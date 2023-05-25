Trek To Raise Up To $7.5 Million To Accelerate Maiden Pilbara Lithium Drilling Program

ION Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Ion Energy (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 30th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-iongf/.

Ion Energy Ltd has recently acquired the Bliss Lake lithium pegmatite project in Northwest Territories, Canada. Attend this webinar to hear about ION's strategy to build a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Commodities to be covered: Lithium

About Ion Energy

Ion Energy (TSX.V: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is firmly established as Mongolia's first mover with +110,000 hectares of lithium brine assets, close to the world's largest battery manufacturer and consumer base of electric vehicles. Ion Energy is building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets, and has acquired the Bliss Lake lithium pegmatite project in Northwest Territories, Canada. Ion Energy is well poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, with assets in established mining jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Ion Energy
Ali Haji, CEO & Director - Ion Energy
+1-647-951-6508
info@ionenergy.ca

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

www.redcloudfs.com
www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices
www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

ION Energy Commences Hydrogeological Study at Urgakh Naran: On Path Towards Lithium Resource Estimates

ION Energy Commences Hydrogeological Study at Urgakh Naran: On Path Towards Lithium Resource Estimates

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share that hydrogeological studies have commenced at the 100%-owned Urgakh Naran site. This crucial step in the Company's exploration efforts is expected to lay the framework for NI 43-101 resource estimates at this site, and guide future exploration work. Lithological results released in December 2022 have shown the basin to be impregnated.

"As the first mover for lithium brine in Mongolia, and with the world's continued lithium supply constraints, our Company is pleased that this work brings us a step closer towards resource estimates, and ensures Ion Energy has the ability to disrupt the battery metals supply chain in Asia," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy. "Ion Energy's team remains encouraged by the positive results to-date, and we expect the ongoing hydrogeological work to form the basis of a NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate by Q3 2023. We believe that all of these critical steps will bring the Company closer to unearthing the vast potential that the Urgakh Naran asset represents."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Completes Third Water Well at Urgakh Naran

ION Energy Completes Third Water Well at Urgakh Naran

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to update the market on the progress of the water well drilling at its 100%-owned Urgakh Naran project.

Water well drilling at UNWH-03 has now been completed to a depth of 300m, with a six-inch tricone bit, four-inch steel slotted pipes and gravel packed.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share that water well drilling has resumed at the 100%-owned Urgakh Naran project, to complete the UNWH-03 program.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy to Present at Future Minerals Forum in Saudi Arabia

ION Energy to Present at Future Minerals Forum in Saudi Arabia

Highlights:

  • Ion Energy will meet with investors and government officials at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 10-13, 2023;
  • Focus on sharing Ion Energy's compelling value proposition as Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer, strategically located next to the world's leading battery manufacturer; and
  • ION executives will be at Stand FMF 27, where industry leaders across the mining value chain can learn about the Company's ongoing exploration work, including finding the highest-grade lithium brine known to have been collected in Mongolia, assayed at 918 mg/L lithium.

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to be participating in the Future Minerals Forum being held from January 10-13, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ion Energy will be exhibiting at Stand FMF 27. Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy, and Aneel Waraich, Director of Ion Energy, will both be present, with a focus on sharing ION's story, alongside furthering potential partnerships for the Company's current and future projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Announces Impressive Results at Urgakh Naran

ION Energy Announces Impressive Results at Urgakh Naran

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share drilling results and an update on exploration at the Urgakh Naran Lithium Project in Mongolia.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM RECONFIRMS PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE PURITY LITHIUM CARBONATE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

CENTURY LITHIUM RECONFIRMS PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE PURITY LITHIUM CARBONATE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report it has repeated the production of a high-purity lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) grading 99.87% with lithium-bearing claystone from the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada, USA . Several kilograms of the high purity Li 2 CO 3 were made from the intermediate lithium solutions generated in January at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada . Following leaching and direct lithium extraction (DLE) at the Pilot Plant, solutions were shipped to Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Saltworks) where the final processing was completed.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Helen Cai Joins Largo's Board of Directors

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) today announces the appointment of Helen Cai as an independent director to its Board of Directors (the " Board ") and the resignation of Ms. Koko Yamamoto.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005909/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trade Resumption - FT

IIROC Trade Resumption - FT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fortune Minerals Limited

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium-in-Sediment Results for Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium-in-Sediment Results for Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received final geochemical analyses for lithium mineralization in sediment samples collected from borehole GEM23-05, drilled at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Borehole GEM23-05, the third hole of the Phase 2 program, was completed to depth of 1,740 feet (530.49 metres) for a cumulative total footage drilled at Gemini beginning in March 2022 of 7,330 feet (2,234.76 metres) in five reverse circulation ("RC") boreholes.

Highlights of GEM23-05

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 26.5 Meters Grading 1.51% Li2o in Initial Drill Results From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 26.5 Meters Grading 1.51% Li2o in Initial Drill Results From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received a first set of results from its recently completed drilling campaign at the Anatacau West project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The initial results presented today are from twelve holes with another six pending. Final assays for the remaining holes are expected in the coming weeks.

Drill result highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Files Year-end and Q1 Financial Results

Fortune Minerals Files Year-end and Q1 Financial Results

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis, the related officer certificates, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") were filed on May 19, 2023. The Company also filed its March 31, 2023, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. The documents are available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or through the Company's web site ( www.fortuneminerals.com ).

The filing of the documents constitutes the application to revoke the Cease Trade Order currently in effect on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

