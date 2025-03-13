The Conversation (0)
Impact Minerals Advances Lake Hope HPA Project with $5 Million Rights Issue and Strategic Expansion
Mar. 13, 2025 12:50PM PSTBase Metals Investing
“It's significant because it is the first offer to all shareholders that we've had at Impact since we got our Lake Hope high-purity alumina project, and that is certainly where the bulk of the funds are going to go,” said Mike Jones, managing director of Impact Minerals.
Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) Managing Director Mike Jones shares key updates on the company’s renounceable rights issue, the progress of its Lake Hope high-purity alumina project in Western Australia and a strategic land acquisition at Broken Hill.
IPT:AU
