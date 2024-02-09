- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Invitation to Participate in Share Purchase Plan
Galan Lithium Limited (ACN 149 349 646) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide details of its Share Purchase Plan (Plan).
In the ASX announcement dated 31 January 2024, entitled “A$19.5m Raising to Fund Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1”, Galan announced an $18 million placement to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors (Placement) and a share purchase plan offer of $1.5 million to existing Galan shareholders. Under the Placement, Galan was to issue a total of 39,130,435 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at $0.46 per share along with 39,130,435 free attaching listed options (exercisable at $0.65 with a 5-year exercise period)(Options).
The Company raised $16.5 million (before costs) and issued an initial 35,869,565 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company on 6 February 2024. The issue of the 35,869,565 free attaching Options will follow in due course. Additionally, some of Galan’s directors will be subscribing for up to 3,260,870 fully paid ordinary shares along with up to 3,260,870 free attaching Options on the same terms raising a total of up to $1.5 million (before costs) in a second tranche that will be subject to shareholder approval at a forthcoming general meeting.
The offer under the Plan (Offer) will be on the same terms as the Placement for the issue of up to 3,260,870 Shares at $0.46 per share (Offer Price), along with up to 3,260,870 free attaching Options to raise up to
$1.5m on the terms and conditions (Terms and Conditions) of the Plan enclosed with this letter.
Under the Plan, Eligible Shareholders (defined below) will have the opportunity to purchase up to $30,000 at the Offer Price irrespective of the size of their shareholding and without incurring brokerage or transaction costs. Shares issued under the Plan will have an Offer Price of $0.46 per Share. One free attaching Option will also be issued on the basis of one (1) Option for every one (1) Share subscribed for and issued under the Plan. The Company will make an application to ASX for quotation of the Options.
The offer of Options under the Placement and the Plan will be made under a transaction specific Prospectus which is anticipated to be lodged with ASIC on 23 February 2024 and will be dispatched to Shareholders on 26 February 2024 (Prospectus).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than half of the world’s lithium deposits. Argentina ranks third in the world in terms of lithium reserves at 2.2 million MT, concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Amidst electrification and decarbonization, analysts are forecasting a global supply deficit of 89,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2023 and the Argentinian government aims to double down on lithium to meet the increasing demand. Argentina has committed to $7 billion worth of investment for lithium production with strong growth projected for exports at $1.1 billion in 2023.Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN, FSX:9CH) is an Australia-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in the world-class Hombre Muerto region in Argentina and its highly prospective lithium project in Australia – Greenbushes South.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 6.6 million tonnes (Mt) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). The 100-percent-owned property also leverages close proximity to Livent Corporation’s El Fenix operation and Allkem’s Sal de Vida projects.
Pilot Plant at HMW
The pilot plant has validated the production of lithium chlorine concentrate, adding reagents to eliminate impurities, and generating a concentrate at 6 percent lithium. The plant comprises pre-concentration ponds, a lime plant, a filter press and concentration ponds.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) for phase 2 was released in October 2023 with a 20.85 ktpa LCE operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026. The DFS also indicated phase 2 will deliver a post-tax NPV (8 percent) of US$2 billion, IRR of 43 percent and free cash flow of US$236 million per year. Phase 2 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in phases 3 and 4, targeting 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
Construction for phase I has already commenced for 5.4 ktpa LCE production at HMW, and aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H1 2025. The fourth long-term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results at HMW record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L - the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.
Galan’s secondary Candelas project comprises a sizable valley-filled channel with a potential indicated presence of substantially high-volume brine characteristics. The project’s maiden resource estimates stand upwards of 685 kilotons (kt) LCE, based on surveying from October 2019, and demonstrate exceptional discovery opportunities across this underexplored asset. Candelas has been rolled into Phase 4 of Galan’s targeted expansion plans, towards 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030
Galan’s 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South Project is located in Western Australia and boasts advantageous positioning 3 kilometers south of the prolific Greenbushes lithium mine owned by Talison, Tianqi, IGO and Albermarle. Drilling of the first target was completed in July 2023. Galan is currently developing land access agreements for future drilling campaign at Greenbushes South.
In 2023, Galan entered into an exclusive binding agreement with Redstone Resources to acquire 100 percent of the Camaro-Taiga-Hellcat property blocks from Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS, GEMSF, FSE:B2I). The assets are located in the world-class James Bay Lithium Province in Quebec, collectively covering 5,187 hectares. The joint venture also includes an option to acquire 100 percent of the PAK East and PAK Southeast Lithium Project, spanning 1,415 hectares in Ontario’s Electric Avenue near Frontier Lithium’s PAK Lithium Project.
Galan has a highly experienced management team with over a century of professional expertise in the resource, finance and energy sectors. This results-oriented board and their vested interest in the company's success prime Galan for exceptional discovery potential and advanced development of its high-quality projects.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has three high-quality projects in the works: its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and the Candelas lithium project, both in Argentina, and the Greenbushes South lithium project in Australia.
- The Hombre Muerto West project leverages advantageous positioning near notable mining operations, including Livent Corporation’s El Felix project and hosts exceptional high-grade lithium and low impurity resources.
- HMW Phase 2 definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers compelling economics with 21 kilo-tonnes per annum (ktpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026.
- The HMW Phase 1 (5.4 ktpa LCE) execution plan is progressing well with the delivery of the first evaporation-ready pond expected by Q1 2024, production in H1 2025.
- Geophysics has indicated Candela’s potential to host a substantial brine volume and provide significant amounts of processing water through low-grade brine treatment without using surface water from the Los Patos River.
- Galan has 100 percent ownership of the Greenbushes South lithium project, located 3 kilometers from the Greenbushes lithium mine, the largest hard-rock lithium mine in the world.
- Galan aims to transition into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium development in its prolific projects with a target production of 60 ktpa LCE from HMW and Candelas by 2030.
- The company entered into a joint venture with Redstone Resources Ltd (ASX:RDS) to acquire 100 percent of some highly prospective lithium projects in Quebec and Ontario.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
The 100-percent-owned Hombre Muerto West project is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning adjacent to notable competitors like Livent Corp. to the east.
The project has an updated resource of 6.6 Mt LCE @ 880 mg/l lithium (72 percent in measured category.Galan has completed a definitive feasibility study, which indicates a competitive capex of US$429 million and a low OPEX of US$3,510/t LCE, as well as a production rate of 21 ktpa targeting battery-grade lithium carbonate across the property.
Galan now has 100 percent full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina. The newly secured Catalina tenure has a strong potential to significantly add to the existing HMW resource. The Catalina tenure also covers the Catalina, Rana de Sal II, Rana de Sal III, Pucara del Salar, Deseo I and Deceo II tenements.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South lithium project is located near Perth, Western Australia, and is three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, managed by Talison Lithium. The Greenbushes South tenements can be found along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone geologic structure, which hosts the lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
Greenbushes South covers nearly 315 square kilometers, and hosts elevated pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is executive chairman of ASX-listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive vice-president of Australia of TSX-listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy & resources law firm. He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources and Central Iron Ore and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Founder and Managing Director
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 20 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil, industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the vice-president of sales of lithium, iodine and industrial chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner has 25 years’ experience in capital markets, stockbroking and derivatives trading. Prior to that, he had many years of trading in equities and derivatives for his family accounts. He is currently a director of boutique stockbroking firm Barclay Wells, a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources, and non-executive chairman of Charger Metals NL. He also holds non-executive positions with other ASX listed entities.
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez - Non-executive Director
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez is an industrial civil industrial engineer with extensive experience in the lithium production industry. Until recently, she worked for world leader in the lithium industry Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange:SQM-A, SQM-B) for 23 years, based in Santiago, Chile. During her time at SQM, she held numerous senior leadership roles including overseeing lithium planning and studies. Ibáñez brings significant lithium project evaluation and operational experience whilst joining the board at a critical juncture in Galan’s journey to becoming a significant South American lithium producer. Since leaving SQM in late 2021, Ibáñez has been managing partner and general manager of Chile-based Ad-Infinitum, a process engineering consultancy, with a specific focus on lithium brine projects under study and development, and the associated project evaluations.
Graeme Fox - Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Fox is an Australian CPA-qualified accountant and experienced business analyst, with over 25 years of experience in the mining, contracting and transport industries, with a focus on strategic planning, financial modeling, investment evaluation, management accounting and compliance. During the last 20 years, Fox’s career has been focused on the resources sector, including diverse roles throughout the value chain, working with BHP, WMC and Macmahon.
Multiple Brines Horizons Intersected in Second Hole- Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA
QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to confirm that numerous brine aquifers* were successfully intersected in the second hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA.
- Drillhole 2 has been completed at 443m depth; Brine sampling and geophysics are underway.
- Numerous brine aquifers were intersected between 90m and 295m depth in drillhole 2.
- Both diamond drillholes, located 4km apart, were centred over significant geophysical targets in magnetotellurics (MT) that inferred a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers.
- Results and interpretations from drillhole 1 are expected in mid-February, with drillhole 2 results in late March.
Brine sampling*and downhole geophysics of the second drill hole is underway. Specific aquifers are being sampled using packer sampling, with intervals determined from the downhole geophysical and geological logs. Lithium assay results with interpretations are expected from drillhole 1 in the coming weeks, with drillhole 2 lithium results in late March.
The second vertical diamond drill hole has been completed at 443.5 metres depth. Numerous brine aquifers varying in width from a few metres to 10 metres in width were intersected at 90m, 130m, 210m, 245m, and 295m†. Running sands, favourable for brine aquifers, were intersected at these same levels. Increased salinity suggests a favourable zone from 210m to 270m.
Fine grained sediments with sandy layers were common from the top of hole to 205m depth with gravels, conglomerates and coarse alluvial fan material below this to the base of the hole. The geology intersected reflected the anticipated target sequence as its similar in profile to the producing sequences of Albemarle’s nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA1.
The second hole will be cased, with slotted casing in favourable aquifers to allow for further sampling and monitoring. Large brine sample volumes (>20,000 litres) will then be pumped and stored. Bulk volumes of brine will be submitted for analysis and testwork with various direct lithium extraction (DLE) providers (refer ASX announcement dated 25 October 2023).
QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: “Intersecting numerous brine aquifers in the second hole is very encouraging. The running sand horizons and numerous saline aquifers encountered are exactly the desired geological setting when exploring for new lithium brine basins. Additionally, the geology in the second hole is very similar to the producing sequences at the nearby lithium brine producer of Albemarle.
The sampling undertaken is quite specific, using a packer sampler to take samples over individual aquifers from 3m to 10m thick. Bulk samples will be sent for direct lithium extraction testwork once collected.
It’s taking a little longer than anticipated to get assays and interpret those results due to end-of-year issues but It’s a great start to this large target Liberty Lithium project.”
Figure 1: The Liberty Lithium Brine Project
Packer Sampling
Packer sampling, using “straddle” packers, are being utilised to sample specific aquifers downhole. Within the open drillhole, below the drill bit head, rubber stoppers are inflated either side of the specific aquifer between 3m to 10m, with intervals determined from the resistivity and gamma downhole geophysical log together with the geological log, where brines were identified (see Figure 2).
Figure 2: “Straddle” Packer Sampling – Schematic images showing selective sampling of specific saline aquifers downhole (Source: Baker Hughes; Quinn,P, Cherry, J, Parker, B: Combined use of straddle packer testing for hydraulic testing in fractured rock boreholes, May 2015, Journal of Hydrology 524).
Drillholes and Deal Terms
The first vertical diamond drill hole was completed at 369 metres depth in late December 2023. Target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth†. Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole.
Drillhole 2 is located 4km to the south of drillhole 1 and both are centred over significant MT geophysical targets interpreted as inferring a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Both holes are positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples (see image 4 below).
QXR has the ability to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, in California, USA (refer ASX announcement dated 5 October 2023). The Project is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour). The Project’s geological setting mirrors Albemarle’s nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QX Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
QX Resources
Overview
The encouraging growth of electric vehicles (EVs) is having positive effects on the demand for battery metals such as lithium. Global lithium consumption is expected to reach 1,427 kt of lithium carbon equivalent (LCE) in 2025, up from 797 kt of production in 2022, according to a Q2 2023 report from Australia’s Office of the Chief Economist. Recent lower pricing of lithium in the spot market has not changed the underlying global growth of EV’s and the geopolitical supply risks in the supply chain.
EVs are driving the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries resulting in the growth of the market globally. This puts the focus on junior mining companies that are busy developing critical mineral projects around the world especially with potentially lower operating costs long term. With lithium prices experiencing a downward trend, now could be an opportune time for investors to get into the lithium space as it remains a critical element for batteries and electric vehicles. With lithium assets in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions, Australia-based QX Resources (ASX:QXR) offers investors exposure to this rapidly expanding market.
QXR’s lithium strategy is centered around the development of its Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California and a portfolio of lithium projects within the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Liberty Lithium is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the US with contiguous claims over 102 square kilometres (equivalent to twice the area of Sydney Harbour). The geological setting of the project mirrors Albemarle’s Silver Peak lithium brine deposit in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and major Argentina brine projects. Like Silver Peak, QXR’s Liberty could be a large-scale, producing lithium brine asset.
Downstream producers in the US, including automakers, are in need of securing lithium supply, especially if domestic supply is available. As such, automakers in the US have been making significant investments in lithium projects. The most recent was a $100-million investment by Stellantis into Controlled Thermal Resources, which owns a lithium project in California. It is encouraging to note growing interest from end-users investing directly into projects making Liberty Lithium an attractive opportunity.
The company has an indicative development plan involving drilling, sampling and testwork starting with two permitted drill holes over the main part of the surface lithium anomaly, planned for November-December 2023. The aim is to identify lithium-bearing brine aquifers at depth, which is anticipated to lead to detailed drilling toward an initial resource by mid-2024. QXR has sufficient financial muscle to carry out the drilling and other work, especially with the recent AU$3 million raise via a private placement and access to an additional AU$3 million under an at-the-market (ATM) facility.
QXR intends to collect large volumes of lithium brines and submit them for testwork with various direct lithium extraction (DLE) providers. DLE technologies has the potential to significantly increase the supply of lithium from brine projects given higher recoveries, along with the bonus of sustainability and ESG benefits. A number of proven DLE technologies are emerging and being tested at scale, presenting an opportunity for QXR to find strategic partners.
The company is headed by managing director Steve Promnitz, who has a proven track record in the lithium sector. He successfully transformed Lake Resources, a lithium brine developer, from a $1-million market value private company to an ASX-listed company with an AU$2.1-billion market capitalization upon his departure in 2022. His geology and chemistry background along with experience of working in major mining companies, such as CRA and Rio Tinto, should prove beneficial for QXR.
Company Highlights
- QX Resources is an Australia-based company focused on the exploration and development of battery minerals, with a huge lithium brine project in the US, hard rock lithium assets in a prime location in Western Australia (WA), copper-molybdenum-gold assets in Queensland and a strategic investment in nickel sulphides in Sweden.
- Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in California, is considered analogous to Albemarle's Silver Peak deposit and is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA with contiguous claims over 102 square kilometres.
- The potentially large-scale lithium brine project located in the US is of significant importance, as participants in the electric vehicle value chain are aggressively seeking to secure domestic battery minerals supply to balance potential supply-side geopolitical risks to the energy transition.
- QXR has commenced drilling of the Liberty Lithium Project and secured AU$3 million in funding in late 2023 along with access to an additional AU$3 million under an at-the-market facility. The target is to publish an initial resource on the project by mid-2024.
- Additionally, the fundraise also offers flexibility to ramp up exploration activities across its Pilbara lithium hard rock project which are also very exciting prospects. It has four lithium hard rock projects in the Pilbara Province spanning 350 square kilometres and in proximity to some of Australia’s largest lithium deposits and mines.
- The company's other assets include the copper-gold-molybdenum project in Queensland and a 39-percent stake in Bayrock Resources, which owns a portfolio of battery metals projects in Sweden.
Key Projects
Liberty Lithium Brine Project
QXR has entered into a binding agreement with vendor IG Lithium LLC (IGL) to acquire a 75 percent interest in the Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California. Separately, QXR agreed to purchase a small package of leases adjacent to Liberty Lithium to consolidate the area, requiring payment of US$100,000 cash and QXR shares of the same value to the third-party leaseholder.
The Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, California, is made up of 1,269 contiguous claims over 102 square kilometres (10,230 hectares). It is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the US. The project is located near long-life evaporation operations and is well-serviced by roads and power in a region keen to be part of the energy transition.
Project Highlights:
- Promising Geology. The project has a similar appearance to well-known lithium brine projects in Argentina/Chile, increasing confidence in the potential for large-scale lithium discovery. QXR has indicated it is seeing significant local county and regulatory interest in developing Liberty Lithium towards production, driven by the support for battery minerals production in this part of California.
- Strong Sampling Results. Sampling at the project has returned up to 215 mg/L lithium in brine at surface. These elevated lithium results extend over an impressive distance of 10 kilometres, demonstrating the robust potential of the Liberty Lithium Project. Similar nearby brine projects, such as Pure Energy Minerals’ Clayton Valley project just across the California/Nevada border, are advancing to potential economic development on lower grades downhole of 110 to 160 mg/L lithium. Geophysical analysis shows a large basin over 1,000 metres deep and indicating brine aquifer targets at depth.
- Drill Program Underway. QXR has undertaken a diamond drill program with two permitted drill holes totaling 1,000 metres, along with downhole sampling and geophysics, targeted at the centre of the surface lithium anomaly. Drilling began in November-December 2023 and is continuing in early 2024. Bulk volumes of lithium brines will be submitted for testwork with various DLE providers. The aim is to identify lithium-bearing brine aquifers at depth, which is anticipated to lead to an initial resource by mid-2024.
- Future Partnerships. End-users, DLE technology providers, project developers, and battery makers have already intimated interest in participating with QXR once lithium brines are identified in drill holes.
Hardrock Lithium - Pilbara
In addition to its California asset, QXR has a highly prospective portfolio of lithium projects within the Pilbara region of Western Australia, covering a combined area of 355 square kilometres. The portfolio comprises four hard rock lithium projects - Turner River, Western Shaw, Split Rock and Yule River.
Turner River Project
The Turner River lithium project is located about 120 kilometres south of Port Headland and is accessible via the Great Northern Highway. It is located about 12 kilometres south of the Woodgina lithium mine site, one of the world’s largest hardrock lithium deposits.
Rock chip sampling at the Turner River Lithium project returned grades of up to 4.90 percent lithium oxide in samples of lepidolite. Assay results from additional rock chip sampling returned 1.6 percent and 1.1 percent lithium oxide. Pegmatites have been observed in other areas at Turner River, which will be drilled in future drilling campaigns.
Western Shaw Lithium Project
The project spanning 96 square kilometres is located 220 kilometres southeast of Port Hedland in Western Australia with access via the Great Northern Highway. Multiple pegmatites have been identified and sampled in the west and south of QXR’s Western Shaw leases. Pegmatites appeared larger and more abundant in the southern section. Numerous pegmatites returned encouraging lithium results from mobile XRF analysis. Eighteen samples returned between 300 and 600 parts per million (ppm) lithium in pegmatites at Western Shaw.
Split Rock Project
The project covers an area of 35 square kilometres and is approximately 200 kilometres southeast of Port Hedland and 180 kilometres north of Newman. It is located along the southeast margin of the Split-Rock Supersuite, which is considered regionally prospective for lithium-bearing pegmatites. The project is easily accessible via an established road network. The proximity to Thor Mining’s (ASX: THR) Ragged Range project, which has reported a number of targets prospective for lithium within its tenement area, is encouraging. The project is likely to also be prospective for base metals including copper, lead, zinc, silver and gold, given the numerous base metals prospects that occur along the north and south margins of its tenement.
Central Queensland Gold ProjectsQXR is developing two Central Queensland gold projects (the Belyando and Lucky Break Mines) through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources. QXR currently owns 70 percent of Zamia Resources and has the ability to earn up to 90-percent interest by spending a further $1 million on exploration and project development works. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a more than 6.5-Moz gold endowment.
Map of Locations of Zamia’s Exploration Tenements in Australia
In addition to the two gold projects, Zamia owns an advanced-stage pure Molybdenum (Mo) deposit in Central Queensland, the Anthony Molybdenum Project. The project is adjacent to major sealed roads and near rail and energy support. The Anthony Project has a JORC-2012 compliant indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate of 24,700 tonnes (53.7 million pounds) of contained molybdenum in sulphide, transition (partial oxide), and oxide zones from surface.
Bayrock Resources
QXR holds 39 percent of Bayrock Resources, an unlisted public Australian company, which has a portfolio of battery minerals exploration and development assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. The two main projects include the Lainejaur Project and the Vuostok Project within the Northern Nickel Line. Bayrock is fully funded to carry out its planned exploration activities at the Lainejaur Ni-Cu-Co project and the Vuostok project.
The Lainejaur project is an advanced-stage nickel-dominated battery metals asset, where recent drilling (July 2023) has returned 4.7 metres at 2 percent nickel, 1.6 percent copper and 0.1 percent cobalt from 283 metres downhole. The project has an existing JORC 2012 inferred mineral resource estimate of 460,000 tonnes @ 2.2 percent nickel, 0.15 percent cobalt, 0.70 percent copper, 0.68 g/t palladium, 0.20 g/t platinum and 0.6 5g/t gold.
The Northern Nickel Line covers nearly 340 square kilometres comprising five exploration permits over areas favourable for nickel-copper-cobalt in Northern Sweden. The primary focus within the Northern Nickel Line is the Vuostok Project, where a diamond drill program has returned encouraging results, so far. High-grade nickel-copper has been intersected including 6.9 metres at 1.2 percent nickel, 2.2 percent copper from 5 metres downhole, and in another drillhole with 6.2 metres at 1.2 percent nickel, from 11 metres downhole.
Management Team
Maurice Feilich – Executive Chairman
Maurice Feilich has been involved in investment markets for nearly 30 years, commencing his career as an institutional derivative broker at McIntosh Securities in 1998. He joined Tricom Equities in 2000 as head of equities, and in 2010, became a founding partner of Sanlam Private Wealth. Feilich has a track record of success and solid networks in the small resources sector.
Steve Promnitz – Managing Director
Steve Promnitz has significant experience in the resources sector, having worked in the gold sector with major and mid-tier producers as well as across the battery minerals of copper, nickel and rare earths. Previously, he was CEO of small/mid-tier companies and has held senior management roles with global resource companies (Rio Tinto, WMC) and senior corporate finance roles with major banks (Westpac, Citigroup). Promnitz successfully transformed Lake Resources, a lithium brine developer, from a $1-million market value private company to an ASX-listed company with an AU$2.1-billion market capitalization at the time of his departure. He holds a BSc (Hons) from Monash University.
Ben Jarvis – Non-executive Director
Ben Jarvis has extensive experience in the small resources sector as both a public company director and strategic advisor. Since 2011, he has been a non-executive director of South American-focused gold and silver mining company, Austral Gold (ASX:AGD) which is dual-listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGLD). Jarvis is the managing director and co-founder of Six Degrees Investor Relations, an Australian advisory firm he formed in 2006 that provides investor relations services to a broad range of companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.
Roger Jackson – Non-executive Director
A qualified geologist with a career spanning more than 25 years, Roger Jackson has considerable experience in mineral exploration, mine management, mining services and the marketing of mineral concentrates. Jackson is the founding director of a number of companies including Central Gold Mines, Bracken Resources, and Hellyer Gold Mines. He is a long-standing member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, fellow of the Geological Society of London and a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgists.
Dan Smith – Non-executive Director & Company Secretary
Dan Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts and is a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia. He has 14 years of primary and secondary capital markets expertise and has advised on and been involved in a number of IPOs, RTOs and capital raisings on the ASX and NSX. Smith serves as non-executive director and company secretary of a number of companies on ASX and AIM.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital Ltd.
RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, has granted an aggregate of 12,500,000 stock options to directors and officers pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.19 per share and an expiry date of February 7, 2029.
About RecycLiCo
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.
For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun
Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Click here to connect with RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (TSXV: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4), to receive an Investor Presentation
Beyond Lithium
Overview
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY,OTCQB:BYDMF) is a mineral exploration company with the largest portfolio of greenfield lithium assets in Ontario, comprising 63 high-potential, greenfield lithium properties, including three significant discoveries, covering more than 198,000 hectares.Adopting a project-generator model, Beyond Lithium is well-positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global need for lithium. Experts are predicting the global lithium market will reach US$22.6 billion by 2030. This demand for lithium offers investors several opportunities to capitalize on the global rush for the critical minerals required to propel both the EV industry and the clean energy transition. Adding to this opportunity is Canada’s designation of lithium as a critical mineral to support the country’s transition to clean technologies.
The company’s growth strategy is driven by four strategic pillars:
- Quality assets
- Ontario-focused assets (while still open to other strategic jurisdictions)
- Financial discipline
- Favorable share structure
Moving forward with the project-generator model, Beyond Lithium remains focused on advancing the most critical projects with its exploration team, while also seeking to option or joint venture other properties to various venture partners. This allows the company to maximize exploration dollars and minimize dilution.
“By adopting the project generator model, our shareholders will be exposed to multiple projects being advanced at once – hence increasing the likelihood of a discovery – with a significant portion of the exploration costs being incurred by our partners,” said Allan Frame, president and CEO.
“There are several compelling and strategic reasons to focus on Ontario. Ontario is quickly emerging as a reliable global supplier of responsibly sourced critical minerals. World-class deposits of high-purity, low-iron spodumene are currently being discovered and advanced toward production in Ontario. We are confident more of these deposits remain to be discovered here. While other jurisdictions such as Quebec have seen success, we feel the economics of transactions being done in Ontario being more compelling and conducive to creating shareholder value,” Frame added.
An expert management team with significant experience throughout the capital markets leads the company toward its goals, led by Mr. Frame, who brings 40 years of experience across the mining industry. Beyond Lithium has an excellent share structure, with insiders and founders owning about 50 percent of the company.
Beyond Lithium carried out the 2023 exploration in two phases:
- Phase 1: assess the prospectivity of each of the projects based on geochemistry, structure, lithology, and mineralogy through systematical mapping and sampling.
- Phase 2: follow up on the results from the Phase 1 program and perform detailed mapping and sampling including stripping and channel sampling to delineate and to prioritize higher exploration areas and potential drill targets.
In the 2023 exploration season, Beyond Lithium successfully prospected 50 out of the 63 projects in the Phase 1 program. Based on the results from the Phase 1 program, Beyond Lithium has selected 18 Projects to advance for Phase 2 exploration.
In addition, Beyond Lithium has made three major discoveries in less than 6 months of field work in 2023:
- Cosgrave Lake Project – brand new LCT Pluton discovery in the Georgia Lake District
- Victory Project – spodumene-bearing pegmatites discovery along a 6 km long exploration corridor
- Ear Falls Project – spodumene-bearing pegmatites discovery along a 13 km long exploration corridor
In August 2023, the company unveiled the discovery of a new LCT pegmatite stock - also known as a fertile pluton - at its Cosgrave Lake project. The discovery was named the Allan Graeme (AG) Pluton in recognition of those individuals who played a significant role in its discovery. The Cosgrave Lake project was one of the earlier projects being prospected as part of Beyond Lithium's phase 1 program. Since the discovery of the AG Pluton, Beyond Lithium’s technical team continued exploring at the Cosgrave Lake Project and is able to establish a lithium associated minerals zonation and a fractionation zonation around the AG Pluton. In November, a grab sample from a pegmatite in the highly fractionated zone assayed up to 0.39% Li2O indicates the proximity to the potential discovery of a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone. The discovery of the AG Pluton and the indication of the proximity to the potential discovery of spodumene mineralization at the Cosgrave Lake project unlocks tremendous lithium exploration opportunities for Beyond Lithium. Based on the mapping and the regional geology of the area, the exploration corridor at the Cosgrave Lake Project is over 11 km in strike length and the 2023 exploration program has covered less than 10% footprint of the entire Project.
In September and October 2023, Beyond Lithium has made two spodumene discoveries that are located 100 km distance of each other.
The first spodumene discovery is at the Ear Falls Project covering more than 20,000 hectares, with grab samples returning up to 4.54 percent lithium oxide (Li2O) located 10 minutes away from the town of Ear Falls. In less than two months of field work since the discovery of the spodumene mineralization at Ear Falls in September 2023, the company completed its stripping and winkie-drilling program at the Wenasaga North Zone of the Ear Falls Spodumene Project to gather additional geological data and delineate and prioritize targets for the upcoming extensive drilling program. The Wenasaga North Zone only encompasses less than 1% of the footprint of the entire Project. Furthermore, the grab samples collected from the 2023 exploration program has effectively outlined a 13 km long exploration corridor at the Ear Falls Project and has uncovered the Sandy Creek West Zone on top of a 100m wide ridge that has an identical geochemical background as the Spodumene-bearing Wenasaga North Zone. In other words, the Sandy Creek West Zone has the same potential of hosting spodumene-bearing pegmatites as the Wenasaga North Zone.
The second spodumene discovery is the Victory Project which spans over 16,000 hectares located 40 kilometers east of Kenora and 70 kilometers west of Dryden. The company completed a detailed mapping and sampling program at the two spodumene pegmatites, the Bounty Gold and the Last Resort Pegmatites, on the Victory Project.
Beyond Lithium has submitted exploration permit applications for both the Ear Falls and the Victory Projects to the Ministry of Mines in Ontario to apply for stripping/trenching and drilling activities in 2024.
Company Highlights
- Beyond Lithium is Canada’s only project generator dedicated to advancing the largest portfolio of lithium projects in Ontario.
- The company strives to maximize available funds to drive shareholder value through exploration projects and pursue joint venture partnerships to advance promising assets.
- A series of acquisitions in 2023 brought the company’s total portfolio to 63 high-potential, greenfield lithium properties covering over 198,000 hectares.
- Two projects (the Borland North and the Borland East) purchased by Patriot Lithium (ASX: PAT) in January 2024
- Beyond Lithium now has a significant position in every major lithium-cesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pegmatite district known in Ontario, making it the most significant greenfield lithium exploration company in the province.
- Two spodumene-bearing pegmatites system discovery at the Victory and the Ear Falls Projects that are located within 100km of each other.
- Brand-new LCT stock, the AG Pluton, discovery with pegmatites identified proximal to potential spodumene mineralization at the Cosgrave Lake Project in the Georgia Lake District.
- Significant exploration potential at the Victory (6 km), the Ear Falls (13 km), and the Cosgrave Lake (11 km) Projects totaling >30 km of exploration corridors in the three projects combined.
- Successfully completed the 2023 exploration season – prospected 50 projects and established fundamental geology and geochemistry for each of the 50 projects.
- Beyond Lithium’s insiders and founders have created an ideal share structure with ownership of approximately 50 percent of the company.
- An expert management team with expertise across the natural resources industry and capital markets that leads the company in driving improving shareholder value through the exploration and advancement of its significant portfolio of assets
Key Projects
Victory Spodumene Project
The Victory Project is comprised of the Victory Main (7,874 ha) and the Victory West (8,808 ha) Projects totaling 16,682 hectares in an area located in the Medicine Lake area near the towns of Vermilion Bay, Dryden and the city of Kenora. The Victory Project currently includes two spodumene-bearing pegmatites, the Bounty Gold Pegmatite and the Last Resort Pegmatite. These two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are 40 to 50 m wide and over 200-300 m exposed along strike on surface.
Project Highlights:
- Excellent existing and nearby infrastructures.
- Substantial width and size for the spodumene-bearing pegmatites.
- Up to 5.11% Li2O at the Last Resort Pegmatite and up to 3.48% Li2O at the Bounty Gold Pegmatite from spodumene-bearing pegmatite grab samples.
- District scale synergy with the Ear Falls Spodumene Project and the Mavis Lake Group Projects (Satellite, Laval, Gullwing-tot, Webb East, Webb West, Temple Bay, Ogani Lake, and McKenzie Bay) as they are within 100 km of each other and three regionally significant lithium deposits.
- Significant exploration potential with a 6-kilometer-long structural controlled exploration trend between the Bounty Gold and the Last Resort Pegmatites for exploration.
- Over 40 km of untested exploration upside potential between the Victory Main and the Victory West claims supported by the regional subprovince boundary structure.
Ear Falls Spodumene Project
The Ear Falls Project (20,623 ha), previously referred to as the Wenasaga Project, is located right outside the town of Ear Falls, Ontario. Ear Falls has excellent infrastructure including highway and logging road access, power lines, services, and local labor. The Project is about 10 minutes’ drive away from the town of Ear Falls. In less than two months of field program in 2023, mapping/sampling/stripping/channel-sampling/winkie-drilling programs were completed at the Ear Falls Project primarily around the Wenasaga North Zone to gather geological data to enhance the exploration model and delineate more exploration and potential drilling targets at Ear Falls. Yet, the 2023 field work has only covered 1% of the footprint of the entire Ear Falls Project.
Project Highlights:
- Discovered the Wenasaga North Zone, a spodumene-bearing pegmatites zone, with grab samples up to 4.54% Li2O.
- Discovered the Sandy Creek West Zone along a 100m wide ridge with grab samples from pegmatites outcrops assayed up to 0.4% Li2O.
- Reported that grab samples from the Sandy Creek West Zone are as highly fractionated as the spodumene samples collected from the Wenasaga North Zone.
- Confirmed a 13 kilometers long exploration structural controlled corridor with lithium mineralization.
- Delineated continuous higher-grade lithium zone enveloped by wider intervals through stripping and channel sampling.
- Completed an initial 7 short holes Winkie-drilling program that intercepted new subparallel pegmatite dyke at depth that was not exposed on surface previously.
Cosgrave Lake Project
The Cosgrave Lake Project (8,993 ha) is located in the Georgia Lake District. This district is an active and prolific lithium exploration area including:
- Imagine Lithium’s (TSX-V: ILI) Jackpot Lithium Project which has a historical lithium resource in the Main zone
- Rock Tech Lithium’s (TSX-V: RCK) Georgia Lake Project which has published a lithium pre-feasibility study in 2022
- Balkan Mining’s (ASX: BMM) flagship Gorge Lithium Project.
Project Highlights:
- Discovered a brand-new fertile lithium-cesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pluton, the Allen Graeme (“AG”) Pluton, which has a similar size to the other plutons in the Georgia Lake District and a comparable chemistry background to the source and the pluton of the Tanco lithium mine located at Bernie Lake, Manitoba.
- Established a mineral and fractionation zonation around the AG Pluton comparable to the MNW spodumene-bearing pegmatite’s mineral zonation located 2.8km north of the Cosgrave Lake Project.
- A grab sample returned with 0.39% Li2O (1,832ppm Li) and 2.77% Manganese (Mn) indicating the proximity to the potential discovery of a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone.
- Established an 11 km long exploration corridor around the AG Pluton based on mapping and sampling and regional geology.
Cosgrave Lake Project Exploration and Fractionation Trend
Other Projects in Prolific Districts
Beyond Lithium is the largest greenfield lithium player in Ontario. Many of its 63 properties show tremendous potential, with eight districts currently considered higher priority for near-term exploration or partnerships.
All of Beyond Lithium's properties are greenfield projects that have not historically been explored for lithium (“Li”) or lithium-cesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pegmatites. The 2023 exploration program involves assessing and systematically sampling mapped pegmatite outcrops derived from available historical and regional data on all the projects, as well as identifying new pegmatite showings and locating prospective regional or terrane structures.
Besides the three projects with major discoveries made in 2023, the other 60 projects are grouped by districts where the projects in each district share a coherent regional geological background.
District:
Frontier Lithium District
- Seven projects in the Frontier Lithium District are located along the same regional structure that hosts the Pak and Spark lithium deposits owned by Frontier Lithium (FL.V):
- The PAK deposit has a probable mineral reserve of 4 MT averaging 1.79% Li2O; the deposit hosts a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe2O3).
- The Spark Deposit has a probable mineral reserve of 18 MT averaging 1.5% Li2O. A historical report about the region describes pegmatites up to 200 feet in width and other similarities between Frontier’s LCT pegmatites.
- In January 2024, two projects (the Borland North and the Borland East) were purchased by Patriot Lithium (ASX: PAT).
Case Lake District
- The Case Lake District Projects are comprised of three projects, the Case Lake North (7,476 ha), the Case Lake South (2,711 ha), and the Stimson (1,631 ha), totaling 11,818 ha in area.
- The three projects have good access to most parts of the properties.
- The Case Lake North and the Case Lake South Projects are situated along trend of Power Metals Corp. (PWM.V) discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatites and next to RT Minerals (RTM.V) announced east-west trending pegmatitic dykes.
- The Stimson Project has nine historical drill holes completed in the southern part of the project hosted in the metavolcanic with one of the holes, PT 94-11, intercepted two intervals of 30m wide noting with “Pegmatite contains green feldspar with comments of “spodumene or microcline”.
Wisa Lake District
- The Wisa Lake Project comprises of 6,666 ha in area is located in the southwest part of Ontario that can be accessed by trucks and ATVS (all terrane vehicles).
- The Project is situated next to Green Technology Metals’ (ASX: GT1) Wisa Project and to Libra Lithium Corp.’s Flanders Project.
- One of the grab samples by Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1) yielded up to 6.38 percent lithium oxide (Li2O) within 700 meters of the Wisa Lake Project claim boundary.
- Libra’s Flanders South Project has discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatite potentially align and on trend with the elevated lithium grab samples collected from Wisa Lake Project.
Dryden Mavis Lake District
- Beyond Lithium has six projects in the Dryden Mavis Lake District Projects totaling 11,711 ha in area including the Webb West (625 ha), the Webb East (2,934 ha), the Laval (1,042 ha), the Gullwing-tot (645 ha), the Satellite (1,287 ha), and the Temple Bay (5,178 ha) projects located next to
- the Mavis Lake Lithium Project owned by Critical Resources (ASS: CRR) that has a defined resource of 8Mt at 1.07% Li2O.
- All six projects in this district can be easily accessed by trucks via nearby highway and are close to the town of Dryden, Ontario, with excellent existing infrastructures.
- The 2023 exploration program has identified a similar trend as the Mavis Lake Lithium’s overall pegmatites trend based on the elevated lithium and cesium from grab samples.
Superb District
- The Superb District Projects are comprised of the Superb Project (2,321 ha), the Maytham Project (9,825 ha), the Sollas Project (6,521 ha), and the Linklater Project (2,504 ha) with access via logging roads.
- Regionally, the Superb District Projects are located along the English River and Winnipeg River subprovinces boundary as the main regional structure which has several fertile plutons and lithium occurrences identified along this region. This boundary zone has rare-element mineralization discovered over a 130 km long corridor between the Linklater Lake Project and the Superb Lake Project including
- Green Technology Metals (ASX: GT1) Seymour Lake and Junior Lake Projects and
- Rockedge’s (RDGE.V) Superb Lake Project with spodumene pegmatites grading 1.77% to 4.03% Li2O.
- More importantly, the rare-element mineralization in this region has not been investigated in detail since the 1950s with the exception of the Superb Lake spodumene pegmatite (Stott and Parker 1997).
- In the 2023 exploration season, Beyond Lithium deployed field team prospecting all four projects and was able to identify pegmatites on each of the projects. The pegmatites samples returned with elevated anomalous lithium >50ppm clusters running subparallel to the regional structure or the subprovince boundary.
Management Team
Allan Frame - President and CEO
Allan Frame serves as president and chief executive officer at Beyond Lithium. Frame has extensive experience in the financial industry, spending 47 years with various Canadian investment dealers. During his career, he has successfully underwritten or participated in raising several hundred millions of dollars for junior resource companies, primarily in the mining sector. Frame also acts as director of business development for DLP Resources and Prismo Metals.
Craig Gibson - Director
Dr. Craig Gibson co-founded Prospeccion y Desarrollo Minero del Norte, S.A. de C.V. (ProDeMin) based in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2009, a consulting firm providing a broad spectrum of exploration-related services to the mining industry. Gibson is the president, CEO and director of Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ) and a director of Garibaldi Resources (TSXV:GGI). He is a certified professional geologist of the American Association of Professional Geologists and is a qualified person under NI 43-101.
Carmelo Marrelli - Chief Financial Officer
Carmelo Marrelli is the principal of the Marrelli Group, comprising the Marrelli Support Services, DSA Corporate Services, DSA Filing Services Limited, Marrelli Press Release Services, Marrelli Escrow Services Inc. and Marrelli Trust Company, a British Columbia financial institution. The Marrelli Group has delivered accounting, corporate secretarial and regulatory compliance services to listed companies on various exchanges for over twenty years. Marrelli is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CA, CGA), and a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, a professional body that certifies corporate secretaries. Marrelli acts as the chief financial officer to several issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, the NEO Exchange and CSE, as well as non-listed companies, and as a director of select issuers.
Tom Provost - Corporate Secretary and Director
Tom Provost is a lawyer at MLT Aikins LLP in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where he has practiced since June 2017. His practice is focused on corporate finance, securities, mining, corporate/commercial law, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. He regularly acts for mining issuers listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Canadian Securities Exchange in connection with a broad range of matters. Before joining MLT Aikins LLP, Provost practiced as a lawyer in Montreal, Quebec at BCF LLP (from January 2016 to June 2017) and McMillan LLP (2012 to January 2016). He is the corporate secretary of the battery materials exploration company Vision Lithium (TSXV:VLI) and is a member of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association.
Lawrence Tsang, P. Geo - Vice President of Exploration
Lawrence Tsang currently serves as the exploration manager of Ascot Resources (TSX:AOT) and the technical advisor and a co-founder of Tailwinds Exploration, a private exploration company based in British Columbia. Tsang has more than 15 years of experience in the mining and metals industries in North America and has discovered several prospective projects throughout his career and successfully advanced the Premier Gold Project in BC from early exploration stage to development.
Michelle DeCecco - Director
Michelle DeCecco is the vice-president and COO of Lithium Chile (TSXV:LITH) and a director of Monumental Minerals. She has over 20 years of experience in the public mining sector specializing in capital markets, security regulations and corporate development and holds a Master in Business Administration. Throughout her career, DeCecco has been responsible for developing and executing overall corporate strategy including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships.
James Campbell - Director
James Campbell is a recently retired mining prospector and aviation executive, a former director of Gossan Resources (TSXV:GSS,FSE:GSR,XETRA:GSR), and a current member of its advisory board – stakeholder relations. He was a founding partner of Perimeter Airlines and Campbell Air, a Manitoba executive charter air service that served the mining exploration industry and First Nations in Northern Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario. He is a member of the board of directors of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association.
Near Surface High Grade Drilling Results Provide Positive Indicators for Development at Adina
Lithium explorer / developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1 ; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce further excellent results from resource delineation drilling at its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Results continue to highlight the large scale and positive grade characteristics of the Adina Lithium Project as the Company progresses towards a Mineral Resource Update towards the end of H1 2024 and initial project studies in H2 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assay results from circa 4,700m of resource delineation drilling undertaken in Q4 2023 continue to demonstrate the thick, shallow, high-grade nature of mineralisation at the large-scale Adina Lithium Deposit.
- The Adina Lithium Deposit includes a substantial zone of near surface mineralisation (Main Zone) highlighting the potential for open pit mining with a low waste to ore strip ratio.
- Results from the Main Zone (MZ) include:
- 61.9m at 1.40% Li2O from 3.5m (AD-23-135, MZ)
- 52.8m at 1.46% Li2O from 19.0m (AD-23-129, MZ)
- 40.5m at 1.93% Li2O from 69.5m (AD-23-093, MZ)
- 27.1 m at 1.72% Li2O from 52.2m (AD-23-123, MZ)
- New intersections in the Footwall Zone (FWZ) continue to return high grade results, enabling higher value zones of mineralisation to be targeted in initial mining scenarios:
- 25.9m at 1.59% Li2O from 275.0m (AD-23-093, FWZ)
- 29.4m at 1.21 % Li2O from 286.6m (AD-23-106, FWZ)
- 15.3m at 1.60% Li2O from 229.3m (AD-23-111, FWZ)
- 14.2m at 1.53% Li2O from 234.9m & 14.3m at 1.26% Li2O from 264.7m (AD-23-115)
- 6.6m at 1.89% Li2O from 208.7m & 27.9m at 1.31 % Li2O from 225.3m (AD-23-125)
- 34.9m at 1.09% Li2O from 235.4m incl. 17.6m at 1.46% Li2O (AD-23-1 30A, FWZ)
- Regular receipt of assay results ensures update to Adina Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 59Mt at 1.12% Li2O on track for completion in H1 2024
- Project studies are advancing and on track for completion in H2 2024
WINSOME’S MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRIS EVANS SAID:
“It is pleasing to be able to provide our shareholders with another set of assay results from the 2023 resource delineation drill programme. The aim is to provide consistency for resource modelling and project studies and these intersections are certainly consistent with the previous excellent results at Adina. What is especially encouraging is the mineralisation is oriented in a manner likely to be favourable to a low strip open pit operation, which I anticipate will prove positive in our development studies later this year.
The board and I have been through previous lithium price cycles in recent years and therefore understand the ingredients for a successful, profitable project, regardless of the prevailing short-term commodity pricing environment. We anticipate the current project studies will demonstrate Adina is a robust project which will be attractive to investors and funding partners. We look forward to sharing the results of these studies when they are completed later this year.”
Recently received drilling results are summarised in Table 1 below and are from 13 infill resource delineation holes representing 4,693 metres of drilling completed in Q4 2023 at Adina. Assay results are pending from another 13,000m of drilling completed in 2023, which continue to be received in line with expected turn-around times as advised previously due to the use of multiple laboratory contractors.
Winsome remains confident all 2023 results will be received in the near term enabling it to proceed with an update to the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Adina which currently sits at 59Mt at 1.12% Li2O, classified in the Inferred category (refer to ASX Announcement 11 December 2023). This update is expected to include material in the higher confidence Indicated category due to the closer spacing of drill data now available.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Multiple Lithium Anomalies Enhance Prospectivity of Solonópole Project
Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) hereby reports soil sample results from its Solonópole Lithium Project in Ceará State, Brazil, with 383 samples returning anomalous lithium values in soil above 100 ppm and up to 631 ppm.
Highlights
Solonópole Lithium Project, Ceará, Brazil
- Anomalous lithium values above 100 ppm (and up to 631 ppm) found in 383 soil samples within existing and new target areas.
- Integration and interpretation of these soil sample results with data from geophysics, geological mapping (125 line km), trenching and RC drilling (~2,000m) further enhance prospectivity of existing and new targets.
- Combined datasets confirm several swarms of pegmatite bodies striking in a NE-SW direction and identify new high priority areas.
- Nira interpreted to be the most prospective new target, with 180 soil samples of >100 ppm Li and as high as 524 ppm Li covering an area of at least 1km2.
- Nira also features 17 pegmatite outcrops with average widths of up to 30 meters and strike lengths from 200m to 600m.
- Planning for the next follow-up diamond drilling campaign is underway.
For more information on previous exploration results at Solonópole, refer to Oceana´s ASX Announcements 7 August 2023, 3 November 2023 and 5 January 2024. The status of the large-scale infill soil sampling program that commenced in March 2023 relative to the location of the main exploration areas is shown in Figure 1 below.
Figure 1: Map showing soil sampling map and the approximate location of the main exploration areas
As at 31 January 2024, over 8,300 soil samples had been collected from Solonópole and analysed by X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) for Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pathfinders, of which 1,908 soil samples now have lab results validated by Oceana´s internal QA/QC. These results show a median lithium value of approximately 42 ppm and an average lithium value of 69 ppm (background). Anomalous lithium values above 100 ppm and up to 631 ppm were found in 383 soil samples within existing and new target areas. Please refer to Appendix 1 (Table 4.1 to Table 4.6) for soil sample results and coordinates.
Oceana has integrated these soil sample results with other datasets from geophysics, geological mapping (125 line km), trenching and RC drilling (~2,000m). The combined datasets confirmed several swarms of pegmatite bodies striking in a NE-SW direction and identified high priority areas showing more than one lithium bearing pegmatite.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Oceana Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
