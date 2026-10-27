Ivanhoe Mines to Issue Q3 2026 Financial Results After Market Close on November 3 and Host Investor Conference Call on November 4, 2026

Ivanhoe Mines to Issue Q3 2026 Financial Results After Market Close on November 3 and Host Investor Conference Call on November 4, 2026

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN,OTC:IVPAF) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will release its 2026 third-quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

The company will host an investor conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 4, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will conclude with a question-and-answer (Q&A) session. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

To view the webcast, use the link:
https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-316-378-071

Audience phone numbers:
Local - Toronto +1 (416) 855-9085
Toll Free - North America +1 (800) 990-2777
Conference ID: 32677

An audio webcast recording of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

After issuance, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.ivanhoemines.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal operations in Southern Africa; the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the tier-one Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper mine in South Africa.

Ivanhoe Mines is also exploring for new sedimentary-hosted copper discoveries across its large, highly prospective, majority-owned licences in the DRC, Angola, Zambia and Kazakhstan. The most advanced exploration project is the high-grade Makoko District, in the Western Forelands, adjacent to Kamoa-Kakula, which is the world's largest and highest-grade copper discovery of the past decade.

Information contact

Follow Robert Friedland (@robert_ivanhoe) and Ivanhoe Mines (@IvanhoeMines_) on X.

Investors

Tommy Horton: +44 7866 913 207 (London)

Eric Zurmuehle: +1 203 451 5834 (New York)

Media

Tanya Todd: +1 604 688 6630 (Vancouver)

www.ivanhoemines.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321141

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

IVN:CCtsx:ivnplatinum investing
IVN:CC
The Conversation (0)
Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company's treasury offices.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture,... Keep Reading...
Supply/demand imbalance visualization using pencils on blue background.

WPIC Forecasts 2026 Platinum Surplus as Demand Drops

After bracing for a fourth consecutive annual supply deficit, the global platinum market is now facing severe whiplash after a new forecast for a 265,000 ounce surplus for the year. The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) slashed its 2026 total platinum demand forecast by 18 percent to 7.08... Keep Reading...
Three platinum and palladium bars stacked unevenly on a plain white surface.

Platinum and Palladium Price Trends: H1 2026 Review and Forecast

Platinum and palladium didn't escape the volatility experienced by the precious metals complex in H1 2026. While considered precious metals, these two platinum-group metals (PGMs) largely trade on demand from the auto sector. Both are used as catalysts to control emissions produced from internal... Keep Reading...
Edward Sterck, platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum Drivers Intact, Will Price Break Out Again?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council, says that although the year's first quarter brought the sector's first surplus in six quarters, the platinum market is still expected to be in deficit this year. "We're expecting investment to return and recoup some of... Keep Reading...
Four platinum group metals bullion bars.

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Producers by Country

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties. However, just a handful of countries produce these precious metals.The automotive industry is the world’s... Keep Reading...
Rows of reflective platinum bars stacked closely.

WPIC: Platinum Heading for Fourth Supply Deficit in a Row

After an active first quarter, the global platinum market remains on track to record its fourth consecutive annual deficit as supply concerns bump up against resilient demand.The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) published its latest Platinum Quarterly report on May 18, providing a look... Keep Reading...
Commodity price board showing metal names and price changes with arrows.

The Next Safe Haven? Platinum's "Mojo" Attracting Investor Demand

Platinum may be the most undervalued precious metal, giving it plenty of upside for a catch-up trade. Platinum was the second best-performing metal last year, gaining about 120 percent in 2025. Now the market’s strong fundamentals are carrying over in 2026 with a wide range of investment... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Gold Provides Corporate Update on Santa Fe and West Santa Fe Drill Programs

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Pre-Feasibility Study Outlining Future Expansion Options to Quadruple Planned U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity, Indicating an Incremental Post-Tax NPV of Up to US$2.1 billion

Star Copper Expands Historical Copper System with Largest Drill Program in Project History with Pervasive Mineralization Across Multiple Intercepts

Sphalerite Intervals at Prophet River Ga-Ge Project - Canada

Related News

precious metals investing

Lahontan Gold Provides Corporate Update on Santa Fe and West Santa Fe Drill Programs

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Pre-Feasibility Study Outlining Future Expansion Options to Quadruple Planned U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity, Indicating an Incremental Post-Tax NPV of Up to US$2.1 billion

base metals investing

Star Copper Expands Historical Copper System with Largest Drill Program in Project History with Pervasive Mineralization Across Multiple Intercepts

battery metals investing

Sphalerite Intervals at Prophet River Ga-Ge Project - Canada

oil and gas investing

Oil and Gas Price Trends: Q3 2026 Review and Forecast

copper investing

Teck Resources Faces Strike at Highland Valley Copper Mine

Uranium Outlook: World Edition