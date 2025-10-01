Institutional Investment

Institutional Investment

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Institutional Investment

Download the PDF here.

IG6:AU
International Graphite
International Graphite

International Graphite


Australian battery graphite from mine-to-market

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Executive Presentation - July 2025

Executive Presentation - July 2025

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Executive Presentation - July 2025

Download the PDF here.

Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Agreement to Develop New Expandable Graphite Facility

Agreement to Develop New Expandable Graphite Facility

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Agreement to develop new Expandable Graphite facility

Download the PDF here.

Comet share sale and debt repayment

Comet share sale and debt repayment

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Comet share sale and debt repayment

Download the PDF here.

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a financing by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,988,000 (collectively, the " Offering ") comprised of: (i) 7,100,000 flow-through common share units of the Company (the " FT Units ") at C$0.28 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,988,000, and, (ii) 4,000,000 hard dollar common share units of the Company (the " HD Units ", and together with the FT Units, the " Securities ") at C$0.25 per HD Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Download the PDF here.

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Download the PDF here.

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ( TSX-V: BRW OTCQB: BRWXF ; FRANKFURT:1XQ ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has confirmed a historical spodumene pegmatite and discovered a second one at its Paamiut project in Greenland. Brunswick Exploration now has two projects with confirmed lithium showings in Greenland and is the only company actively looking for lithium in Greenland.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following the expansive new discoveries at our Nuuk Project, this new Paamiut discovery is a great complement to our unique Greenland portfolio. These additional lithium-bearing pegmatites highlight the team's ability to identify and make new grassroots discoveries. We are evaluating next steps at Paamiut and have already begun planning for a maiden drill program at Nuuk. All of BRW's Greenland discoveries are in proximity to fjord infrastructure, and with ties to Europe, we are very excited to continue our efforts in Greenland. Combined with an active drill program at its Anatacau Main project and a forthcoming resource estimate at the Mirage project, both in Quebec, BRW is among the most aggressive lithium exploration globally."

Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Download the PDF here.

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Building the team to advance the NICO Critical Minerals Project to a construction decision

International Graphite
