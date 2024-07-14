Investor Presentation - Proposed Earn-in to NeoRe SpA

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects

HMW Project Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Skyharbour Resources

SYH:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Pearl Gull Iron Limited

Investor Presentation - Proposed Earn-in to NeoRe SpA

Overview of the La Marigen Ionic Rare Earth Project Located in the coastal belt of central Chile

Pearl Gull Iron Limited (ASX: PLG) (Pearl Gull, PLG or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Highlights of the Opportunity

80% interest in NeoRe

  • Pearl Gull to earn up to an 80% interest in privately held Chilean-based company NeoRe SpA (NeoRe).

La Marigen Project

  • NeoRe holds the La Marigen ionic REE clay Project that is highly prospective for ionic adsorption REE clays along the coastal belt of Chile. The NeoRe team holds over a decade in the successful evaluation, definition and development of ionic adsorption clay deposits, strong in-country technical and stakeholder relationships.

License area

  • NeoRe holds 5 license areas prospective for REE comprising of 74 exploration applications and 4 granted exploration concessions over an area of approximately 22,800 hectares, located to the north of Aclara Resources advanced ionic adsorption REE Penco Project.

Under explored coastal belt

  • Geological similarities to southern China ionic rare earth province along the under explored coastal belt of Chile. The project area overlaps forestry industry with easy access and proximity to major industrial port city and infrastructure.

Experience

  • Experienced mineral industry executive, Dr John Mair, to join the Board of the Company and oversee its REE strategy.

DISCLAIMER

The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about Pearl Gull Iron Limited (Pearl Gull or the Company). It is not recommended that any person makes any investment decision in relation to the Company based solely on this presentation. This presentation does not necessarily contain all information which may be material to the making of a decision in relation to the Company. Any investor should make their own independent assessment and determination as to the Company’s prospects prior to making any investment decision and should not rely on the information In this presentation for that purpose. This presentation does not involve or imply a recommendation or a statement of opinion in respect of whether to buy, sell or hold securities in the Company. The securities issued by the Company are considered speculative and there is no guarantee that they will make a return on the capital invested, that dividends will be paid on the shares or that there will be an increase in the value of the shares in the future. This presentation contains certain statements which may constitute “forward‐looking statements”. Such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual values, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in any forward‐looking statements. The Company does not purport to give financial or investment advice. This presentation is presented for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be, and is not, a prospectus, product disclosure statement, offering memorandum or private placement memorandum for the purpose of Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act 2001. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, the Company, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and exclude all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission there from. The Company accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information. This presentation has been approved by the Board of Pearl Gull Iron Limited and is current as at July 2024.

COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT

The information contained in this announcement that relates to exploration results and geology is based on, and fairly reflects, information compiled by Dr John Mair, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Dr Mair is shareholder of Huemul Holdings Pty Ltd and will join the Board of Pearl Gull following completion of the Acquisition (as announced on 14 June 2024) and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves’. Dr Mair consents to the inclusion in this presentation of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Mair holds securities in the Company. The information in this presentation that relates to historical exploration results were first reported by the Company in accordance with listing rule 5.7 on 14 June 2024. The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcement.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pearl Gull Iron Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
rare earth investingasx stocksasx:plgiron investingrare earth stocksRare Earth Investing
PLG:AU
The Conversation (0)
Pearl Gull Iron Limited

Pearl Gull to Farm-in to Potential Ionic Clay Rare Earth Project

Pearl Gull is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Huemul which in turn has signed an agreement and is negotiating a further agreement for it to have a right to earn up to 80% of the equity in a privately held Chilean-company, NeoRe SpA (NeoRe).

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Summit Minerals Limited

Summit Minerals Investor Webinar

Summit Minerals Limited (ASX: SUM) (“Summit” or the “Company”) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar on Tuesday, 16 July 2024 at 11:00am AEST / 9:00am AWST, where Summit’s Managing Director, Gower He and Chief Geologist, Stuart Peterson will provide a Company update.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals Logo

DY6 Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Announces Strategic Alliance with VAC to Develop Permanent Magnet Supply Chain

Aclara Announces Strategic Alliance with VAC to Develop Permanent Magnet Supply Chain


Keep reading...Show less
Equinox Resources Limited

New Drill Targets Identified at Campo Grande REE Project

- Drilling campaigns to commence imminently at Jaguaquara, 3km away from Sulista discovery which returned grades up to 22.4% TREO -

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that drilling will shortly commence at Jaguaquara and will also test the Jitauna prospects at its “Campo Grande” Rare Earth Project, located in the REE province in Bahia, Brazil.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Reconnaissance Sampling Program Commences at Ngala Hill PGE Project to Follow up Historical Targets

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to report it is preparing for commencement of a reconnaissance program at the Company’s highly prospective PGE project at Ngala Hill in southern Malawi. The Company has commenced community engagement with local community members at the project site with the purpose to facilitate awareness of the exploration program planned by DY6.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Completion of $7.1M Placement and Priority Offer

Siren Signs Agreement for Sale of Reefton Project for A$20M

At-The-Market Raise

Share Purchase Plan Closure

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Completion of $7.1M Placement and Priority Offer

Gold Investing

Siren Signs Agreement for Sale of Reefton Project for A$20M

Lithium Investing

At-The-Market Raise

Gold Investing

Share Purchase Plan Closure

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Entitlement Offer Closed

Nickel Investing

Drilling Delivers 10.2m @ 2.3% CuEq, and DHEM Expands Further Potential in all Three Directions at Horden Lake

Gold Investing

Byron King: Will Gold Miners' Q2 Results Catch Wall Street's Attention?

×