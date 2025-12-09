Invion Advances Global Strategy With New Licencing Agreement

Invion (ASX:IVX) has taken a major step forward with a new global licencing agreement that streamlines its rights across key cancer and infectious disease programs. The move gives the company a clearer path to advance its Photosoft technology, expand market opportunities and strengthen collaboration with industry partners, according to CEO Thian Chew.

Chew explained that the new agreement gives the company full global control over its key cancer and infectious disease programs, allowing it to expand Photosoft into a true platform technology.

This broader scope enables work across human cancers, companion animal cancers and select infectious diseases, while also making it easier to build partnerships with groups that bring additional expertise, resources and funding.

“No longer are we just looking at it as a single treatment for a certain type of disease, but we're looking at human cancers — in fact, multiple human cancers,” Chew said. “Now, instead of being a one treatment, we actually are wanting to build (Photosoft) as a platform technology, and that's where partnerships will come in."

On the financial side of the agreement, Chew noted that Invion will not pay cash upfront, but will instead issue shares tied to specific development milestones, ensuring both parties remain aligned as the company progresses.

He said the structure expands Invion’s potential market and positions the company to move beyond Australia and advance future clinical trials in the US.

