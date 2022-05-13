Precious MetalsInvesting News

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 13, 2022 TheNewswire - Jazz Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has closed the first portion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of units by issuing 860,250 Units at a price of $0.80 per Unit for gross proceeds of $688,200.  Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant . ...

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 13, 2022 TheNewswire - Jazz Resources Inc. ( TSXV:JZR ) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first portion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units (the " Units ") by issuing 860,250 Units at a price of $0.80 per Unit for gross proceeds of $688,200.  Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $1.20 per Share for a period of 12 months after the date of issuance of the Warrants.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has paid finder's fees to certain registered brokerage firms, comprised of an aggregate cash payment of $27,492, and issued an aggregate of 34,365 non-transferable compensation warrants, substantially upon the same terms and conditions as the Warrants. The Units, Shares, Warrants, compensation warrants and any Shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants or compensation warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance the development of the Vila Nova gold project located in the state of Amapa, Brazil, and for general working capital purposes.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

rob@jazzresources.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements with respect to the terms of the Offering and the expected use of the net proceeds of the Offering.  Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties and regulatory risks.  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Jazz ResourcesTSXV:JZRGold Investing
JZR:CA
inn on columbia

Jazz Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Jazz Resources Increases Size of Non-Brokered Offering

Jazz Resources Increases Size of Non-Brokered Offering

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire May 10, 2022 Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that, due to significant demand, it has increased its previously announced private placement financing by an additional $700,000 to $1,700,000.  Pursuant to the increased offering, the Company is offering, on a non-brokered private placement basis, up to 2,125,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.80 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,700,000.  Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") of the Company at an exercise price of $1.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 12 months after the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jazz Announces Private Placement Of Units To Raise Up To $1,000,000 And Grant Of Stock Options

Jazz Announces Private Placement Of Units To Raise Up To $1,000,000 And Grant Of Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

May 6, 2022 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 1,250,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.80 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.  Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") of the Company at an exercise price of $1.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 12 months after the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JAZZ Announces Assembly of its 800 Tonne Per Day Gravimetric Mill on the Vila Nova Gold Project, Amapa State, Brazil

JAZZ Announces Assembly of its 800 Tonne Per Day Gravimetric Mill on the Vila Nova Gold Project, Amapa State, Brazil

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Col umbia, Canada TheNewswire April 27, 2022 - Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that assembly of the 800 tonne per day bulk sampling gravimetric mill (the " Mill ") on the Vila Nova gold property in Amapa, Brazil (the " Property ") has been completed.  Brastorno Tecnologia em Equipamentos Para Mineracao (" Brastorno "), a Brazilian manufacturer of mineral exploration and mining equipment, was retained in 2021 to design, manufacture and assemble the Mill on the Property.  It is anticipated that the Mill will be powered up with electricity and water and Brastorno will undertake start-up and testing procedures in May 2022 before the Mill will become operational.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jazz Provides Update on Vila Nova Gold Project and Announces Notice of Warrant Acceleration

Jazz Provides Update on Vila Nova Gold Project and Announces Notice of Warrant Acceleration

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Col umbia, Canada TheNewswire - Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") wishes to announce that the fully-permitted, 800 tonne per day gravimetric mill is currently being assembled on site at the Vila Nova gold property located in the State of Amapa, Brazil.  The Company anticipates that the mill will be fully assembled before the end of March 2022.  Testing of the mill will be conducted as soon as practicable after assembly has been completed.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Private Placement Fully Subscribed

Alianza Minerals Private Placement Fully Subscribed

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - May 13, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Alianza " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the non-brokered private placement of 10 million Units of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $750,000 (the " Offering ") is fully subscribed and will be closed shortly.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold starts an induced polarization survey on the southern portion of the Obalski property

TomaGold starts an induced polarization survey on the southern portion of the Obalski property

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Abitibi Geophysics of Val-d'Or to conduct an induced polarization (IP) survey over the southern portion of its 100%-owned Obalski property, located 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. In preparation for the survey, the Corporation has cut an additional 9 km of lines covering the southern portion of the property.

In December 2021, Abitibi Geophysics conducted an IP survey and produced a preliminary report that demonstrated the presence of large geophysical anomalies to the west and south of the Obalski deposit, right at the edge of the survey grid. The same report also indicated that the geophysical coverage was insufficient, leading the Corporation to undertake this new survey and carry out linecutting during the winter of 2021-22.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Maiden RC Drill Program Commences at Korhogo Project

Maiden RC Drill Program Commences at Korhogo Project

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has commenced a 2,000m maiden RC drilling program at the Korhogo Nord Permit which, with the Ouangolodougou Permit constitute the Korhogo Project1 . The permits collectively cover 296km2 hosting 17km of faulted greenstone granite contact as shown in Figure 1. Both permits are 100% owned by Mako and are readily accessible from the Mako Field Office.

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

GCM Mining Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today the release of its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars ("USD") unless otherwise noted. Non-GAAP financial performance measures in this press release are identified with " NG ". For a detailed description of each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a detailed reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, please refer to the Company's MD&A.

Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of GCM Mining, commenting on the first quarter results, said, "We have started off 2022 on a positive note, meeting our expectations for production, costs and cash flow in the first quarter. We are on track to once again meet our annual production guidance for 2022. Following the favorable Mineral Reserve and Resource update at Segovia that we announced in March, our exploration and mine geology teams have continued to execute the ongoing drilling campaigns at our four producing mines and the brownfield areas in our mining title. At our Toroparu Project in Guyana, we are advancing the infill drilling and the pre-construction activities. We are also completing the competitive bid process for the contract miner and selection processes for the power plant contractor and main civil works contractor are getting underway. We are on track to finalize the prefeasibility study in the third quarter of 2022, at which point formal construction of the project is expected to commence. The Company is also working with the local governmental agencies to finalize the mining license which is expected to be received in mid-2022."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Gold & Silver CEO Jan Alston

CMX Gold & Silver CEO Jan Alston: Rediscovering a High-grade Silver Mine in Idaho

CMX Gold & Silver CEO Jan Alston: Rediscovering a High Grade Silver Mine in Idahoyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2022.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2022 were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×