John Hancock Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Distributions

John Hancock Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Distributions

The John Hancock closed-end funds listed below declared their quarterly distributions today as follows:

Declaration Date:           September 1, 2026
Ex Date:                          September 11, 2026
Record Date:                  September 11, 2026
Payment Date:                September 30, 2026

Ticker

Fund Name

Distribution
Per Share

Change
From
Previous
Distribution

Market Price
as of
08/31/2026

Annualized
Current
Distribution
Rate at Market

HEQ

Diversified Income

$0.2500

-

$11.75

8.51 %

JHS

Income Securities Trust

$0.1546

0.0011

$10.88

5.68 %

JHI

Investors Trust

$0.2940

-0.0030

$13.35

8.81 %

BTO

Financial Opportunities Fund

$0.6500

-

$39.36

6.61 %

John Hancock Diversified Income Fund

Diversified Income Fund (the "Fund") declared its quarterly distribution pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "HEQ Plan"). Under the HEQ Plan, the Fund makes quarterly distributions in a fixed amount of $0.2500 per share, which will be paid quarterly until further notice. Distributions under the HEQ Plan may consist of net investment income, net realized long-term capital gains, net realized short-term capital gains and, to the extent necessary, return of capital. The Fund may also make additional distributions (i) for purposes of not incurring federal income tax on investment company taxable income and net capital gain of the Fund, if any, not included in such regular distributions and (ii) for purposes of not incurring federal excise tax on ordinary income and capital gain net income, if any, not included in such regular quarterly distributions. The Board may amend the terms of the HEQ Plan or terminate the HEQ Plan at any time.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Financial Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") declared its quarterly distribution pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "BTO Plan"). Under the BTO Plan, the Fund makes quarterly distributions in a fixed amount of $0.6500 per share, which will be paid quarterly until further notice. 

Distributions under the BTO Plan may consist of net investment income, net realized long-term capital gains, net realized short-term capital gains and, to the extent necessary, return of capital. The BTO Plan intends to fund each distribution, to the extent possible, in a tax-advantaged manner through the realization of long-term capital gains where the distribution amount exceeds net investment income. The Fund will seek to realize capital gains for this purpose in a manner which the advisor and subadvisor believe is consistent with prudent portfolio management and the investment objective, policies and restrictions of the Fund.

The Fund may also make additional distributions (i) for purposes of not incurring federal income tax on investment company taxable income and net capital gain of the Fund, if any, not included in such regular distributions and (ii) for purposes of not incurring federal excise tax on ordinary income and capital gain net income, if any, not included in such regular quarterly distributions. The Board may amend the terms of the BTO Plan or terminate the BTO Plan at any time.

A portion of a Fund's current distribution may include sources other than net investment income, including a return of capital. Investors should understand that a return of capital is not a distribution from income or gains of a Fund. As required under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice with the estimated components of the distribution will be mailed to shareholders at the time of payment if it does not consist solely of net investment income. At this time, one or more of the Funds anticipates that the notice accompanying the current distribution will include an estimate of return of capital. Such notice will also be posted to the Funds' website at www.jhinvestments.com. The notice should not be used to prepare tax returns as the estimates indicated in the notice may differ from the ultimate federal income tax characterization of distributions. After the end of each calendar year, investors will be sent a Form 1099-DIV informing them how to report distributions received during that year for federal income tax purposes.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

About Manulife John Hancock Investments

At Manulife John Hancock Investments, we serve investors through a specialized multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house investment capabilities with a broad network of unaffiliated asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous oversight in the industry. As a result, we're able to offer a variety of options in each investment category, an approach that we believe truly serves the best interests of our clients. Our powerful combination of global expertise, strategic partnerships, and robust stewardship is designed to help investors pursue better portfolio outcomes. 

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Media Contact:          Gordon Haight
                                   (617) 572-0034

Investor Contact:       (800) 843-0090

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-hancock-closed-end-funds-declare-quarterly-distributions-302866792.html

SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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