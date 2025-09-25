HSBC Appoints Victor Matarranz as Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking for Americas and Europe

HSBC announced the appointment of Victor Matarranz as Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB), Americas and Europe, effective October 1 st .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250925559383/en/

Americas and Europe Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking Victor Matarranz

Americas and Europe Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking Victor Matarranz

Victor will be responsible for expanding HSBC's wealth businesses across these regions, including the U.S, Mexico and Channel Islands and Isle of Man, and unlocking new opportunities in key global corridors.

Victor joins HSBC from Banco Santander where he spent 13 years in senior leadership roles in Madrid and London, most recently as the Global CEO of Wealth Management and Insurance. During his time in Santander, Victor managed its Private Banking, Insurance and Asset Management businesses, mainly in the Americas and Europe, and led key strategic and M&A projects as Group Head of Strategy. He was also a Partner at McKinsey & Company spending more than a decade advising banks in the Americas and Europe on distribution, digitalization and new business development.

Victor will relocate to London from Madrid and will join the Global IWPB Operating Committee.

"Our connectivity with the Americas and Europe plays an important role in achieving our goal to become the world's leading international wealth manager. We're excited to welcome Victor whose broad experience in leading wealth businesses in these regions will help us sharpen our focus on serving affluent to ultra-high net worth clients onshore and across global corridors," said Barry O'Byrne, CEO, International Wealth and Premier Banking.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC , is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 57 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,214bn at 30 June 2025, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organizations.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB) and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). Deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC. It operates Wealth Centers in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Innovation Banking in the U.S. is a business division with services provided in the United States by HSBC Bank USA, N.A.

For more information, visit: HSBC in the USA .

Media Enquiries

Matt Kozar
U.S. Head of Wealth Communications
matt.kozar@us.hsbc.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

HSBC HoldingsHSBCNYSE:HSBCFintech Investing
HSBC
The Conversation (0)
White Cliff Minerals

John Hancock to join White Cliff Minerals Board

Astrotricha Capital SEZC appointed Advisors

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) (ASX: WCN; OTCQB: WCMLF) is pleased to announce that John Hancock will join the Board of White Cliff Minerals effective 1 August 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Terra Clean Energy Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Terra Clean Energy Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Terra ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to announce that further to its December 4, 2024 press release, the Company has completed a non-brokered private placement issuing a total of 14,680,000 units (each a “Unit”) at a price of $0.125 per Unit (the “ Unit Offering ”) and issuing a total of 11,132,035 flow- through common shares in the capital of the Company (“ FT Shares “) at a price of $0.135 per FT Share (the “ FT Offering ” and together with the Unit Offering, the “ Private Placement ”) raising aggregate gross proceeds of $3,337,824.73. Each FT Share will qualify as a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Keep reading...Show less
Terra Clean Energy Announces Changes to the Board of Directors, Share Consolidation

Terra Clean Energy Announces Changes to the Board of Directors, Share Consolidation

TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Terra ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to announce that Greg Cameron and Tony Wonnacott have been appointed to the board of directors of the Company.

Messrs. Cameron and Wonnacott fill vacancies created by Andrew Brown and Mark Ferguson, each of which have resigned from their roles with the Company. The board of directors would like to thank Messrs. Brown and Ferguson for their service to the Company and wish them well in their future endeavors.

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (" FWTC ") (TSXV:FWTC) and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. (the " FMAC ") (TSXV: FMAC.P) are pleased to announce they have entered into a letter of intent (the " LOI ") dated May 13, 2024, which outlines the general terms and conditions of a proposed business combination, by way of an amalgamation, arrangement, or other similar form of transaction, which will result in FMAC becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of FWTC or otherwise combining its corporate existence with that of FWTC (the " Transaction "). FWTC, after completion of the Transaction, is referred to as the " Resulting Issuer

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy Appoints Jordan Trimble to Advisory Board

Tisdale Clean Energy Appoints Jordan Trimble to Advisory Board

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Tisdale ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX.V: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Trimble to its newly constituted Advisory Board.

Mr. Trimble is the President and CEO of Skyharbour Resources, a uranium explorer and prospect generator in the Athabasca Basin and Tisdale’s project partner at the South Falcon East Project. He brings significant experience in the uranium sector and will provide vital insight to the Company in his advisory role.

Keep reading...Show less
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers, who shared strategies for cross-border transfers and smart investing.

Keep reading...Show less
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages.

While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early 2023, the latter half of 2023 saw a significant resurgence. This growth was largely fueled by the anticipation and eventual approval of spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US, signaling a pivotal moment for digital assets.

These moves were a major step toward blending digital assets with traditional financial products, a transition that has been further driven by the increasing maturation and institutionalization of the crypto ecosystem.

Keep reading...Show less
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.

For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and middle-income countries reported saving money through a bank or other financial institution—marking a 16-percentage-point increase since 2021 and the sharpest three-year rise since the Findex survey began.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform.

The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated cross-border financial systems.

The round, led by US-based Activant Capital, brings together global investors and fintech insiders, underscoring growing confidence in stablecoins as a practical tool for enterprise-grade settlement — not just crypto speculation.

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX.

Keep reading...Show less
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.

Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses can profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the NASDAQ's best-performing fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on January 8, 2025, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Registration of Mining Rights Transfer for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Precious Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Radisson Mining Resources Inc. to OTCQX