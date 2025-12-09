HSBC Appoints Jason Henderson as Chief Executive Officer for the U.S.

Henderson to continue advancing HSBC's client-first approach and deepening the bank's U.S. presence as a trusted international partner

HSBC today announced the appointment of Jason Henderson as Chief Executive Officer for the United States, effective immediately. Henderson has served as Interim CEO since August 2025, leading the business with a focus on client partnership, disciplined execution, and collaboration across HSBC's global network.

Henderson will report to Michael Roberts, CEO of HSBC Bank plc, and CEO of Corporate and Institutional Banking. Henderson will continue as a member of the Boards of Directors of HSBC North America Holdings Inc., HSBC USA Inc. and HSBC Bank USA N.A.

Under Henderson's leadership, HSBC will continue to strengthen its position in the U.S., one of the world's largest and most dynamic markets, as part of the bank's strategy to connect clients to opportunities across 50+ global financial markets.

"Throughout his near 20 years at HSBC, Henderson has demonstrated a deep understanding of our clients and the market," said Michael Roberts. "I have no doubt his leadership will reinforce HSBC's reputation as a trusted partner helping clients navigate global complexity and growth with confidence."

Henderson joined HSBC in 2006 and over the years has held several senior positions across the bank, leading Banking and Markets in Canada, and Markets and Securities Services in the Americas. In his capacity as interim CEO, Henderson prioritized client engagement, operational stability, and a collaborative culture.

"I'm honored to continue leading HSBC's exceptional team in the U.S.," said Henderson. "The U.S. represents a key growth engine within our global network and together we will build on our 150-year legacy of connecting clients to opportunity through our global scale and local expertise."

For Media Inquiries
Maya Dillon, Head of Communications, U.S. & Americas
Email maya.dillon@us.hsbc.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

HSBC HoldingsHSBCNYSE:HSBCFintech Investing
HSBC
The Conversation (0)
White Cliff Minerals

John Hancock to join White Cliff Minerals Board

Astrotricha Capital SEZC appointed Advisors

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) (ASX: WCN; OTCQB: WCMLF) is pleased to announce that John Hancock will join the Board of White Cliff Minerals effective 1 August 2025. The Company is also pleased to announce that is has entered an advisory mandate with John Hancock’s family... Keep Reading...
Terra Clean Energy Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Terra Clean Energy Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Terra ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to announce that further to its December 4, 2024 press release, the Company has completed a non-brokered private placement issuing a total of 14,680,000 units (each a “Unit”) at a price of... Keep Reading...
Terra Clean Energy Announces Changes to the Board of Directors, Share Consolidation

Terra Clean Energy Announces Changes to the Board of Directors, Share Consolidation

TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Terra ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to announce that Greg Cameron and Tony Wonnacott have been appointed to the board of directors of the Company.Messrs. Cameron and Wonnacott fill vacancies created by Andrew Brown and Mark... Keep Reading...
Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States. Forward Water Technologies Corp. (" FWTC ") (TSXV:FWTC) and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. (the " FMAC ") (TSXV: FMAC.P) are pleased to announce they have entered into a letter of intent (the " LOI ")... Keep Reading...
Tisdale Clean Energy Appoints Jordan Trimble to Advisory Board

Tisdale Clean Energy Appoints Jordan Trimble to Advisory Board

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Tisdale ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX.V: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Trimble to its newly constituted Advisory Board. Mr. Trimble is the President and CEO of Skyharbour Resources, a uranium explorer and prospect... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Further Offtake MOU for Orom-Cross Graphite Project

Greenland Government Grants Exploitation Licence for Amitsoq

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

Related News

graphite investing

Further Offtake MOU for Orom-Cross Graphite Project

graphite investing

Greenland Government Grants Exploitation Licence for Amitsoq

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$60 to Hit New All-time High

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Iron Investing

BHP Pens US$2 Billion Deal to Boost Pilbara Iron Ore Expansion

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada