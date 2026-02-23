International Tower Hill Mines to Give Updated Presentation at BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference on February 25th and Extends Webcast Invitation

International Tower Hill Mines to Give Updated Presentation at BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference on February 25th and Extends Webcast Invitation

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company", "ITH") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) today announced the Company will be presenting at BMO's 35th annual Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on February 25, 2026. 

Join ITH CEO Karl Hanneman for his presentation at the BMO Conference as the Company embarks on a new chapter to advance the 13.6 million ounce Livengood Gold Project resource through feasibility study and permitting following the recent closing of their successful $115 million financing. The Company has also released an updated presentation, which is available on the Company's website at: www.ithmines.com.

ITH Webcast Details:
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
9:30-9:45 a.m. EST
Webcast Link (Live & On-Demand)
https://app.webinar.net/mGgMqGOqX4N

About BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference:
Celebrating thirty-five years this year, BMO's Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference brings together senior leaders, global investors, policymakers, and analysts for three days of strategic insights and industry‑defining conversations. Spanning four decades, this conference has become one of the world's leading forums for dialogue on mining, metals, and the critical minerals essential to the global energy transition.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 100% interest in its Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

On behalf of
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

(signed) Karl L. Hanneman
Chief Executive Officer

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-tower-hill-mines-to-give-updated-presentation-at-bmo-global-metals-mining--critical-minerals-conference-on-february-25th-and-extends-webcast-invitation-302694087.html

SOURCE International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

international-tower-hill-mines-ltdith-cctsx-ithgold-investing
ITH:CC
The Conversation (0)
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Keep Reading...
High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at MillenniumDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High-grade Assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone Drilling

High-grade Assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone Drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling Results

High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling Results

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Standing gold bar in front of stacks of gold bars. Words read "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Belo Sun is Radiant with 109 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.On Tuesday (February 17) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the creation of... Keep Reading...
Gold and silver bars on scale with green arrow and "Weekly Editor's Picks" text overlay.

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver End Week Higher, Experts Share Next Price Targets

Gold and silver prices experienced declines early in the week, but ended higher. The yellow metal closed the week at US$5,111.88 per ounce, while silver finished at US$84.65 per ounce, buoyed by reignited tariff uncertainty out of the US. On Friday (February 20), the US Supreme Court stuck down... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Glacier Lake Resources Inc. Options Namibia Uranium Exploration Licences and Announces Proposed Name Change to Skeleton Coast Uranium Corp., Share Consolidation and Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $5,000,000

East Nordeau Zone on Globex Royalty Claims Returns High-Grade Gold Drill Results

Pinnacle Amends Payment Terms for El Potrero Project

Silverco Provides Update on Nuevo Silver

Related News

precious metals investing

East Nordeau Zone on Globex Royalty Claims Returns High-Grade Gold Drill Results

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Amends Payment Terms for El Potrero Project

precious metals investing

Silverco Provides Update on Nuevo Silver

base metals investing

Red Metal Resources Retains IR and Marketing Services

precious metals investing

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Private Placement Units to Raise C$390,000

base metals investing

Juggernaut Confirms Free Milling Gold on New District Scale Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Announces Private Placement