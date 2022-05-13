Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 13, 2022 TheNewswire - Jazz Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has closed the first portion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of units by issuing 860,250 Units at a price of $0.80 per Unit for gross proceeds of $688,200. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant . ...

JZR:CA