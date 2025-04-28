John Ciampaglia: Gold's "Extreme" Run — Price Drivers and What's Next

John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, shares his outlook for the gold price.

"To us, gold could continue to rally here. It's going to be volatile — we see all these days of plus US$100, down US$100. So you have to be kind of careful you don't get overly whipsawed around," he said.

