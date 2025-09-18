Intuit Hosts Investor Day, Reaffirms First-Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , reaffirmed its financial guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2026 in conjunction with its Investor Day . The event is being held today at the company's Mountain View, CA headquarters and begins at 8:00 a.m. PT.
"Intuit is a global tech leader for fueling financial success, combining artificial intelligence and human intelligence to deliver done-for-you experiences that solve our customers' biggest financial problems," said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chief executive officer. "Our years of investment in data, data services, AI, and human expertise, coupled with strong execution, allow us to operate with the speed of a startup at a global scale. We're leading the disruption in the AI era, powering prosperity for consumers, businesses, and accountants and delivering sustained growth for years to come."
Intuit will discuss the company's business strategy, Big Bets, and platform innovations that are delivering AI-driven done-for-you experiences for consumers, businesses, and accountants. Hear from Intuit executives, including:
- Sasan Goodarzi , chief executive officer
- Sandeep Aujla , chief financial officer
- Alex Balazs , executive vice president, chief technology officer
- Marianna Tessel , executive vice president, general manager, Small Business Group
- Ashley Still , executive vice president, general manager, Mid-Market Group
- David Hahn , executive vice president, general manager, Services Group
- Mark Notarainni , executive vice president, general manager, Consumer Group
Reiterates First-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance
Intuit reiterated first-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, previously announced on Aug. 21, 2025.
For the full fiscal year, the company expects:
- Revenue of $20.997 billion to $21.186 billion, growth of approximately 12 to 13 percent.
- GAAP operating income of $5.782 billion to $5.859 billion, growth of approximately 17 to 19 percent.
- Non-GAAP operating income of $8.611 billion to $8.688 billion, growth of approximately 14 to 15 percent.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share of $15.49 to $15.69, growth of approximately 13 to 15 percent.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $22.98 to $23.18, growth of approximately 14 to 15 percent.
The company expects the following segment revenue results for fiscal year 2026:
- Global Business Solutions: growth of 14 to 15 percent. Excluding Mailchimp, the company expects Global Business Solutions revenue growth of 15.5 to 16.5 percent.
- Consumer: growth of 8 to 9 percent. This includes TurboTax growth of 8 percent, Credit Karma growth of 10 to 13 percent, and ProTax growth of 2 to 3 percent.
For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ends Oct. 31, the company expects:
- Revenue growth of approximately 14 to 15 percent.
- GAAP earnings per share of $1.19 to $1.26.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.05 to $3.12.
Investor Day: How to Participate
The half-day event will be broadcast live via webcast on Intuit's website at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events . A replay of the video broadcast will be available on Intuit's website a few hours after the meeting ends.
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" as well as the related Table 1. A copy of the press release issued by Intuit today can be found on the investor relations page of Intuit's website.
Cautions About Forward-looking Statements
This press release contain forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding: forecasts and timing of growth and future financial results of Intuit and its reporting segments; Intuit's prospects for the business in fiscal 2026 and beyond; and Intuit's corporate tax rate; as well as all of the statements under the heading "Reiterates First-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance."
Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the effects of global developments and conditions or events, including macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical conditions, which have caused significant global economic instability and uncertainty. Given these risks and uncertainties, persons reading this communication are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: our ability to compete successfully; potential governmental encroachment in our tax business; our ability to develop, deploy, and use artificial intelligence in our platform and offerings; our ability to adapt to technological change and to successfully extend our platform; our ability to predict consumer behavior; our ability to anticipate and solve new and existing customer problems; our reliance on intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; any harm to our reputation; risks associated with our environmental, social, and governance efforts; risks associated with acquisition and divestiture activity; the issuance of equity or incurrence of debt to fund acquisitions or for general business purposes; cybersecurity incidents (including those affecting the third parties we rely on); customer or regulator concerns about privacy and cybersecurity incidents; fraudulent activities by third parties, including through the use of AI; our failure to process transactions effectively; interruption or failure of our information technology; our ability to develop and maintain critical third-party business relationships; our ability to attract and retain talent and the success of our hybrid work model; our ability to effectively develop and deploy AI in our offerings; any deficiency in the quality or accuracy of our offerings (including the advice given by experts on our platform); any delays in product launches; difficulties in processing or filing customer tax submissions; risks associated with international operations; risks associated with climate change; changes to, and evolving interpretations of public policy, laws or regulations affecting our businesses; allegations of legal claims and legal proceedings in which we are involved; fluctuations in the results of our tax business due to seasonality and other factors beyond our control; changes in tax rates and tax reform legislation; global economic conditions (including, without limitation, inflation); exposure to credit, counterparty and other risks in providing capital to businesses; amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment charges; our ability to repay or otherwise comply with the terms of our outstanding debt; our ability to repurchase shares or distribute dividends; volatility of our stock price; and our ability to successfully market our offerings. More details about these and other risks that may impact our business are included in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2025 and in our other SEC filings. You can locate these reports through our website at http://investors.intuit.com . First quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 guidance speaks only as of the date it was publicly issued by Intuit. Other forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the management of Intuit as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this presentation.
TABLE 1
RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING GUIDANCE FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO PROJECTED GAAP REVENUE, OPERATING INCOME, AND EPS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Forward-Looking Guidance
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
From
|
|
To
|
|
Adjmts
|
|
From
|
|
To
|
Three Months Ending October 31, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
3,744
|
|
$
|
3,776
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
3,744
|
|
$
|
3,776
|
Operating income
|
$
|
440
|
|
$
|
460
|
|
$
|
719
|
[a]
|
$
|
1,159
|
|
$
|
1,179
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.19
|
|
$
|
1.26
|
|
$
|
1.86
|
[b]
|
$
|
3.05
|
|
$
|
3.12
|
Twelve Months Ending July 31, 2026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
20,997
|
|
$
|
21,186
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
20,997
|
|
$
|
21,186
|
Operating income
|
$
|
5,782
|
|
$
|
5,859
|
|
$
|
2,829
|
[c]
|
$
|
8,611
|
|
$
|
8,688
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
15.49
|
|
$
|
15.69
|
|
$
|
7.49
|
[d]
|
$
|
22.98
|
|
$
|
23.18
|
See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" immediately following Table 1 for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.
[a]
|
Reflects estimated adjustments for share-based compensation expense of approximately $554 million; amortization of other acquired intangible assets of approximately $121 million; and amortization of acquired technology of approximately $44 million.
[b]
|
Reflects estimated adjustments in item [a], income taxes related to these adjustments, and other income tax effects related to the use of the non-GAAP tax rate.
[c]
|
Reflects estimated adjustments for share-based compensation expense of approximately $2.2 billion; amortization of other acquired intangible assets of approximately $483 million; and amortization of acquired technology of approximately $176 million.
[d]
|
Reflects estimated adjustments in item [c], income taxes related to these adjustments, and other income tax effects related to the use of the non-GAAP tax rate.
Intuit Inc.
ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The accompanying press release dated September 18, 2025 contains non-GAAP financial measures. Table 1 reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures in that press release to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies.
We compute non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and year to year. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.
We exclude the following items from all of our non-GAAP financial measures:
- Amortization of acquired technology
- Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
- Restructuring charges
- Share-based compensation expense
- Gains and losses on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities
- Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges
- Gains and losses on disposals of businesses and long-lived assets
- Professional fees and transaction costs for business combinations
We also exclude the following items from non-GAAP net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share:
- Gains and losses on debt securities and other investments
- Gains and losses on executive deferred compensation plan assets
- Income tax effects and adjustments
- Discontinued operations
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Intuit's operating results primarily because they exclude amounts that we do not consider part of ongoing operating results when planning and forecasting and when assessing the performance of the organization, our individual operating segments, or our senior management. Segment managers are not held accountable for share-based compensation expense, amortization, restructuring, or the other excluded items and, accordingly, we exclude these amounts from our measures of segment performance. We believe our non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate the comparison by management and investors of results for current periods and guidance for future periods with results for past periods.
The following are descriptions of the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures.
Amortization of acquired technology and amortization of other acquired intangible assets . When we acquire a business in a business combination, we are required by GAAP to record the fair values of the intangible assets of the business and amortize them over their useful lives. Amortization of acquired technology in cost of revenue includes amortization of software and other technology assets of acquired businesses. Amortization of other acquired intangible assets in operating expenses includes amortization of assets such as customer lists and trade names.
Restructuring charges . This consists of costs incurred as a direct result of discrete strategic restructuring actions, including, but not limited to severance and other one-time termination benefits, and other costs, which are different in terms of size, strategic nature, and frequency than ongoing productivity and business improvements.
Share-based compensation expense . This consists of non-cash expenses for stock options, restricted stock units, and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan. When considering the impact of equity awards, we place greater emphasis on overall shareholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with those awards.
Gains and losses on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities . We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures gains and losses on the revaluation of our executive deferred compensation plan liabilities.
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges . We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures non-cash charges to adjust the carrying values of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets to their estimated fair values.
Gains and losses on disposals of businesses and long-lived assets. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures gains and losses on disposals of businesses and long-lived assets because they are unrelated to our ongoing business operating results.
Professional fees and transaction costs for business combinations . We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures the professional fees we incur to complete business combinations. These include investment banking, legal, and accounting fees.
Gains and losses on debt securities and other investments . We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities and gains and losses on other investments.
Gains and losses on executive deferred compensation plan assets . We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures gains and losses on the revaluation of our executive deferred compensation plan assets.
Income tax effects and adjustments. We use a long-term non-GAAP tax rate for evaluating operating results and for planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. This long-term non-GAAP tax rate excludes the income tax effects of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments described above, and eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period specific items which can vary in size and frequency. Based on our long-term projections, we are using a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 24% for fiscal 2026. This long-term non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for various reasons including significant acquisitions, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or fundamental tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate. We will evaluate this long-term non-GAAP tax rate on an annual basis and whenever any significant events occur which may materially affect this rate.
Operating results and gains and losses on the sale of discontinued operations . From time to time, we sell or otherwise dispose of selected operations as we adjust our portfolio of businesses to meet our strategic goals. In accordance with GAAP, we segregate the operating results of discontinued operations as well as gains and losses on the sale of these discontinued operations from continuing operations on our GAAP statements of operations but continue to include them in GAAP net income or loss and net income or loss per share. We exclude these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures.
The reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in Table 1 include all information reasonably available to Intuit at the date of this press release. This table includes adjustments that we can reasonably predict. Events that could cause the reconciliation to change include acquisitions and divestitures of businesses, goodwill and other asset impairments, sales of available-for-sale debt securities and other investments, and disposals of businesses and long-lived assets.
