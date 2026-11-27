(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - November 27, 2026 IDEX Metals Corp. ("IDEX" or the "Company") (TSXV: IDEX; OTCQB: IDXMF) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated November 26, 2026, the Company has increased the maximum aggregate gross proceeds of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Upsized Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units") from $1,500,000 to $3,000,000. The Upsized Offering will now consist of 20,000,000 Units at a price of $0.15 per Unit. The Upsized Offering is a result of stronger than anticipated investor demand and will be limited to a maximum of $3,000,000.
Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.25 per Warrant Share.
The Company may pay a finder's fee on the Upsized Offering within the maximum amount permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Company may complete multiple closings of the Upsized Offering, as subscriptions are received. Each closing is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.
Closing of the Upsized Offering is subject to certain customary conditions, including, without limitation, approval of the TSXV. The securities to be issued under the Upsized Offering will be offered by way of private placement in such provinces or territories of Canada as may be determined by the Company, in each case, pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. Securities issued under the Upsized Offering will be subject to a hold period which will expire four months and one day after the date of closing of the Upsized Offering.
The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Upsized Offering for exploration of its mineral properties in the State of Idaho and for general working capital.
The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.
About IDEX Metals Corp.
IDEX Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing a portfolio of base and precious metal projects in Idaho, USA. IDEX is primarily focused on the exploration and development of the Freeze Copper-Gold porphyry prospect located in the newly discovered Idaho Copper District, Washington County, Idaho. With a strategic land position in a top-tier mining jurisdiction and surrounded by major industry players, IDEX is committed to redefining district-scale exploration in Idaho.
For more information, please visit https://idexmetals.com/.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Clayton Fisher
CEO & Director
For further information regarding IDEX contact:
Investor Relations
Email: info@idexmetals.com
Phone: 1 (604) 260-0356
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, IDEX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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