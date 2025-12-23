Initial Drill Holes Returned Zn, Ag and Au Over Wide Widths on Chibougamau Independent Claims Optioned to TomaGold

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US), herein called Chibougamau, is pleased to inform shareholders that TomaGold Corporation (LOT-TSXV, TOGOF-OTCPK) have reported intersecting zinc, silver and gold mineralization in drill holes on the Berrigan claims located in the Chibougamau mining camp, under option from Chibougamau Independent Mines.

Intersections as reported by TomaGold on December 22, 2025, include:

Main High-Grade Intersections:

  • Hole TOM-25-009 (from 156.70 m): 6.68% ZnEq (1.57 g/t AuEq) over 48.05 metres, including 39.03% ZnEq (9.15 g/t AuEq) over 2.90 metres and 21.86% ZnEq (5.12 g/t AuEq) over 5.40 metres.
  • Hole TOM-25-009 (from 244.50 m): 5.44% ZnEq (1.27 g/t AuEq) over 15.20 metres, including 25.15% ZnEq (5.85 g/t AuEq) over 2.55 metres.
  • Hole TOM-25-010 (from 130.70 m): 2.67% ZnEq (0.62 g/t AuEq) over 48.30 metres, including 12.87% ZnEq (3.00 g/t AuEq) over 6.25 metres.

    Note: The reported widths from TomaGold represent core lengths. ZnEq and AuEq are calculated using the Company's standard parameters. True width is estimated to be approximately 80–85% of the core length, depending on the deviation angles.

Five additional holes targeting lateral and depth extensions of the mineralized envelope are out for assay and a Borehole EM Survey is currently underway to try to identify new targets in the area of the currently disclosed drill-hole assay results. See attached longitudinal section.

Shareholders may access the TomaGold press release for greater details by clicking here;

Longitudinal Section of the Berrigan Property Known Mineralized Envelope and Completed Drill Holes (excluding TOM-25-011 and TOM-25-012)

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101. The technical content of this press release was approved by Jean Lafleur P.Geo. and VP of TomaGold Corporation.

For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1		 Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@chibougamaumines.com
www.chibougamaumines.com


Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information this News Release may contain certain "forward looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the Companies expectations and projections. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available under "disclaimer" on the Company's website.

