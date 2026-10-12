Horn Island Drilling Completed with All Holes Mineralised

Horn Island Drilling Completed with All Holes Mineralised

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Horn Island Drilling Completed with All Holes Mineralised

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Alice Queen

Alice Queen

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Over 3,600 metres of drilling tested multiple targets; assay results are pending, and drilling is expected to resume in January Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration drill... Keep Reading...

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