Video

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Key Driver Now, Plus 2026 Catalysts to Watch play icon
Gold Investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Key Driver Now, Plus 2026 Catalysts to Watch

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 20, 2025 09:55PM
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Investors are re-evaluating their exposure to risk amid concerns about a stock market bubble, said Joe Cavatoni of the World Gold Council. That's putting gold back in the limelight.

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, looks back on gold's performance in 2025 and forward to what could be coming in 2026.

In his view, risk and uncertainty are key gold drivers that are likely to stay in place next year.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Rick Rule, mine site.
Copper Investing

Rick Rule: Oil/Gas Move is Inevitable, but Copper is Next Bull Market

Large dump truck on dusty road in rocky quarry.
CjVitoS / Adobe Stock
Resource Investing

Jacques Bonneau: How I Pick Junior Miners, Plus 7 Stocks I Like Now

Matthew Piepenburg, gold and silver bars.
Gold Investing

Matthew Piepenburg: Gold, Silver Going Higher, but Expect Volatility

Bold Ventures President and COO Bruce MacLachlan
Gold Investing

Bold Ventures Kicks Off 2026 with Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Providence Gold Mines CEO Highlights Growth Catalysts at La Dama de Oro Gold Property
assets.rbl.ms
Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines CEO Highlights Growth Catalysts at La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Managing Director Matt Painter.
Gold Investing

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Targets Multimillion-Ounce Deposit in a Proven Gold Corridor

Up next

Andy Schectman, gold and silver bars play icon
Gold Investing

Andy Schectman: Gold, Silver Being Repriced, Big Money Standing for Delivery

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodFeb 01, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, weighs in on the factors moving gold and silver, emphasizing that their long-term drivers remain in place.

"Nothing goes straight up without taking a breather, but you can still coexist. That can coexist with long-term bullishness, and I am hugely long-term bullish," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Jeff Clark, gold and silver bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Jeff Clark: Gold, Silver Price Drop — Cash is Key in Corrections

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJan 31, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Jeff Clark, founder of Paydirt Prospector, remains bullish on the outlook for gold and silver, emphasizing that cash is key when prices correct.

"Even though I'm very long, and even though I haven't taken profits on a lot of things, the number one antidote to a crash or a correction is your cash level," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Chris Vermeulen, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Chris Vermeulen: Gold, Silver to Go "Dramatically Higher," This is When

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJan 31, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Speaking ahead of this week's gold and silver price correction, Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, said the metals were due for a "significant pullback."

After that, they'll be positioned for a new leg up.

"There will be a time definitely to get back into metals, because I think metals will go dramatically higher from where they are right now," he explained. "But I do think that's a year or two out."

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Lobo Tiggre, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Silver Hit Record Highs, Next "Buy Low" Sector

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJan 30, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Did gold and silver just experience a blow-off top, or do they have more room to run?

Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, shares his thoughts on what's going on with the precious metals, and how investors may want to position.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

Ross Beaty silver bars. play icon
Ross Beaty silver bars.
Gold Investing

Ross Beaty: Gold, Silver in "Bubble Territory," What Happens Next?

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJan 30, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Ross Beaty of Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) and Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NASDAQ:PAAS) shares his thoughts on gold and silver's record-setting runs.

While high prices are exciting, he noted that even US$50 per ounce silver is good for miners.

"At the end of the day, there's still great value in the silver equities," Beaty said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Latest News

More News