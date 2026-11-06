Brixton Metals Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million and Closing of Second Tranche

Brixton Metals Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million and Closing of Second Tranche

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX- V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce that it has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of national flow-through shares in the capital of Brixton (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.68 per FT Share and critical mineral flow-through shares in the capital of Brixton (the "CMFT Shares") at a price of $0.71 per CMFT Share to aggregate gross proceeds of up to $8 million.

Brixton is also pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of the Offering, pursuant to which the Company has issued 2,205,900 FT Shares and 126,425 CMFT Shares for combined gross proceeds of $1,589,773.75. In total, the Company has issued 3,529,445 FT Shares and 5,105,299 CMFT Shares across both tranches of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,024,784.89.

The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Act"). The gross proceeds from the CMFT Shares will be used to incur "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Act. Exploration expenditures are mainly for exploration and drilling at the Company's Thorn Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and the Langis Silver-Cobalt Project in Ontario.

In connection with closing the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid $3,000.11 and issued 4,225 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (each, a "Compensation Warrant") to an arm's length party who assisted in introducing a subscriber to the Offering. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.68 until November 6, 2028.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day expiring on March 7, 2027 pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company intends to complete a further tranche of the Offering, and will provide additional details once complete.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns five exploration projects: the Langis and Hudson Bay silver Projects in Ontario; the Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project in NW British Columbia; the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc.; and the Atlin Goldfields Project in northwest BC. Brixton holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the silver-focused Silvergruvan Project in Sweden. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO
info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707.

Follow us on:
LinkedIn | Twitter/X | Facebook | Instagram

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information are statements and information that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking information often addresses expected future business and financial performance, and often contains words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend"; information and statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All information other than information of historical fact included herein are forward-looking information, including, without limitation, information regarding the Company's business plans and strategies of operations; completion of a further tranche of the Offering; and use of proceeds of the Offering. By its nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information is based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that such information is provided and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking information. Brixton does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

bbb:cctsxv:bbbprecious metals investing
BBB:CC
Brixton Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Brixton Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brixton Metals

Brixton Metals

Diversified exposure to copper, gold and silver with projects in North America

Diversified exposure to copper, gold and silver with projects in North America Keep Reading...

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

Overview

Brixton Metals (TSXV:BBB,OTCQB:BBBXF,FRA:8BX1) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on silver, copper, gold and critical minerals across North America.

The company is currently transitioning from explorer to developer as it advances its Langis Silver Project in Ontario towards maiden mineral and tailings resource estimates. Thorn, its district-scale project in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, remains a shared focus with three individual resource estimates expected in Q1 2027

In addition, Brixton Metals is strategically advancing non-core projects through partnerships and option agreements with companies such as Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE American:IE;TSX:IE). These partnerships provide partner-funded exploration, allowing Brixton Metals to retain upside exposure while conserving capital and strengthening its balance sheet. This approach enables the company to focus on high-impact targets while mitigating exploration risk.

Brixton Metals' mineral exploration projects overview map

Brixton Metals’ management team, led by Chairman & CEO Gary R. Thompson, brings decades of experience in resource exploration, project development, and capital markets. The team’s expertise allows the company to efficiently advance multiple projects while maintaining exposure to a diversified portfolio of metals.

In October 2026, Brixton announced the closing of its option agreement with McKnight Resources AB to acquire a 100 percent interest in the silver-focused Silvergruvan Project in Hällefors Municipality, south-central Sweden. The 1,460-hectare property sits on the western margin of the Bergslagen province. Brixton can exercise the option by issuing C$1.5 million in shares and funding C$3.3 million in exploration, with a 2 percent NSR royalty granted to McKnight upon exercise.

With global demand for copper and critical minerals set to surge over the next 25 years—driven by renewable energy, electrification, and industrial decarbonization—Brixton Metals is well positioned to capitalize on the green revolution. By combining discovery potential at its flagship project, strategic monetization of non-core assets, and disciplined exploration, Brixton Metals is advancing toward its next growth milestones while delivering significant value for investors.

Company Highlights

  • High-Grade Silver Project: Langis Silver Project in the historic Cobalt Mining District of Ontario, which combines the past-producing, high-grade Langis and Hudson Bay mines.
  • Pipeline Projects: Includes Thorn (BC, Canada), Hog Heaven (Montana, USA) and Atlin Goldfields (BC, Canada), providing diversified exposure to copper, gold and silver.
  • Partnerships: Strategic option agreements with tier-one partners BHP and Ivanhoe Electric provide technical validation and fund exploration on non-core projects.
  • Shareholder Base: Strategic investors include BHP (approx. 10.4percent) and Ivanhoe Electric.
  • Management Expertise: Led by co-founder Gary Thompson, the management team has an average tenure of over 25 years, showing significant stability.
  • Fully funded 2026 program: The company closed a C$9.1 million financing in August to ramp up its ongoing drill campaign at the Langis Silver Project to capitalize on record-high silver prices. Brixton also announced a non-brokered flow-through private placement of up to C$6 million in October, with proceeds directed to exploration and drilling at the Thorn and Langis projects.
  • Near-term catalyst: Brixton is anticipating a maiden mineral resource estimate on the historic tailings at Langis in Q4 2026, three mineral resource estimate on the Thorn project in Q1 2027, and a maiden mineral resource estimate at Langis in Q2 2027.

Key Projects

Langis Silver Project (Ontario, Canada)

Brixton Metals' Langis Silver Project location map

The Langis Silver Project combines the past-producing, high-grade Langis and Hudson Bay mines, which are primary silver-cobalt-nickel brownfield opportunities located in the historic Cobalt Mining District of Ontario, which has a regional production history of over 600 million ounces of silver.

Brixton Metals has actively explored these sites, with drilling at Langis yielding over 220 intervals exceeding 100 g/t silver, including high-grade intercepts such as 15,436 g/t silver and 1.98 percent cobalt between 2016 - 2022. Recent drill results included 20 m of 5,015 g/t silver, including 0.65 m of 89,125 g/t. The projects benefit from year-round road access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including a railway and the Electra Battery Metals cobalt refinery 10 km away.

Project Highlights:

  • Historic Mineralization: High-grade silver and cobalt intercepts in historical drilling.
  • Strategic Opportunity: Near term cash-flow by reprocessing historic tailings
  • Exploration Upside: Property hosts brownfield exploration targets with known mineralization.
  • Critical Minerals Exposure: Adds battery metals to Brixton Metals’ diversified portfolio.

Thorn Project (BC, Canada)

Brixton Metals Thorn Project geological property map

The Thorn Project covers approximately 2,945 sq km on the same geological trend as British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, a region renowned for world-class porphyry and epithermal systems. The project hosts porphyry-style alteration with copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, with significant exploration potential. Its proximity to regional infrastructure and road access reduces logistical challenges and supports accelerated exploration programs.

Project Highlights:

  • Camp Creek Corridor: An 80-kilometer-long northeast-southwest trending corridor that hosts multiple underexplored porphyry-style prospects.
  • Trapper Target: High-grade gold intercepts demonstrate multiple vein systems with near-term resource potential.
  • Catalyst Target: First-ever drilling confirms copper-gold porphyry mineralization, advancing the exploration pipeline.
  • Tempest Target: Initial drilling reveals a multiphase porphyry system with copper-gold-silver-molybdenum mineralization and strong hydrothermal alteration.

Hog Heaven Project (Montana, USA)

Located in western Montana, Hog Heaven is a historical silver-gold-copper property with significant porphyry potential. Hog Heaven is currently under an earn-in agreement where Ivanhoe Electric can earn up to 75 percent interest through staged cash payments and exploration expenditures. This arrangement provides funding for exploration while retaining Brixton Metals’ upside exposure.

The property contains multiple mineralized zones, including historical drill targets with notable copper, gold, and silver intercepts. Ivanhoe’s initial drilling has confirmed mineralization and highlighted the project’s potential for large-scale porphyry systems. Brixton retains exposure to exploration success while de-risking development costs.

Project Highlights:

  • Option Agreement: Ivanhoe Electric can earn up to 75 percent through US$4.5 million in cash and US$40 million in work over 11 years. US$3.5M cash payments have been made, and approximately US$21 million has been spent on the project to date.
  • Mineralization: Historical drilling confirms copper, gold, and silver mineralization across multiple targets.
  • Exploration Focus: Targets include porphyry-style and epithermal systems.

Atlin Goldfields Project (British Columbia, Canada)

The Atlin Goldfields Project is located in northwestern British Columbia, an area historically known for placer gold production, offering strong potential for hard-rock gold discoveries.

Exploration at Atlin focused on identifying orogenic and intrusion-related gold targets, with early work confirming mineralization continuity in key areas. The property benefits from proximity to historic mining infrastructure and geology conducive to high-grade gold zones, providing an attractive exploration and growth opportunity.

Project Highlights:

  • Historic Production: Located near areas of historic placer gold production, indicating strong geological potential.
  • Exploration Targets: Focused on orogenic and intrusion-related gold deposits with high-grade potential.

Management Team

Gary R. Thompson - Chairman and CEO, President, Director

Gary Thompson is a co-founder of Brixton Metals with over 25 years of experience in the resources sector, spanning precious and base metals, oil & gas, and geothermal energy. He has led public companies since 2006 and has held senior roles in both junior and major mining companies, including Newmont Mining, NovaGold Resources, and Encana Corporation. Thompson took Cayley Geothermal public in 2006 through the acquisition of Sierra Geothermal Power and served as CEO until its acquisition by Ram Power in 2010.

Cale Moodie – CFO and Director

Cale Moodie, a co-founder of Brixton Metals, has over 15 years of public markets experience. A CPA and serial entrepreneur, he has served as founder, CEO, CFO, director, and audit committee chair for multiple publicly traded companies on the TSXV and CSE. Moodie holds a Bachelor of Science from UBC and earned his CPA designation while working at KPMG in Vancouver. He has been involved in over $150 million in financings for resource and technology companies.

Michael Rapsch – Vice President, Investor Relations

Michael Rapsch has 20 years of capital markets experience in the resource sector, including senior roles in corporate communications and corporate development. He led investor relations and marketing programs for SilverCrest Mines until its acquisition by First Majestic in 2015, and from 2015 to 2018 managed investor relations for SilverCrest Metals, owner of the Las Chispas silver-gold project in Mexico. In 2019, he founded Cologne Communications, providing investor relations consulting to publicly traded resource companies, and has been instrumental in capital raises and market communications throughout his career.

BTV Explores: Gold, Silver & Copper Companies Advancing Major Mining Projects

BTV Explores: Gold, Silver & Copper Companies Advancing Major Mining Projects

Watch on FOX Business NewsSaturday, November 7 at 5:00pm EST and via the links belowTune into BTV-Business Television and Discover Investment Opportunities featuring these standout companies:From billion-dollar gold developments and large-scale copper deposits to high-grade discoveries and... Keep Reading...
Maiden drilling at Sogosogoba intersects 38m @ 2.1g/t

Maiden drilling at Sogosogoba intersects 38m @ 2.1g/t

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Maiden drilling at Sogosogoba intersects 38m @ 2.1g/tDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Silverco Mining Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the La Negra Project PEA

Silverco Mining Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the La Negra Project PEA

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) (OTCQB: SICOF) ("Silverco" or the "Company"), announces that in connection with the news release dated September 21, 2026, it has filed on SEDAR+ a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Titled "Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for La... Keep Reading...
Gemdale Gold Reports Strong Metallurgical Test Results at its Pontio Gold Project: Gold Recoveries of +91% and Copper Recoveries up to 87.5%

Gemdale Gold Reports Strong Metallurgical Test Results at its Pontio Gold Project: Gold Recoveries of +91% and Copper Recoveries up to 87.5%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Gemdale Gold Inc. (TSXV:GEMG)(OTCQB:GDGIF) ("Gemdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce strong preliminary metallurgical test work results from its 100% owned flagship Pontio Gold Project located in western-central Finland. The test... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Reports Up to 96.9% Gold Recovery and 97.3% Copper Recovery from Three Zones of the Camp Creek Porphyry-Epithermal System

Brixton Metals Reports Up to 96.9% Gold Recovery and 97.3% Copper Recovery from Three Zones of the Camp Creek Porphyry-Epithermal System

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce initial scoping-level metallurgical testwork results from the Camp Creek system at its wholly owned Thorn Project in NW British Columbia, Canada. The Company tested three composites of core... Keep Reading...
Graycliff Reports High Grade Gold Results in All Five New Drill Holes

Graycliff Reports High Grade Gold Results in All Five New Drill Holes

Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) ("Graycliff" or the "Company") is pleased to provide additional high-grade gold assay results from its ongoing exploration drilling campaign at its 100-per-cent-owned Shakespeare gold project located near Sudbury, Ontario. The... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Brixton Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Brixton Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Steadright Closes Second And Final Tranche Of Financing For A Closing Total Of $900K

Goldgroup Provides Update on Technical Studies, Exploration and Drilling Programs

SAGA Metals Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council

BriaCell and BriaPro Present Positive Preclinical Immunotherapy Data Across Four Posters at SITC 2026

Related News

base metals investing

Steadright Closes Second And Final Tranche Of Financing For A Closing Total Of $900K

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council

Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available On Demand

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Provides Corporate Update on Production, New Tailings Results and the Process to Re-Instate the OTCQB Listing

base metals investing

Questcorp and Riverside Resources Commence Phase 2B Program at La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

gold investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: BPM Minerals Gains 111 Percent