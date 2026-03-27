J.P. Morgan to Transfer 14 ETFs From Current Exchanges

J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the upcoming exchange listing transfer of 14 ETFs from their current exchanges including the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC, NYSE Arca, Inc., and Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

As of the exchange opening on April 16, 2026, the listing exchange for each fund will be changed per the following. At that time, all references to the listing exchange will be revised accordingly.

Fund

Current Exchange

Future Exchange

JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF (JPHY)

Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

NYSE Arca, Inc.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA)

Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG)

NYSE Arca, Inc.

Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC)

NYSE Arca, Inc.

Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC)

NYSE Arca, Inc.

Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BBCB)

NYSE Arca, Inc.

Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB)

Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

NYSE Arca, Inc.

JPMorgan Equity and Options Total Return ETF (JOYT)

Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Value ETF (LVDS)

Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI)

Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

NYSE Arca, Inc.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities Fund (JPIB)

Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

NYSE Arca, Inc.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD)

Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

NYSE Arca, Inc.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB)

Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

NYSE Arca, Inc.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

NYSE Arca, Inc.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the largest issuer of active ETFs globally,1 reflecting a commitment to delivering innovative investment solutions and strong results for clients.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.2 trillion (as of 12/31/2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.4 trillion in assets and $362 billion in stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2025. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA. More information is available at https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/gim/adv/products/etfs.

There is no guarantee, obligation or assurance that any investors will maintain any specific level of investment in the Fund, and such investors have the ability to withdraw their investment at any point in time like any other shareholder of a mutual fund or ETF.

_________________________________________
1 Data according to Bloomberg as of March 17, 2026.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jp-morgan-to-transfer-14-etfs-from-current-exchanges-302725694.html

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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