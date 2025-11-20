Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Key Driver Now, Plus 2026 Catalysts to Watch

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, looks back on gold's performance in 2025 and forward to what could be coming in 2026.

In his view, risk and uncertainty are key gold drivers that are likely to stay in place next year.

