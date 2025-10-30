Intercontinental Exchange Approves Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.48 per Share

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, announced today a $0.48 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025, which is up 7% from the $0.45 per share dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2024. The cash dividend is payable on December 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of December 16, 2025. The ex-dividend date is December 16, 2025.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Including the New York Stock Exchangeand clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025.
Category: Corporate
SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange
ICE-CORP
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030740165/en/
ICE Investor Relations Contact:
Katia Gonzalez
+1 678 981 3882
katia.gonzalez@ice.com
ICE Media Contact:
Rebecca Mitchell
+44 207 065 7804
rebecca.mitchell@ice.com