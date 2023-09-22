Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Interra Copper Announces Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Announces Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of $2,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units" and each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), whereby each Warrant shall be exercisable at $0.25 into an additional Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes and to commence activities on the Rip Project acquisition. Closing of the Private Placement, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, is anticipated to occur prior to the end of September 2023.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws of four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

On behalf of the Board of Interra Copper Corp.

Rick Gittleman
Interim CEO & Chairman

For further information contact:

Katherine Pryde
Investor Relations
investors@interracoppercorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the closing of the Private Placement, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, and the use of proceeds from the Private Placement are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Interra, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Interra does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THEUNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181624

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra CopperIMCX:CCCSE:IMCXBase Metals Investing
IMCX:CC
Interra Copper
The Conversation (0)
Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX)

Interra Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Letter of Intent for Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Earn-In

Interra Copper Announces Letter of Intent for Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project Earn-In

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest"), to negotiate an 80% earn-in and joint venture agreement on ArcWest's Rip Cu-Mo Project ("Rip Project" or the "Project"), in central British Columbia, a prolific mining region on Canada's west coast. A technical presentation for Rip is available for download here.

The Rip Project comprises 2,309 ha and is located about 63 km south of Houston and 79 km southwest of Burns Lake in central British Columbia. The Rip Project is situated in Stikine Terrane in a prolific belt of Late Cretaceous (Bulkley Plutonic Suite) porphyry copper-molybdenum (Cu-Mo) deposits, which includes Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine, 33 km to the southwest and presently on care and maintenance. In addition to the Huckleberry Mine, the Bulkley porphyry belt includes the Whiting Creek, Poplar, Seel and Ox Cu-Mo (gold-silver) deposits. The fully permitted Rip Project is road accessible from either Houston or Burns Lake.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Tres Marias Drilling Results

Interra Copper Announces Tres Marias Drilling Results

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") The Company provides the following summary of its exploration and drilling activities at its 16,080 Ha Tres Marías Copper Project ("Tres Marías" or the "Project"), located approximately 18 km southwest of the city of Calama in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. The Phase 1 drilling program was completed in June 2023.

Six (6) RC holes totalling 1,896 meters were completed and processed chip samples were sent to ALS Global in Santiago for analysis. This drilling represents testing of the first target and roughly 1/5th of the initially planned exploration program, which was planned to consist of a total of 10,500 m of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling across three target areas within 16,080 ha of contiguous concessions. The objective of the program is to test a number of targets identified to date, utilizing reprocessed historical airborne ZTEM and 3D inversion of this airborne data, a 504 km UAV high-resolution magnetic survey, and a 29 line-km GDAS 3D induced polarization survey completed by Alto Verde Copper.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Appoints Mr. Rick Gittleman as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Interra Copper Appoints Mr. Rick Gittleman as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Rick Gittleman has been appointed Interim CEO of the company effective immediately, in addition to his role as board chair.

Mr. Gittleman is a legal, government relations and public affairs executive with over 35 years' experience advising multinational companies on M&A, project finance, mining, oil and gas, agriculture and power projects across the globe. Most recently, he served as Senior Executive overseeing legal issues and stakeholder engagement at Glencore SA where he developed corporate strategies to improve relations with government, community, and civil society stakeholders at mine sites in Chile, Peru, and Argentina. Preceding that, Mr. Gittleman held the position of Senior Vice President for Legal Affairs and Stakeholder Engagement at Freeport-McMoRan Africa, where over his 7-year tenure, oversaw the Tenke Fungurume mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo from development through to full commercial production. He also has 20 years' experience at partner level where he worked on merger, acquisitions and project finance in the energy and mining sectors. He served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Zaire/DRC and graduated with a bachelor's concentration in Political Science and American Civilization at Brown University and received his Juris Doctor (cum laude) from American University, Washington College of Law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Completion of Its Phase 1 Drilling Program at the Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Announces Completion of Its Phase 1 Drilling Program at the Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at its Tres Marias Copper Project (the "Project"), located approximately 40 km southwest of the city of Calama in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. Phase 1 of the drilling program at Tres Marias which began on May 24, 2023 is complete. In total, six RC holes totalling 1,896 m were drilled. Samples were sent to ALS Global in Santiago for analysis and results are expected in early August.

Sociedad Perforaciones E Inginiería Chile Limitada ("PerfoChile"), a local business and experienced drilling contractor that services many of the large producing mines in Chile, completed the first phase of the Reverse-Circulation ("RC") drilling campaign. PerfoChile has now demobilized and the project site has been rehabilitated.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM and Welcomes New Directors and Chief Financial Officer

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM and Welcomes New Directors and Chief Financial Officer

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 27, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders were asked to vote on several items of business as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 23, 2023 (the "Circular"), and all proposals put forward to the Company's shareholders were approved. A total of 3,748,261 Common shares representing approximately 16.77% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Shareholders fixed the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six (6) and elected incumbent directors Chris Buncic, Rick Gittleman and Jason Nickel as well as new directors Mike Ciricillo, Dr. Mark Cruise, and Rich Levielle. At a subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, Paul Robertson was appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Warrant Exercise Price Reduction

Warrant Exercise Price Reduction

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCD) is pleased to announce that it has obtained CSE approval of a reduction in the exercise price of a total of 1,708,588 warrants, on a post consolidated basis, issued in connection with its November 2022 private placement (the "2022 Warrants"). As detailed in the Company's August 10, 2023 news release, the 2022 Warrants had a pre-consolidation exercise price of $0.19 which has now been reduced to $0.095, on a post-consolidated basis

In compliance with CSE policies, a maximum of 177,778 2022 Warrants held by an insider has been repriced, and 69,185 2022 Warrants will continue to have a pre-consolidation exercise price of $0.19 (post-consolidation exercise price of $0.475).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Strengthens ESG Strategy with the Appointment of Lead Energy Advisor

Forte Minerals Strengthens ESG Strategy with the Appointment of Lead Energy Advisor

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) is pleased to announce Mike Carter as its Lead Energy Advisor, signifying its commitment to renewable energy and sustainable practices. Mr. Carter has an extensive background in renewable energy, which aligns seamlessly with Forte's dedication as a copper and gold exploration entity in Perú. This move underscores the Company's intent to champion an ESG framework by integrating a community-driven, environmentally conscious, and socially responsible approach to navigate the complexities of the energy transition.

Forte Minerals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Coupled with Forte's recent partnership with Social Suite to embark on its ESG reporting journey, Mike Carter's role as the Lead Energy Advisor will help guide this process and elevate the Company's position in the sustainable exploration and mining landscape. Mr. Carter is recognized for his in-depth knowledge of renewable energy, fortifying Forte's mission to amplify its ESG initiatives, particularly emphasizing community engagement, environmental stewardship, and societal obligations.

Patrick Elliott , Forte Minerals' President, remarked, " Mike Carter's prowess in renewable energy and deep-rooted insights into mineral exploration in South America significantly augment our team's capabilities. As a co-founder of Forte, Mike's insights are pivotal in our steadfast journey towards sustainable and renewable energy applications in the mineral exploration industry ."

Mike Carter's Distinguished Achievements:

  • Led critical mineral exploration projects in both Chile and Peru .
  • Directed global ventures in utility-scale solar, energy storage, and hydroelectric domains.
  • Played pivotal roles in diverse sectors, including mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and automotive industries.
  • Demonstrated visionary leadership at First Green Energy , emphasizing innovation and technological advancement.
  • He significantly impacted the World Bank's inaugural Climate Smart Mining conference, sharing insights on the economic benefits of integrating renewables into traditional mining.
  • Actively consults with major mining entities, offering expertise in integrating solar energy solutions.
  • Has successfully garnered over $15M in grant funding to champion pioneering solar initiatives in Alberta .
  • Led groundbreaking agrivoltaics work seamlessly blending utility-scale solar projects with agricultural practices.

To learn more about Mr. Carter, please visit our website .

Patrick Elliott added, "Mike's dual expertise underscores Forte Minerals' vision to lead sustainable exploration and mining practices, highlighting our unwavering commitment to championing the energy transition."

About Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company that has blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC, has built an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. The Company aims to generate significant value growth by strategically situating early-stage and drill-ready targets alongside a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for copper and gold resource development.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
"/s/" Patrick Elliott
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-strengthens-esg-strategy-with-the-appointment-of-lead-energy-advisor-301935698.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/22/c6124.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FPX

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FPX

Trading resumes in:

Company: FPX Nickel Corp

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AD4 CAPITAL CORP. ("ADJ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Field Program Completed at Contact Bay and DBL Update

Heritage Mining Announces Field Program Completed at Contact Bay and DBL Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Outlines 8 km by 2 km Pegmatite Boulder Field With Pegmatite Outcropping in Central Portion of OHM Property, Quebec

Fabled Copper Outlines 8 km by 2 km Pegmatite Boulder Field With Pegmatite Outcropping in Central Portion of OHM Property, Quebec

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce the results of the first phase sampling program on the OHM Property (the "Property

The OHM Property consists of 51 contiguous cells comprising of 2,856 hectares located approximately 70 kms south of Val D'Or. The OHM Property can be easily accessed from the main highway, route 117 and forestry roads 43 and 44 with numerous secondary cutting roads. It is estimated that 80% of the Property has been logged thus outcrop visibility is excellent.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper
