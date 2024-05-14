Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Impact Minerals Limited (‘IPT’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of IPT, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 17 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

IPT:AU
Impact Minerals Limited
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited


Trojan Gold Inc. Announces Issuance of Common Shares

Trojan Gold Inc. (CSE: TGII)  (the "Company" or "Trojan") is pleased to announce that, further to the press release of the Company dated April 25, 2024, it has issued 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") to arms-length third parties, at a price of $0.05 per Share, as consideration for the assignment to Trojan of the option agreement disclosed in the press release noted above.

The Shares will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

Colibri Reports Drill Results of 56.4 Metres of 1.0 g/t Gold - Including 9.2 Meters of 5.3 g/t Gold at 4-T Target on the Pilar Gold and Silver Project in Sonora

Colibri Reports Drill Results of 56.4 Metres of 1.0 g/t Gold - Including 9.2 Meters of 5.3 g/t Gold at 4-T Target on the Pilar Gold and Silver Project in Sonora

Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the co-owner of its Pilar Gold & Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, Tocvan Ventures (51% interest) has announced the results from the initial four of fifteen holes drilled to date in the ongoing Phase 4 RC drill program. Hole JES-24-77 was drilled in the 4-T Trend area and is reported to be the longest and highest-grade gold intersection to date outside of the Main Zone. Colibri owns a 49% interest in the Pilar Gold & Silver Project.

Highlights from Tocvan Pilar News Release – May 14th, 2024:

Impact Minerals

Pre-Feasibility Studies on Track as Flora and Fauna Studies Reveal No Threatened or Priority Species of Concern at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Deposit, WA

Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that Pre-Feasibility Studies on Track as Flora and Fauna Studies Reveal No Threatened or Priority Species of Concern at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Deposit, WA.

Spartan Resources

Completion of Retail Entitlement Offer as Part of A$80M Equity Raising

Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan or Company) (ASX:SPR) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the retail component (Retail Entitlement Offer) of its 1-for-17 fully underwritten pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) of new fully paid ordinary shares in Spartan (New Shares) as announced on Thursday, 18 April 2024.

Warriedar Resources

Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation

Description:

With a hugely untapped high-grade gold resource and compelling potential base metal discoveries, Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is poised for a significant upside in its current market valuation, according to a new report from analyst firm East Coast Research.

nick hodge, uranium symbol, gold bars

Nick Hodge: Gold to Remain Bullish, Watch Silver, Copper and Uranium Too

Nick Hodge, publisher at Digest Publishing, shared his latest thoughts on gold, silver, copper and uranium.

Speaking first about the yellow metal, he said he sees it maintaining its bullish edge. "Gold is starting to check technical milestones. It's checking technical boxes that tell broader, more generalist investors that gold is emerging from a bear market, and it starts to beget or attract capital simply because it's going up," Hodge explained.

While silver is currently lagging behind gold, it's starting to move based on a shift in perspective.

Impact Minerals Limited
Drilling Commences at Butcherbird Targeting Reserve Extension to Support Financing

Maiden Copper Exploration Program Intersects Encouraging Mineralisation

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Canadian Critical Minerals Provides Progress Report on Bull River Mine Project

