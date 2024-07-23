Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

IOC Restarting Operations in Labrador City

On July 12, 2024 more than 7,000 residents of Labrador City (including more than 2,000 Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") employees) were ordered by provincial authorities to evacuate the town due to the threat of nearby forest fires. That evacuation order was officially lifted on Monday July 22, 2024 and IOC has begun the process of restarting iron ore operations in Labrador City . In addition, IOC has announced that it has donated CAN$125,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support relief efforts in connection with the recent wildfires in the Labrador West region and has committed an additional CAN$75,000 to support community organizations assisting with the recovery phase.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/23/c2537.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

A solar farm.

Rio Tinto and Ngarluma to Build Solar Farm to Power Pilbara Iron Ore Operations

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation (NAC) announced on Monday (July 15) that they will join hands to pursue the development of an 80 megawatt solar farm.

The project is the first initiative under a memorandum of understanding that seeks to explore opportunities for renewable energy projects on Ngarluma Country, located in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

The solar farm is expected to sit next to the Yurralyi Maya power station, one of Rio Tinto’s four major power plants in Western Australia. Once complete, it is projected to reduce the company’s CO2 footprint to 120,000 tonnes per year.

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its operations review for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024 which included Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the second quarter of 2024, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 3.72 million tonnes, comprised of 2.14 million tonnes of pellets and 1.58 million tonnes of concentrate for sale (CFS). Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the second quarter of 2024 of 4.13 million tonnes, comprised of 2.45 million tonnes of pellets and 1.68 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on their website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for the Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's (LIORC) royalty. Rio Tinto's full year production guidance for IOC remains unchanged at 16.7 to 19.6 million tonnes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Labrador City ordered evacuated as wildfire approaches

Iron Ore Company of Canada is initiating a safe and coordinated temporary shut down of its operations in response to the Provincial Government's evacuation order for Labrador City . The order stems from extreme fire behaviour that has occurred yesterday and is expected to continue into today. The fire has the potential to grow significantly closer to Labrador West over the next 24 to 48 hours.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Map with pin in Québec.

CoTec Releases PEA for Québec Iron Tailings Project

ESG-focused company CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF) has released a preliminary economic assessment( PEA) for its Lac Jeannine iron tailings project in Québec, Canada.

“The PEA represents a first step in demonstrating CoTec’s strategy of recovering the great economic potential of large historical tailing sites with further potential enhancement of these projects through the deployment of CoTec technologies where applicable,” said CEO Julian Treger in the company's June 27 press release.

"The Labrador Trough hosts some of the largest historical resources of high-purity iron globally, creating an exceptional opportunity for Québec to become a global sustainable leader in the green steel supply chain,” he added.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Critical Minerals

Iron Ore Exploration Commences in the Pilbara

Australian Critical Minerals (ASX: ACM, “Australian Critical Minerals” or “the Company”) a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of critical mineral projects in Western Australia, is pleased to announce the commencement of iron ore exploration on its Pilbara portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024 - $1.10 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024 and is to be paid on July 26, 2024 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Rio Silver Completes Agreement with Local Community at Jorimina Project, Peru

Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

CENTURY LITHIUM CHANGES PROJECT NAME TO ANGEL ISLAND MINE

Brunswick Exploration Outlines New Spodumene Rich Boulder Trains at Mirage and Launches Summer Drill Campaign

