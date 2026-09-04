Jayden Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

Jayden Resources Inc. (TSXV: JDN) (the "Company" or "Jayden") announces that, further to its news releases dated July 24, 2026 and August 11, 2026, it has received TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") approval and closed its debt settlement transaction (the "Debt Settlement") to settle an aggregate of $462,812 of outstanding indebtedness (the "Debt") owing to certain creditors of the Company (each a "Creditor" and together the "Creditors").

Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company has issued an aggregate of 1,851,248 common shares of the Company (each a "Debt Share") to the Creditors at a deemed price of $0.25 per Debt Share, in full and final settlement of the Debt.

All Debt Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

An insider of the Company participated in the Debt Settlement. Of the Debt settled, David Eaton, the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, was a non-arm's-length party to the Company, and was issued 406,808 Debt Shares pursuant to the Debt Settlement. The issuance of the Debt Shares to Mr. Eaton is considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 (and Policy 5.9) contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Debt Shares issued to Mr. Eaton did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

For further information about this news release and the Company's current activities contact info@jaydenresources.com, visit our website at www.jaydenresources.com or call us at 604-688-9588.

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"
President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313181

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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