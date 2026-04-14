Imperial Reports Mount Polley Production Update for 2026 First Quarter

Imperial Reports Mount Polley Production Update for 2026 First Quarter

Imperial Metals Corporation ("Imperial") (TSX:III,OTC:IPMLF) reports production from Mount Polley mine for the 2026 first quarter of 4.399 million pounds copper and 7,608 ounces gold. Copper production was down 51% and gold production was down 28%, on lower grades, recoveries and throughput compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Mount Polley Mine Production
   Three Months Ended March 31
  
    2026
 2025
  
Ore milled - tonnes   1,499,749 1,721,769  
Ore milled per calendar day - tonnes   16,664 19,131  
Grade %  - copper   0.186 0.282  
Grade g/t  - gold   0.233 0.275  
Recovery %  - copper   71.5 83.3  
Recovery %  - gold   67.6 69.8  
Copper - million pounds   4.399 8.904  
Gold - ounces   7,608 10,621  


Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, throughput was up 5%, gold production was up 15% and copper production was down 5%.

Mill feed for the first quarter of 2026 was sourced 28% from the Phase 5 pushback of Springer Pit, supplemented by 32% from Phase 4 Springer and C2 Pits, and 39% from lower grade stockpiles. Stripping activities for the Phase 5 pushback of the Springer Pit continued during the quarter, with approximately 5,246,935 tonnes of rock mined from this pushback. Of this amount, approximately 483,165 tonnes of non-acid generating rock were delivered to the tailings storage embankment for buttress construction.

Advance Notice Policy

On March 24, 2026, the Board of Directors repealed the Company's advance notice policy (the "Policy"). As a result, the Policy will not apply to the nomination of directors at the Company's upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on May 20, 2026.

Steve Robertson, P. Geo., Imperial's Vice President Corporate Development, has reviewed the above disclosures contained in this news release and is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959
Steve Robertson | Vice President Corporate Development | 604. 669.8959

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release are not statements of historical fact and are "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Imperial management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include risks outlined in statements made by Imperial from time to time in the filings made by Imperial with securities regulators. Imperial disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "outlook", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Imperial to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Imperial has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on information currently available to Imperial as well as Imperial's current beliefs and assumptions. These factors and assumptions and beliefs and assumptions include, the risk factors detailed from time to time in Imperial's interim and annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Imperial has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, imperialmetals.com events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, many of which are beyond Imperial's ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and all forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.


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