Jiayin Group Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2025

Jiayin Group Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2025

Jiayin Group Inc. ("Jiayin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2026, U.S. Eastern Time. The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https:ir.jiayintech.cn and on the SEC's website at https:www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at ir@jiayinfintech.cn.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit https://ir.jiayintech.cn/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Jiayin Group
Ms. Emily Lu
Email: ir@jiayinfintech.cn


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