Ivanhoe Mines announced today that the company has filed a new National Instrument 43-101 technical report covering the Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study.The updated NI 43-101 technical report includes an independent feasibility study for the initial two phases of development for the Platreef Mine to a steady state production rate of 5.2 million tonnes of ore per annum.The Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study Technical ...

IVN:CA,IVPAF