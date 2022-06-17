Precious MetalsInvesting News

June 17, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") Interra is pleased to announce that effective immediately,

that is has entered into a market-making services agreement (the "Agreement") with Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG"), located in Toronto, Ontario. The term of the Agreement is three months, can be renewed on a monthly basis and  may be terminated with 30 days written notice prior to the end of the month. The Agreement requires no regulatory or other approval from the CSE.

The purpose of the Agreement is to make a two-sided market in the Company's listed common shares and provide liquidity to the market. ITG's objectives include: (i) limiting the difference between the bid price and the offer price for the shares; (ii) assisting in maintaining a fair and orderly market for the shares; (iii) enhancing market depth and increasing liquidity; and (iv) acting as a liaison between the Company and the market by providing information regarding the trading pattern of the shares. The fee for these services is $5,000 on a monthly basis.

ITG and its affiliates or associates do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and, at the time of the Agreement, neither ITG nor its principals had an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. ITG will not receive shares or other securities as compensation. The capital used for market-making will be provided by ITG.

Jason Nickel, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1-604-754-7986

Email: CEO@interracopper.com

Email: invest@interracopper.com

Telephone: +1-604-588-2110

Website: https://interracopper.com

Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Chuck Creek property in South-central BC. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km 2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously- operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current Mount Milligan open pit mine, which are both copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the Cathedral Area on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the Consolidation and t he receipt of any required regulatory approvals thereto. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. The Company does not undertake to update forward looking statements or forward looking information, except as required by law.

Interra Copper Announces Chuck Creek Property Acquisition, bordering Major VMS Project, Located in Central British Columbia

June 9 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (CNSX:IMCX.CN) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has signed a "definitive option agreement" with Christopher O. Naas and T. Greg Hawkins, both Directors of the Company, (the "Property Holders") to acquire a 100% of the Chuck Creek Property (the "Property"). The Property Holders hold a 100% interest in the Property, located in central British Columbia, approximately 30 kilometers east of Clearwater. On closing, Interra shall have paid to the Property Holders, CDN$ 30,000 plus 35,000 Interra shares and granted a 1% Net Smelter Return (NSR), with a 0.5% buy back option.

Interra Copper -- Geological and Geochemistry Analysis with Drill results at Pinnacle Zone

Interra Copper Reports Further Anomalous Cathedral Main Zone Drill Results

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") announces further 2021 summer season drilling results from the Cathedral Area at its 20,600 hectare Thane Property, located on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations in North-Central B.C.

Results are from drill holes TH21-3, TH21-4, TH21-6, and TH21-12. TH21-3 and TH21-12 were designed to test the southern extent of a 600 square meter IP chargeability along line 5300N within the Cathedral Main zone. TH21-4 was drilled within the Cathedral South zone on the western extent of IP line 5200. TH21-6 was designed to test a broad, hidden, near surface 200 square meter IP chargeability anomaly approximately 350 meters to the east also on line 5300N. Drill holes intersected indicator low grade copper-gold mineralization. Anomalous mineralized intervals of significant copper (Cu), gold (Au), silver (Ag) or molybdenum (Mo) include:

Interra Copper Extends Cathedral Anomalous Zone 800 Meters to the South

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") announces further Drilling Results from the Gully Area at its 20,600 hectare Thane Property, located on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations in North-Central B.C.

Results are from drill holes TH21-7, TH21-8 and TH21-11 which tested the eastern portion of the Gully Zone's IP chargeability anomaly along lines 4700N and 4600N respectively as well as the southern end of line 6350E. All three holes intersected indicator low grade copper-gold mineralization. Mineralization styles intersected within the drill holes consists of localized, structurally controlled, quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite±arsenopyrite fractures, veins and rare semi-massive mineralization at shallow to moderate depths proximal to diorite-(quartz) monzonite and latite porphyry contacts and south-southwest to south-southeast trending moderate to steeply (40-80°) westerly dipping chloritic shears and dilational breccias. Significant mineralized intervals anomalous in some or all of Cu, Au, Ag, Mo include:

Interra Copper Reports Molybdenite Age Dating from Gail Area and Update on Sample Analysis

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the result of an age dating study on mineralization from the Gail Area completed at the Earth and Atmospheric Services Department of the University of Alberta. The study utilized rhenium-osmium age dating (" Re-Os "), a form of radiometric dating, of molybdenite from an outcrop sample. Interra collected the sample from a north-east trending (320Az), 20 cm wide quartz vein containing molybdenum, chalcopyrite and pyrite hosted in diorite, at its 206 square kilometre Thane Property in north-central British Columbia.

Interra's Chairman, T. Greg Hawkins, P.Geo., APEGBC, stated, "This age date adds further confirmation and support for the "proof of concept" of the existence of copper gold calc alkaline porphyry mineralization of the same date as the bulk of such mineralization in the Quesnel Terrane. Attendant potassic alteration (Kspar/biotite) and quartz, magnetite, epidote, and native copper mineralogy (Afton, Kwanika) are also key components. The structural controls as evidenced by our recent drilling and airborne mag and radiometric geophysics and ground chargeability/resistivity surveys suggest further similarity with other known deposits where structure has shaped the current resource (Kwanika, Lorraine)."

Nova Royalty Corp. Opens the Market

Alex Tsukernik President & Chief Executive Officer, Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOVR) and his team joined Dean McPherson Head, Global Mining Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Nova Royalty is focused on providing investors with exposure to premier copper and nickel assets – the key building blocks of the global energy transition.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date:

Thursday, June 16, 2022



Time:

9:00am - 9:30am



Place:

120 Adelaide St W.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c7572.html

Fabled Book 6 Copper Occurrence reports up to 7.73% Copper in Chip Sampling

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

EV Nickel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to C$2.0 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 from the sale of any combination of flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.18 per FT Unit and FT Units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") at a price of C$0.24 per Charity FT Unit. The Proceeds of the Offering will be primarily used towards Phase 3 exploration on the Company's Langmuir Project

Usha Resources Closes Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Totalling $2,895,401

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0) is pleased to report that, further to its previous news releases (see news releases dated April 4, 2022 May 16, 2022 and May 18, 2022 ) and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it has closed its final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") issuing an additional 4,512,007 units (each a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $1,353,602 . In total, USHA has raised gross proceeds of $2,895,401 in all four tranches.

Usha Resources Logo (CNW Group/Usha Resources Ltd.)

Deepak Varshney , CEO of Usha Resources stated: "Given the current market conditions, completion of this oversubscribed placement speaks to the strong demand and growing confidence in our team, our Lithium, Gold-Copper and Nickel projects and future vision for where we intend to take this Company. We are very pleased to welcome many new subscribers in this financing, including our latest institutional investor, and thank our existing shareholders who participated for their on-going support. With a well-funded treasury, USHA is positioned to execute at each of our projects and we look forward to a busy and productive field season."

Each Unit issued consists of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one transferable Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant ") with each whole Warrant exercisable at $0.45 per Share for a period of 2 years from the date of closing (the " Expiry Date ").

In connection with the final tranche of the Private Placement, the Company paid finders' fees of $7,920 cash and 26,400 non-transferable finder warrants (the " Finder Warrants ") to PI Financial Corp., $1,800 cash and 6,000 Finder's Warrants to Leede Jones Gable Inc., and $4,208.02 cash and 14,027 Finder's Warrants to Research Capital Corporation. The Finder's Warrants are exercisable on the same terms as the Warrants issued in the Private Placement and were issued in accordance with applicable securities laws and Exchange Policy.

All securities issued in the fourth tranche of the Private Placement are subject to the Exchange hold period, plus a hold period of four months and one day following the closing dates of the Private Placement expiring on October 15, 2022 .

The proceeds raised under the Private Placement will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes including:

  • Aggressive exploration at the Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine project, where the Company intends on completing its maiden drilling program with the goal of completing a 43-101 resource estimate by Q4 of 2022 ( https://bit.ly/3tD9ndz );
  • Exploration at the Lost Basin Gold-Copper project, where the Company intends on completing its maiden drilling program following more than a year of target development and generation ( https://bit.ly/39mFN59 ); and
  • Subject to a number of conditions, completion of the spinout of its Nicobat Nickel Project into its wholly-owned subsidiary, Formation Metals Corporation ("FMC"), giving shareholders a "20% share dividend" of one (1) share of FMC with respect to every five (5) shares of USHA owned on the share distribution record date ( https://bit.ly/3b3cRjd ).
About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality battery and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC , Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and consist of Jackpot Lake, a lithium project in Nevada ; Nicobat, a nickel‑copper‑cobalt project in Ontario ; and Lost Basin, a gold-copper project in Arizona . Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For further information: please call Tyler Muir , Investor Relations, at 1-888-772-2452, email tmuir@usharesources.com , or visit www.usharesources.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usha-resources-closes-final-tranche-of-oversubscribed-non-brokered-private-placement-totalling-2-895-401--301568326.html

SOURCE Usha Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/15/c4533.html

Baker Steel Granted Unkur Option and Converts Loan to Settle Debt

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce that it has closed the agreement (the "Agreement") with Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ("BSRT") announced on April 19, 2022. Pursuant to the Agreement, Azarga Metals has granted BSRT the option to acquire Azarga Metal's Unkur project (the "Unkur Option") until December 31, 2023 (the "Unkur Option Period"), after which the Unkur Option will automatically expire

Upon closing the Agreement, BSRT exercised its right to convert the US$3.5 million loan (the "Loan") made under the secured convertible loan facility (the "Loan Agreement") between Azarga Metals and BSRT. The Loan was converted at a fixed Canadian dollar equivalent value of C$4.7 million, with a conversion price of C$0.10 per share for a total issue of 46,925,500 common shares of the Company (the "Shares").

Midnight Sun Announces Plans for Solwezi

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to report that Zambian-Congo Copperbelt expert, Dr. Simon Dorling, has agreed to accept and maintain an engagement with the Company. Simon has reviewed the data and results obtained by Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration ("Rio Tinto") on Midnight Sun's Solwezi Licences in Zambia and integrated this information with the data created by Midnight Sun and previous operators as well as incorporating recent research in the region to build a comprehensive database and inclusive interpretation of the structural-geological settings for mineralisation for future targeting.

Dr. Dorling's work has generated several new targets and justification to revisit existing prospects on the licences, including the proposal of structural corridors controlling mineralization around both the Mitu discovery area as well as hole MDD-17-15 on the Mitu Trend which measured 4.23% CuEq over 11.6 metres (see the Company's news release dated July 4, 2017). These corridors suggest a fault-control on mineralisation through re-mobilisation into late northeast-trending faults which leave these mineralized areas open along strike.

