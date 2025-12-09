HSBC Appoints Jason Henderson as Chief Executive Officer for the U.S.

Henderson to continue advancing HSBC's client-first approach and deepening the bank's U.S. presence as a trusted international partner
HSBC today announced the appointment of Jason Henderson as Chief Executive Officer for the United States, effective immediately. Henderson has served as Interim CEO since August 2025, leading the business with a focus on client partnership, disciplined execution, and collaboration across HSBC's global network.
Henderson will report to Michael Roberts, CEO of HSBC Bank plc, and CEO of Corporate and Institutional Banking. Henderson will continue as a member of the Boards of Directors of HSBC North America Holdings Inc., HSBC USA Inc. and HSBC Bank USA N.A.
Under Henderson's leadership, HSBC will continue to strengthen its position in the U.S., one of the world's largest and most dynamic markets, as part of the bank's strategy to connect clients to opportunities across 50+ global financial markets.
"Throughout his near 20 years at HSBC, Henderson has demonstrated a deep understanding of our clients and the market," said Michael Roberts. "I have no doubt his leadership will reinforce HSBC's reputation as a trusted partner helping clients navigate global complexity and growth with confidence."
Henderson joined HSBC in 2006 and over the years has held several senior positions across the bank, leading Banking and Markets in Canada, and Markets and Securities Services in the Americas. In his capacity as interim CEO, Henderson prioritized client engagement, operational stability, and a collaborative culture.
"I'm honored to continue leading HSBC's exceptional team in the U.S.," said Henderson. "The U.S. represents a key growth engine within our global network and together we will build on our 150-year legacy of connecting clients to opportunity through our global scale and local expertise."
