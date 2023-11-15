Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Hudbay Further Enhances Financial Flexibility with Redemption of Remaining Copper Mountain Bonds

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay") (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Copper Mountain Mining ULC ("Copper Mountain"), has exercised the redemption option on its senior secured 8% notes (the "Copper Mountain Bonds"). Copper Mountain will redeem the remaining $54.7 million principal amount outstanding of Copper Mountain Bonds on or about November 30, 2023 at a call price equal to 104% of the principal amount being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the date of redemption, as prescribed by the bond terms governing the Copper Mountain Bonds. The Copper Mountain Bonds would otherwise mature on April 9, 2026.

Hudbay intends to utilize its senior secured revolving credit facility to fund the redemption of the Copper Mountain Bonds. Doing so will further enhance Hudbay's financial flexibility by improving the company's ability to deleverage and repay debt sooner than the 2026 maturity date of the Copper Mountain Bonds.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, Hudbay's expectations with respect to the redemption of the Copper Mountain bonds, the financing of the redemption of the Copper Mountain Bonds and the financial flexibility and deleveraging that such redemption is expected to afford. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to the risk that the redemption of the Copper Mountain Bonds is not completed as expected, the risk that the redemption of the Copper Mountain Bonds does not give rise to the expected benefits, risks generally associated with the mining industry and the current geopolitical environment, such as economic factors (including future commodity prices, currency fluctuations, energy prices and general cost escalation), as well as the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Hudbay's most recent Annual Information Form and under the heading "Financial Risk Management" in Hudbay's most recent management's discussion and analysis.

Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency or other factor materialize or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Hudbay does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining-friendly jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona, the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: "We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities." Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
investor.relations@hudbay.com


NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

TSXV: NOVR
OTCQB: NOVRF

(All dollar amounts are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Manitoba Mining Sector to See Boost from Global Lithium Demand

While other materials have seen unstable markets in the last year, demand for lithium has continued to rise in order to meet the demands of the lithium-ion battery market.

According to a recent CBC article, one of the jurisdictions that is seeing an uptick in lithium exploration activity is Manitoba’s Snow Lake region. Snow Lake sits 200 kilometers east of Flin Flon, another area in the province that is well known for lithium production. Companies like Snow Lake Resources and Far Resources (CSE:FAT) are leading the charge in exploring the Snow Lake region, showing a glimmer of hope and promise as the province faces ongoing employment challenges in its mining sector. This follows decisions from both Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) to reduce their activities in Manitoba.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper limited

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of True North Copper Limited (‘TNC’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of TNC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 17 November 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Completes US$111 Million Bought Deal Financing

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its offering, on a bought deal basis, of 9,010,000 common shares, including 500,000 common shares issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the Underwriters' (as defined below) over-allotment option (the "Common Shares"), at a price of US$12.35 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of approximately US$111 million (the "Offering"). The Offering, announced on November 6, 2023, was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter, and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc., PI Financial Corp., Raymond James Ltd. and Stifel Canada (the "Underwriters").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper limited

TNC Hits Two Intersects of 26.20m @ 4.45% Cu and 46.60m @ 2.18% Cu, Vero Resource, Mt Oxide

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to report further phenomenal assay results from drillhole MOXD225, drilled as part of an initial Vero Resource drilling program. The Vero Resource is part of TNC’s 100% owned Mt Oxide Project (located 140km north of Mount Isa, Queensland, see Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars, copper bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: BCM Resources Takes the Lead with 40 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) reacted to statements from the Canadian and US central banks last week, falling 3.11 percent over the course of the five day period to close at 509.1.

The decline followed more uncertainty about the future of interest rates as both Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers and US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made statements.

Rogers suggested that elevated rates may be here for the long term in Canada. “It may be tempting to believe the low rates that we all got used to will eventually come back. But there are reasons to think they may not,” she said. Meanwhile, Powell suggested that another rate hike is not off the table in the US. Both central bankers said the effects of the rate hikes will need to work themselves through the economy before decisions on future measures can be made.

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Energy Transition Day in Zurich, November 13-15, 2023

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Energy Transition Day in Zurich, November 13-15, 2023

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the 2023 Precious Metal Summit Zurich + Energy Transition Day at the Park Hyatt Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday, November 13 to Wednesday, November 15. Forum's CEO, Richard Mazur and Vice President of Exploration, Dr. Rebecca Hunter will present on Forum's high grade uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut and its drill ready portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, November 15. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Hunter will be available on all days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on the Company's planned uranium exploration activities in Nunavut and Saskatchewan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX, NYSE:HBM) today released its third quarter 2023 financial results. All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Delivering Record Third Quarter Operating and Financial Results

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×