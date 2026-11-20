The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
IDEX Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing a portfolio of base and precious metal projects in Idaho, USA. IDEX is primarily focused on the exploration and development of the Freeze Copper-Gold porphyry prospect located in the newly discovered Idaho Copper Belt, Washington County, Idaho. With a strategic land position in a great mining jurisdiction and surrounded by major industry players, IDEX is committed to redefining district-scale exploration in Idaho.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.