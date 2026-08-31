Independence Gold Intersects 5.12 g/t Gold and 33.04 g/t Silver over 9.23 Metres at Depth at the Goofy Vein, 3Ts Project, BC

Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO,OTC:IEGCF) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (FSE: 625) (the "Company") is pleased to announce additional high-grade gold and silver results from the recently discovered Goofy Vein at its wholly-owned 3Ts Gold Project. Situated approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least twenty known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths up to 32 metres ("m"), have been identified, twelve of which remain untested by drilling.
The drill results confirm continuation of the Goofy Vein at depth following its discovery in drill hole 3TS-26-39, which intersected 9.10 m grading 14.70 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 36.70 g/t silver, with an estimated true width of 7.00 m (see news release dated July 22, 2026). The Goofy Vein is located approximately 250 metres west of the Ted-Mint Vein System and represents the second blind vein discovery generated using the Company's evolving structural exploration model. The discovery resulted from drilling an interpreted radial structural corridor coincident with an elevated thorium anomaly identified in the 2025 airborne radiometric survey.
Highlights:
3TS-26-48 intersected 9.23 m grading 5.12 g/t gold and 33.04 g/t silver, approximately 30 m below the original Goofy discovery intercept.
The result confirms the continuation of high-grade gold-silver mineralization beneath discovery hole 3TS-26-39.
The Goofy vein remains open along strike and at depth.
|HoleID
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval*
(m)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
|3TS-26-48
|62.77
|72.00
|9.23
|5.12
|33.04
|including
|63.37
|63.97
|0.60
|21.33
|230.00
|and including
|66.12
|67.45
|1.33
|11.09
|42.11
Table 1: Goofy Vein drilling results.
*True width of vein estimated to be 4.00m
Figure 1. Goofy vein drill hole 3TS-26-48 location
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8610/312056_d8fdb88ab4640859_002full.jpg
Randy Turner, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:
"The results from 3TS-26-48 are an encouraging follow-up to the initial Goofy discovery and demonstrate that the vein continues at depth and along strike. Further drilling on the Goofy vein has the potential to add to the current mineral resource estimate, along with the recent discoveries at the Balrog and Dixie Vein Systems."
Exploration Update
All drill core from the spring drill program has been submitted to SGS Canada Inc. in Burnaby, British Columbia, with assay results to be released upon receipt by the Company. Plans are currently underway for a fall exploration program which will include soil geochemistry, trenching and prospecting over several new targets outlined by the 2025 airborne geophysical survey and the recently completed AI survey to be followed by a drill program expected to commence during the fourth quarter.
Analytical Methods and QA/QC
All drill core was logged, photographed, cut and sampled at the Company's secure core facility. Samples consist of (NQ) drill core with one half retained for reference material and one-half placed in sealed bags and shipped to SGS Canada Inc., an independent ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, for sample preparation and analysis. Sample preparation and all analytical work were completed at the SGS Burnaby facility.
Gold analyses were completed using a 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry finish (GO_FAA30V10). Multi-element analyses, including silver, lead, zinc, copper and pathfinder elements, were determined by aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-AES analysis (GE_ICP21B20). Samples returning values above analytical limits are re-analyzed using appropriate over-limit methods where required.
The Company's quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program includes the routine insertion of certified reference materials, blank samples and field duplicates into each sample batch. Internal laboratory quality control procedures, including the analysis of certified standards, blanks and duplicate samples, were also completed by SGS as part of its analytical program. Review of the QA/QC results indicates that analytical accuracy and precision are within acceptable limits, and the Qualified Person is satisfied that the reported assay data are suitable for disclosure.
About Independence
Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.
Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Independence Gold Corp.
"Randy Turner"
Randy Turner, President and CEO
Suite 580 – 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T6
Telephone: 604-687-3959 Facsimile: 604-687-1448 E-Mail: info@ingold.ca
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Drill Hole Location Data
|Drill Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Total Meterage (m)
|3TS-26-48
|364572
|5876830
|1034
|90°
|-70
|125
*All drill hole locations are in NAD83, Zone 10 Datum
All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.
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