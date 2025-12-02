HSBC Commits $4 Million to Propel Resilient Job Growth and Strengthen Urban Communities

Funding will support eight national and local non-profits focused on job training for low-and-moderate income adults and clean-air and water solutions in underserved areas

Click here to watch how HSBC is supporting Feeding America ® .

HSBC Bank USA announced today that it has allocated nearly $4 million for philanthropic causes to eight national and local non-profit organizations that are creating resilient employment pathways and healthier urban environments.

The bank's philanthropic strategy prioritizes two intertwined approaches:

  • Job training and workforce readiness : supporting adults from low-and-moderate income backgrounds who face systemic barriers to employment.
  • Urban environmental resilience : backing efforts that protect clean air, water and food in cities and thereby enable healthier, more stable communities.

"We believe sustainable economic growth is rooted in strong communities where everyone has access to meaningful jobs and clean resources," said HSBC Americas Head of Corporate Sustainability Kelly Fisher. "By backing organizations that combine innovative approaches with scalable impact, we're investing, not just in jobs, but in the foundation of long-term prosperity for underserved communities."

"Feeding America is grateful to HSBC for their investment in programs that help support people who face hunger and are working to build financial stability. Their generous support not only helps individuals and families, but it strengthens their communities too," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

HSBC Bank USA grant recipients include the following organizations:

Feeding America ® The Advancing Workforce Development Through Partnerships Initiative provides new career opportunities for people facing hunger. Through the program, food banks across eleven states are connecting people to career pathways in food services, clean energy, logistics, technology, agriculture and health services. Since the 2021 launch, the program has been particularly successful with women, seeing a participant rate of approximately 65% women served.

Public Housing Community Fund – The NYCHA Clean Energy Academy equips New York City Public Housing (NYCHA) residents with the skills, credentials, and pathways needed for meaningful new careers. The program connects trainees with contractors in need of skilled green labor. HSBC's grant supports an eight-week training and certification program for 75 adults and has additional funding for residents who are implementing environmental improvement projects within their own neighborhoods.

Waterkeeper Alliance – A long-term HSBC partner, our grant supports local Waterkeeper groups to protect, restore, and manage critical natural resources around urban areas including NYC, Buffalo, LA, San Francisco, Miami and others. Projects engage volunteers in tree planting, oyster reef restoration, protecting shorelines from storm damage, improving water quality, and providing marine habitats.

GRID Alternatives – HSBC's grant supports job training programs for low-income individuals to receive specific accreditations and credentials relating to future jobs including solar installation. It also helps small businesses from underinvested communities with development projects and apprenticeships.

Virtual Enterprises - An HSBC Future Skills partner for 30 years, our grant expands VE's curriculum to include coursework on sustainable business models, equipping 6th-12th grade students with essential financial, business, and career-readiness skills. HSBC will also serve as the title sponsor of the Global Innovation Challenge (GIC) at the 2026 Youth Business Summit, an event where students present cutting-edge, socially responsible business solutions to real-world challenges.

Girls Scouts of Greater New York - Troop 6000 is a New York City-based troop that supports over 800 girls experiencing homelessness and living in the shelters. HSBC's grant provides financial literacy and academic programming to prepare Girl Scouts for higher education and careers. In addition, the program provides financial aid assistance.

GreenPath Financial Wellness – Our partner who helped create HSBC's own financial inclusion program called Your Money Counts . Now in its tenth year, Your Money Counts provides community-based workshops and debt counseling services for people from a vast array of ages, backgrounds and in a variety of languages.

Junior Achievement – Our decades-long partnership includes continued support for financial fluency, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs for K-12 students.

About HSBC

About HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 57 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,234bn at 30 September 2025, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organizations

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB) and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). Deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC. It operates Wealth Centers in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Innovation Banking in the U.S. is a business division with services provided in the United States by HSBC Bank USA, N.A. For more information, visit: HSBC in the USA .

HSBC
