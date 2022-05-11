Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Sierra Wireless, Inc. TSX Symbol: SW All Issues: Yes Reason: Pending News Halt Time : 4:25 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment ...

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Sierra Wireless Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue in Q1'22 was $173.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $15.8 million

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) reported results for its first quarter of 2022. All results are reported in U.S. dollars and are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), except as otherwise indicated below. 1

BlackBerry Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

BlackBerry outlines ESG strategy, accomplishments, and agenda, and advances the United Nations Global Goals

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report.  The report outlines BlackBerry's ESG strategy, accomplishments, and agenda, and how the company is advancing the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

BlackBerry Partners with Midis Group to Drive Growth in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Leveraging local expertise and presence to enhance cybersecurity go-to-market

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Midis Group to expand its go-to-market sales motion across Eastern Europe the Middle East and Africa .

Liberty and Meta announce expansion of renewables partnership to include 112 MW Deerfield II wind project in Michigan

Solar and wind facilities advancing both companies' sustainability goals

Liberty a part of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) ("Algonquin"), announced today its collaboration with Meta (NASDAQ: FB) on the new 112 MW Deerfield II wind project in Michigan . This long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 100 percent of the energy and environmental attributes from Deerfield II, builds upon the existing renewable energy partnership the companies have at the operating Altavista solar facility in Virginia . The Deerfield II wind project is expected to contribute to Liberty's ESG goals and help Meta continue to support its operations with 100% renewable energy. The project is expected to achieve commercial operations in 2023.

