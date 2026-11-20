IDEX Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing a portfolio of base and precious metal projects in Idaho, USA. IDEX is primarily focused on the exploration and development of the Freeze Copper-Gold porphyry prospect located in the newly discovered Idaho Copper Belt, Washington County, Idaho. With a strategic land position in a great mining jurisdiction and surrounded by major industry players, IDEX is committed to redefining district-scale exploration in Idaho.