Japan Gold Corp. is pleased to announce results from eight additional scout drill holes at the Ryuo Prospect. Drilling has continued to encounter high-grade vein intersections along an 800 m open ended strike zone, following the success of three initial scout drill holes reported in September 2021 . The Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, which contains the Ryuo Prospect, is 100% held by Japan Gold and is not included in ...

JG:CA