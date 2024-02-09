Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Palladium in 2024

AI Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

High-Grade Gold and Copper Assays Open Up Immense Potential

Awale Resources: Exploration and Discovery of Gold and Copper-Gold Deposits in West Africa

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Share Purchase Plan and Tranche 2 Placement Raises $1.1 Million

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Awale Resources Limited

ARIC:CA

E-Power Resources

EPR:CC

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Galan Lithium

Invitation to Participate in Share Purchase Plan

Galan Lithium Limited (ACN 149 349 646) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide details of its Share Purchase Plan (Plan).

In the ASX announcement dated 31 January 2024, entitled “A$19.5m Raising to Fund Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1”, Galan announced an $18 million placement to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors (Placement) and a share purchase plan offer of $1.5 million to existing Galan shareholders. Under the Placement, Galan was to issue a total of 39,130,435 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at $0.46 per share along with 39,130,435 free attaching listed options (exercisable at $0.65 with a 5-year exercise period)(Options).

The Company raised $16.5 million (before costs) and issued an initial 35,869,565 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company on 6 February 2024. The issue of the 35,869,565 free attaching Options will follow in due course. Additionally, some of Galan’s directors will be subscribing for up to 3,260,870 fully paid ordinary shares along with up to 3,260,870 free attaching Options on the same terms raising a total of up to $1.5 million (before costs) in a second tranche that will be subject to shareholder approval at a forthcoming general meeting.

The offer under the Plan (Offer) will be on the same terms as the Placement for the issue of up to 3,260,870 Shares at $0.46 per share (Offer Price), along with up to 3,260,870 free attaching Options to raise up to

$1.5m on the terms and conditions (Terms and Conditions) of the Plan enclosed with this letter.

Under the Plan, Eligible Shareholders (defined below) will have the opportunity to purchase up to $30,000 at the Offer Price irrespective of the size of their shareholding and without incurring brokerage or transaction costs. Shares issued under the Plan will have an Offer Price of $0.46 per Share. One free attaching Option will also be issued on the basis of one (1) Option for every one (1) Share subscribed for and issued under the Plan. The Company will make an application to ASX for quotation of the Options.

The offer of Options under the Placement and the Plan will be made under a transaction specific Prospectus which is anticipated to be lodged with ASIC on 23 February 2024 and will be dispatched to Shareholders on 26 February 2024 (Prospectus).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:glnlithium stockslithium explorationlithium investingLithium Investing
GLN:AU
Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources

Multiple Brines Horizons Intersected in Second Hole- Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to confirm that numerous brine aquifers* were successfully intersected in the second hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA.

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources

QX Resources


Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options

RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, has granted an aggregate of 12,500,000 stock options to directors and officers pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.19 per share and an expiry date of February 7, 2029.

About RecycLiCo

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY)

Beyond Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

Near Surface High Grade Drilling Results Provide Positive Indicators for Development at Adina

Lithium explorer / developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1 ; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce further excellent results from resource delineation drilling at its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Results continue to highlight the large scale and positive grade characteristics of the Adina Lithium Project as the Company progresses towards a Mineral Resource Update towards the end of H1 2024 and initial project studies in H2 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Oceana Lithium

Multiple Lithium Anomalies Enhance Prospectivity of Solonópole Project

Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) hereby reports soil sample results from its Solonópole Lithium Project in Ceará State, Brazil, with 383 samples returning anomalous lithium values in soil above 100 ppm and up to 631 ppm.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Morrissey Hill Phase 2 Drilling Results

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $2.25 Million to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

Maiden Inferred Resource Declared for the Gronnedal Rare Earth Project, Greenland

Amarc Launches 2024 Duke Copper-Gold District Drilling

Related News

Resource Investing

Morrissey Hill Phase 2 Drilling Results

Oil and Gas Investing

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $2.25 Million to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

Rare Earth Investing

Maiden Inferred Resource Declared for the Gronnedal Rare Earth Project, Greenland

Gold Investing

When Will Gold Stocks Go Up? Experts Talk Outlook for Equities and Price

Gold Investing

Joe Cavatoni: What's Next for Gold After 2023's Record Total Demand?

Copper Investing

Amarc Launches 2024 Duke Copper-Gold District Drilling

Nickel Investing

Fathom Announces Start of Drilling at Albert Lake Project

×