portfolio of transformational medicines
  • Facility will boost Pennsylvania's economy by creating more than 4,000 construction jobs and 500 biomanufacturing jobs, while further strengthening the Company's annual $10 billion economic impact across the state
  • Investment is part of Company's $55 billion U.S. investment by early 2029 and supports plans to manufacture the vast majority of its advanced medicines in the U.S. to meet the needs of patients in the U.S.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the "Company"), healthcare's leading, most comprehensive innovation powerhouse, today announced a more than $1 billion investment in a next generation cell therapy manufacturing facility in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. This new facility will further expand the Company's U.S. manufacturing capacity as it advances its industry leading portfolio and pipeline of transformational medicines for cancer, immune-mediated and neurological diseases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260218830893/en/

"For 140 years, Johnson & Johnson has been a leading innovator in American healthcare, and we are honored to continue advancing that legacy in Pennsylvania," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson. "By uniting scientific excellence with state-of-the-art manufacturing and strategic investment, and by working collaboratively with our communities, we are delivering for patients and creating significant opportunities for workers and families."

In building this facility, Johnson & Johnson continues to invest in cutting-edge manufacturing processes and in training to develop a workforce skilled in advanced technologies that are shaping the future of medicine. It will support more than 500 skilled biomanufacturing jobs when fully operational and more than 4,000 construction jobs during site development.

"Pennsylvania is a powerhouse for innovation and manufacturing in the life sciences," said Governor Josh Shapiro. "Just a few years ago we weren't even on the field - but today we're competing and winning. We've done it by creating the first economic development plan for Pennsylvania in 2 decades, and following through on it by cutting red tape, making strategic investments in key industries like the life sciences, and strengthening our workforce. That's why companies like Johnson & Johnson are choosing to double down on their investments here in our Commonwealth - because they know we've got the strategy, the workforce, and the speed they need to succeed."

Decades of Investment in Pennsylvania

This investment further strengthens the Company's longstanding economic impact across Pennsylvania, which totals approximately $10 billion 1 annually. With ten facilities encompassing more than 2 million square feet dedicated to manufacturing, research, distribution, and office operations, Johnson & Johnson maintains one of the most significant, statewide footprints in the healthcare industry.

The announcement is part of the Company's previously announced $ 55 billion U.S. investment in manufacturing, research and development, and technology through early 2029.

Additional Quotes for Media Use

"Pennsylvania leads in life sciences and advanced manufacturing because we consistently deliver what companies like Johnson & Johnson need to succeed: a skilled workforce, premier research institutions, and proven manufacturing strength," said U.S. Senator Dave McCormick. "This $1 billion-plus investment in a new Lower Gwynedd facility is a testament to that leadership and will produce life-changing treatments for patients, along with new and good jobs for our Commonwealth."

"Pennsylvania is a leader in health care innovation with some of the very best health care workers. Proud to see this more than $1 billion investment into Montgomery County and our Commonwealth," said U.S. Senator John Fetterman. "Bringing new jobs, advanced manufacturing, and life-saving medicine to and for our communities is always something to celebrate."

"Our region is home to world-class healthcare, science and research — and the opening of Johnson & Johnson's cell therapy manufacturing facility in Lower Gwynedd expands its long tradition of leadership in Pennsylvania," Representative Madeleine Dean said. "J&J's new site will promote job growth, foster innovation, and, most importantly, bring life-saving medicine to people around the country. I look forward to their continued success."

ABOUT Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ or at https://innovativemedicine.jnj.com/

Follow us at @JNJInnovMed.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory actions; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

For additional information, please visit www.jnj.com .

Footnotes
1 Estimated impact as calculated by an external economic analysis.

Media Contact:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor Contact:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

johnson-johnsonjnjnyse-jnj
JNJ
The Conversation (0)
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.These advanced European technologies... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 44 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 13 th , at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, CA. Biljana Naumovic, Worldwide Vice President, Oncology, and Peter Lebowitz, Global... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering

Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Kenvue Inc. ("Kenvue"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, today announced the pricing of Kenvue's upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 172,812,560 shares of Kenvue's common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. In addition,... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Bernstein 39 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31 st , at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at... Keep Reading...

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). As quoted in the press release: The collaboration will explore the potential for Kaleido’s... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Graphite One Announces Closing of Public Offering for C$35 Million

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone

Related News

uranium-investing

Niger’s Seized Uranium Remains in Geopolitical Limbo

graphite-investing

US Slaps Higher Tariffs on Chinese Graphite Imports After Final Commerce Determination

energy-investing

Ormat Signs 150MW Geothermal Deal to Power Google Data Centers in Nevada

copper-investing

BHP Reports Strong Half-Year Copper Results, Boosts Guidance for 2026

precious-metals-investing

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

precious-metals-investing

NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone