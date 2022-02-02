iMetal Resources Inc. confirms that it has revised the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company will now offer up to 16,666,667 units at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each "Unit" will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of twenty-four months. The Warrants will be subject to accelerated expiry in the event the closing price of the common shares of the Company exceeds $0.35 for ten consecutive trading days.