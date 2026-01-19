Jim Wiederhold: Will Industrial Metals Outshine Gold, Silver in 2026?

Jim Wiederhold, commodity indices product manager at Bloomberg, shares his commodities outlook for 2026, saying that while precious metals dominated last year, there's potential for a rotation toward industrial metals like copper in the year ahead.

"The fundamental story for industrial is very strong," he said.

"There's potential huge supply/demand imbalances coming in the future."

