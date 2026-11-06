James Hardie Industries Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

James Hardie Industries plc. (NYSE: JHX) will replace Roku Inc. (NASD: ROKU) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 11. S&P 500 constituent Fox Corp. (NASD: FOXA, FOX) acquired Roku in a deal that closed today, November 6.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Nov 11, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

James Hardie Industries

JHX

Materials

Nov 11, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Roku

ROKU

Communication Services

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-hardie-industries-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-302932466.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SPGINYSE:SPGIfintech investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...

Cann-IS Capital Corp. Announces Qualifying Transaction with Leading European CBD/Hemp Company

Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:NIS.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding engagement agreement with CWE European Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Canada (“CWE”), pursuant to which the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and... Keep Reading...

Antares Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: The Company reported total revenue of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $123.9 million for the year ended December... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Change of Auditor

AmeriTrust Announces Change of Auditor

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that at the request of the Company, HDCPA Professional Corporation (the "Predecessor Auditor") has... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has received gross proceeds of CAD$35,073,967 from the exercise of warrants.In January 2026,... Keep Reading...

Visa Expands Fan-First Strategy with New and Renewed Team Partnerships Across Pro Football

Visa's portfolio of 13 team relationships brings fans closer to pro football culture in some of the sport's most passionate markets Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, is building a fan-first pro football platform designed to connect more directly with fans, teams, communities,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brixton Metals Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million and Closing of Second Tranche

Steadright Closes Second And Final Tranche Of Financing For A Closing Total Of $900K

Goldgroup Provides Update on Technical Studies, Exploration and Drilling Programs

SAGA Metals Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council

Related News

uranium investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Foremost Clean Energy rises 35 Percent

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million and Closing of Second Tranche

base metals investing

Steadright Closes Second And Final Tranche Of Financing For A Closing Total Of $900K

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council

Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available On Demand

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council

precious metals investing

BTV Explores: Gold, Silver & Copper Companies Advancing Major Mining Projects