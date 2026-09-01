John Hancock Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Distributions

The John Hancock closed-end funds listed below declared their quarterly distributions today as follows:
Declaration Date: September 1, 2026
Ex Date: September 11, 2026
Record Date: September 11, 2026
Payment Date: September 30, 2026
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Distribution
|
Change
|
Market Price
|
Annualized
|
HEQ
|
Diversified Income
|
$0.2500
|
-
|
$11.75
|
8.51 %
|
JHS
|
Income Securities Trust
|
$0.1546
|
0.0011
|
$10.88
|
5.68 %
|
JHI
|
Investors Trust
|
$0.2940
|
-0.0030
|
$13.35
|
8.81 %
|
BTO
|
Financial Opportunities Fund
|
$0.6500
|
-
|
$39.36
|
6.61 %
John Hancock Diversified Income Fund
Diversified Income Fund (the "Fund") declared its quarterly distribution pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "HEQ Plan"). Under the HEQ Plan, the Fund makes quarterly distributions in a fixed amount of $0.2500 per share, which will be paid quarterly until further notice. Distributions under the HEQ Plan may consist of net investment income, net realized long-term capital gains, net realized short-term capital gains and, to the extent necessary, return of capital. The Fund may also make additional distributions (i) for purposes of not incurring federal income tax on investment company taxable income and net capital gain of the Fund, if any, not included in such regular distributions and (ii) for purposes of not incurring federal excise tax on ordinary income and capital gain net income, if any, not included in such regular quarterly distributions. The Board may amend the terms of the HEQ Plan or terminate the HEQ Plan at any time.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
Financial Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") declared its quarterly distribution pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "BTO Plan"). Under the BTO Plan, the Fund makes quarterly distributions in a fixed amount of $0.6500 per share, which will be paid quarterly until further notice.
Distributions under the BTO Plan may consist of net investment income, net realized long-term capital gains, net realized short-term capital gains and, to the extent necessary, return of capital. The BTO Plan intends to fund each distribution, to the extent possible, in a tax-advantaged manner through the realization of long-term capital gains where the distribution amount exceeds net investment income. The Fund will seek to realize capital gains for this purpose in a manner which the advisor and subadvisor believe is consistent with prudent portfolio management and the investment objective, policies and restrictions of the Fund.
The Fund may also make additional distributions (i) for purposes of not incurring federal income tax on investment company taxable income and net capital gain of the Fund, if any, not included in such regular distributions and (ii) for purposes of not incurring federal excise tax on ordinary income and capital gain net income, if any, not included in such regular quarterly distributions. The Board may amend the terms of the BTO Plan or terminate the BTO Plan at any time.
A portion of a Fund's current distribution may include sources other than net investment income, including a return of capital. Investors should understand that a return of capital is not a distribution from income or gains of a Fund. As required under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice with the estimated components of the distribution will be mailed to shareholders at the time of payment if it does not consist solely of net investment income. At this time, one or more of the Funds anticipates that the notice accompanying the current distribution will include an estimate of return of capital. Such notice will also be posted to the Funds' website at www.jhinvestments.com. The notice should not be used to prepare tax returns as the estimates indicated in the notice may differ from the ultimate federal income tax characterization of distributions. After the end of each calendar year, investors will be sent a Form 1099-DIV informing them how to report distributions received during that year for federal income tax purposes.
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.
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Media Contact: Gordon Haight
(617) 572-0034
Investor Contact: (800) 843-0090
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SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management