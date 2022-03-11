Copper Investing News
Ivanhoe Mines announced today that the company has filed a new National Instrument 43-101 technical report covering the Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study.The updated NI 43-101 technical report includes an independent feasibility study for the initial two phases of development for the Platreef Mine to a steady state production rate of 5.2 million tonnes of ore per annum.The Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study Technical ...

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that the company has filed a new National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report covering the Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study.

The updated NI 43-101 technical report includes an independent feasibility study for the initial two phases of development for the Platreef Mine to a steady state production rate of 5.2 million tonnes of ore per annum.

The Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study Technical Report was independently prepared by OreWin Pty Ltd. of Adelaide, Australia; Mine Technical Services of Reno, USA; SRK Consulting Inc. of Johannesburg, South Africa; DRA Global of Johannesburg, South Africa; and Golder Associates Africa of Midrand, South Africa.

Ivanhoe Mines indirectly owns 64% of the Platreef Project through its subsidiary, Ivanplats, and is directing all mine development work. The South African beneficiaries of the approved broad-based, black economic empowerment structure have a 26% stake in the Platreef Project. The remaining 10% is owned by a Japanese consortium of ITOCHU Corporation; Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation; ITC Platinum Development Ltd., an ITOCHU affiliate; and Japan Gas Corporation.

The technical report titled "Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study" has been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

Information contacts

Investors: Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834 / Media: Matthew Keevil +1.604. 558.1034

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116479

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ivanhoe Mines IVN:CA IVPAF Copper Investing
IVN:CA,IVPAF
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Pan Global Resources' Results for the First Drill Hole Completed at the La Jarosa Target at the Escacena Project, Southern Spain, with 18.65m of 0.73% Cu including 0.4m of 4.5% Cu and 10.3 g/t Ag

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Pan Global Resources' Results for the First Drill Hole Completed at the La Jarosa Target at the Escacena Project, Southern Spain, with 18.65m of 0.73% Cu including 0.4m of 4.5% Cu and 10.3 g/t Ag

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV:PGZ) (OTCPink:PGNRF), announced results for the first drill hole completed at the La Jarosa target at the Escacena Project, southern Spain. Pan Global, actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in the Iberian Pyrite Belt of southern Spain, is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Keep reading... Show less
Cyprium Metals

CYM Restart Study Presentation

This investor presentation (“Presentation”) has been prepared by Cyprium Metal s Limited (ABN 48 002 678 640) (“Cyprium” or “Company”).

Keep reading... Show less
Cyprium Metals

Nifty Copper Project Restart Study

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM, Cyprium, or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of the Restart Study for the Nifty Copper Project which has highlighted a robust initial oxide project with the potential for strong financial returns.

Keep reading... Show less
Rockridge Resources

Rockridge Resources Completes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Financing

Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK) ("Rockridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of $2,362,450 (the "Private Placement"). The Company has issued 15,988,335 non flow-through units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.09 per Unit and 9,235,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of CAD $0.10 per FT Unit.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of thirty-six months at a price of CAD $0.15 per share. Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one non-flow through common share for a period of thirty-six months at a price of CAD $0.15. In addition, the Company has paid finder's fees totaling $74,444 and issued an aggregate 762,720 finder's warrants to arm's-length parties, with each finder's warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share for a period of thirty-six months at a price of CAD $0.15.

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon Acquires Valentine Gold South Project Contiguous to Matador, Along Strike of the Valentine Gold Deposit

Falcon Acquires Valentine Gold South Project Contiguous to Matador, Along Strike of the Valentine Gold Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ March 10, 2022 / Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is delighted to announce it has acquired, via staking, a very large and strategically located land position in the Valentine Lake South Area. This new land position consisting of 605 claims (15,300 hectares) is contiguous to Marvel Discovery Corp, Matador Mining, and Tru Precious Metals Corp (TRU). The Property also lies along strike from the Valentine gold deposit which hosts 6.8 million ounces of gold (Moz. Au) (all categories) and is now under development (https://marathon-gold.com/valentine-gold-project/). Falcon has immediate plans to commence high resolution magnetic surveys upon approval of exploration permits.

During 2021, 22 holes were drilled by TRU on their Golden Rose Project, contiguous to the Valentine Gold South Project, and assay results are just now being released. The first release of results includes 12 metres (m) grading 1.01 grams per tonne (g/t) Au from drill hole WL-21-12 and 7 m grading 1.71 g/t Au from drill hole WL-21-06, including 2.39 g/t Au over 4m (https://www.trupreciousmetals.com/news/tru-precious-metals-continues-to-intersect-gold-in-new-drill-results-from-golden-rose-project)

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Hires Forage Drilling for Additional 5,000 Metres of Drilling on Bazooka

Opawica Hires Forage Drilling for Additional 5,000 Metres of Drilling on Bazooka

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - March 10 th 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") has engaged the services of Forage DCB Drilling of Rouyn-Noranda to undertake an additional 5,000 metres of drilling on the Bazooka property.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×