Ion Energy Limited is extremely pleased to report that the Company has made a significant lithium brine discovery at its +29,000 hectare 100% owned Urgakh Naran Lithium Project in Mongolia. The brine sample was collected at surface from a shallow pool and assayed 918 mgL Lithium. This is an exceptional early result for the Company and is the highest grade lithium brine known to have ever been collected in Mongolia. ...

ION:CA