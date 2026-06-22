Intercontinental Exchange and OKX Establish Joint Venture to Bridge Traditional and Digital Asset Markets

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, and OKX, one of the world's largest global blockchain technology company serving more than 120 million customers worldwide, today announced the formation of their joint venture focused on building next-generation infrastructure for tokenized and digitally native financial products.

Subject to certain regulatory approvals, it is expected that the joint venture will operate as a U.S. registered broker dealer and FCM for the purpose of enabling OKX's customers in the U.S. and overseas to access ICE futures and NYSE tokenized equities markets. The 50-50 venture will also explore adjacent opportunities for regulatory-compliant blockchain-enabled markets.

The joint venture will be co-chaired by ICE and Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. Cuomo, who served as New York's 56th governor, New York State Attorney General, and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, began working with OKX in 2023.

"The next chapter of financial markets will be defined by how well innovation and government regulation can move forward together," said Governor Cuomo. "This partnership brings together OKX's world-class blockchain technology and ICE's trusted market infrastructure to help build a more modern, transparent, and resilient financial system for the future. I am personally excited by the prospect of the societal impact that blockchain technology can lead to: the democratization of finance, bringing basic financial services to underserved populations."

"The ICE-OKX joint venture is a step towards building the infrastructure that will define how global markets operate in the decades ahead," said Trabue Bland, Senior Vice President, Futures Exchanges at ICE. "ICE's global benchmarks and regulated market technology have earned the trust of institutions and traders everywhere and now, through our partnership with OKX, we are working towards extending that reach to OKX's 120 million retail traders."

The establishment of the Joint Venture follows ICE's strategic investment in OKX , announced in March.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

About OKX

OKX is a fintech company known for its global crypto trading platform and its onchain wallet and marketplace. The company develops technology and applications to modernize money and markets. OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto and payment apps, having processed trillions of dollars in transactions by more than 120+ million people around the world.

OKX is headquartered in San Jose, California, for the Americas and in Dubai for the Middle East, with regional offices in São Paulo, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Türkiye, Australia and Europe. Over the past several years, OKX has built one of the world's most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed crypto companies. It holds licenses in the United States, the UAE, EEA, Singapore and Australia, as well as in other markets.

OKX is steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publishes Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download the app or visit: okx.com .

OKX Media Contact:
Dave Heinzinger
+1 646 430 4579
dave.heinzinger@okx.com

OKX Investor Relations Contact:
Elliott Suthers
+ 44 073777 220650
Elliott.Suthers@okx.com

ICE Media Contact:
Rebecca Mitchell
+44 207 065 7804
rebecca.mitchell@ice.com
media@ice.com

ICE Investor Relations Contact:
Steve Eagerton
+1 904 854 3683
steve.eagerton@ice.com
investors@ice.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intercontinental ExchangeICENYSE:ICEfintech investing
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