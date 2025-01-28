Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report December 2024

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report December 2024

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and gold production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- Placement of $14 M and proposed merger with Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) via Schemes of Arrangement to acquire all of the shares and options of POS with the objective of the Company's in-ground assets being processed through the POS Black Swan processing plant which Horizon propose to refurbish and repurpose as a gold plant

- Activities at the Boorara Gold Project included first ore mined, completion of the grade control drilling program and the first ore stockpile of 54,380 tonnes was completed and haulage to the Paddington Mill commenced

- Subsequent to the end of the December quarter and at the time of reporting, the company announced the first gold pour of the Boorara Gold Project under the Ore Sale Agreement with Paddington Mill

- Mining and grade control drilling commenced at the Phillips Find Gold Project after equipment mobilisation, site establishment and mining approvals granted early in the quarter

- Prefeasibility study completed for the Penny's Find Underground Gold Project with a maiden Ore Reserve of 328.3 kt at 3.2 g/t Au for 33.4 koz and a projected free cash flow of $24.0 M at a gold price of A$3,600/oz

MARCH QUARTER ACTIVITIES

- General Meeting approval by POS shareholders for the Schemes of Arrangement (shares and options) to be approved at the 31 January 2025 scheme meetings

- Subject to POS security holders approving the Schemes and court approval. The Scheme Implementation Date is anticipated to be 19 February 2025 at which point POS security holders will receive Horizon shares and options as per the agreed Scheme ratio of 0.1156

- Post POS merger, select the engineering consultants to be used for the Black Swan refurbishment and gold circuit expansion and commence work

- First Gold Pour from Phillips Find mining via Toll Milling arrangement with the Greenfields Mill near Coolgardie

- Continued gold production at the Boorara Gold Project via Paddington Mill Ore Sale

A key objective for the Company is on near term gold production and exploration upside within our large tenement package of 928 km2 . In addition to 1.8 Moz of gold resources, the company holds a number of multi-commodity assets including the Nimbus Silver Zinc project, 50% of the Mt Thirsty Nickel Cobalt Manganese project in Western Australia, and listed investments including Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX:RVT) which holds the world-class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland (Figure 5*).

Activities during the quarter focussed on execution of the strategy of extracting near term cashflow from mining projects, with first ore being mined at Boorara for treatment at Norton Goldfields' Paddington processing plant.

Additionally, pre-strip mining and grade control drilling commenced at the Phillips Find project under the JV agreement with BML Ventures. Ore will be processed under a Toll Milling Agreement with FMR at their Greenfields plant near Coolgardie commencing in February 2025.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/255449Y7



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.



Source:
Horizon Minerals Limited



Contact:
Grant Haywood
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61 8 9386 9534
E: grant.haywood@horizonminerals.com.au

Michael Vaughan
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners
T: +61 422 602 720
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals

Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2024

Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2024

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2024

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report December 2024

Quarterly Activities Report December 2024

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report December 2024

Download the PDF here.

First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on operations and gold production from the Boorara gold project ("Boorara"). The first stockpile of 56,654 wmt @ 0.8g/t Au was accepted by Paddington early in December 2024, and ongoing haulage has continued throughout December and into January 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

- On Tuesday 14 January 2025, Horizon poured its first gold bar from Boorara under the Ore Sale Agreement with Paddington Mill.

- Horizon entered into an Ore Sale Agreement with Norton Gold Fields' Paddington Mill for 1.24Mt of Boorara ore for processing over 18 months.

- Horizon approved the development of Boorara in late July 2024 to mine a series of four open pits containing 1.24Mt of ore at 1.24g/t Au for 49.5koz of gold.

- The first stockpile of approximately 56k wmt of Boorara ore has been hauled to Paddington over December 2024 and January 2025 for processing.

- Open pit mining is progressing safely however is running behind schedule, mainly due to lack of dust suppression via water trucks which were down for repairs and since then have been repaired and are operational.

As of 14 January 2025, the entire stockpile No.1 had been hauled to the Paddington Mill ROM. Prior to this date, and early in January 2025 Horizon achieved 50% of the delivery schedule and agreed the first invoice estimate with Paddington which is now payable on or about 21 January 2025.

At the same time mining continues at Boorara pits 2 and 4 building the next stockpile for haulage. Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are delighted to become Australia's newest gold producing company in 2025. We have a Mineral Resource of 1.8Moz across our projects and developing a sustainable gold production pipeline which includes numerous projects that are ready for a Final Investment Decision, such as Penny's Find and the Cannon projects. With the cashflow we expect to generate from Boorara and our other advanced projects, we will seek to use this production pipeline to feed a refurbished Black Swan mill after completion of our proposed merger with Poseidon Nickel Limited."

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/056J6Y2B



News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Horizon Minerals Limited Placement for Project Development

Horizon Minerals Limited Placement for Project Development

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on funding initiatives for project development which may potentially include retiring or refinancing debt.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Horizon has negotiated and executed a Share Subscription Agreement (SSA) with Golden Crane Holdings Limited, for a two tranche Private Placement to issue a total of 213,888,888 ordinary shares at $A0.045 for A$9,625,000 in cash

- Funds to be used for existing and further project development and potentially for the retiring or refinancing of debt

- Horizon approved the development of Boorara in late July 2024 to mine a series of four open pits containing 1.24Mt of ore at 1.24g/t Au for 49.5koz of gold

- The first ore stockpile of 54,380 tonnes has undergone assaying and metallurgical test work and is being hauled to the Paddington mill for first gold production which is imminent

- Mining at Phillips Find commenced during October 2024 by Joint Venture (JV) with BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML) and first gold bearing ore is now being mined. Processing of 200kt will commence in February 2025 at FMR Investments Pty Ltd, Greenfields Mill and complete by the end of June 2025.

Placement

The Placement involves the issue of 213,888,888 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of $0.045 per share for total funds to be received of A$6,345,000 (less 2.5% broker fee). The Placement will be completed in two tranches:

- Tranche 1: 141,000,000 New Shares issued Monday to an unrelated party for A$6,345,000 utilising available placement capacity under ASX listing rule 7.1

- Tranche 2: 72,888,888 New Shares issued in the next few months (with timing dependent on Foreign Investment Review Board approval, if required) to an unrelated party for A$3,280,000 utilising available placement capacity under ASX listing rule 7.1A in respect of the issue of 1,967,021 New Shares and the balance of 70,921,867 New Shares will be issued pursuant to listing rule 7.1.

Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are very pleased to have the support of a new private equity investor who has committed to provide $9.625 million to fund the Company's ongoing project developments at Boorara and Phillips Find Project. With the gold price at all-time highs, we look forward to ongoing gold production from Boorara and Phillips Find, and further production optionality in the future from our advanced suite of development ready assets."



News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Gold Samples yield up to 5.86 g/t gold and 133 g/t silver at Tahami North

Quimbaya Gold Samples yield up to 5.86 g/t gold and 133 g/t silver at Tahami North

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) (" Quimbaya Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of a rock sampling program conducted on the Tahami North project in Segovia, Colombia . These results include rock samples grading up to 5.86 gt gold and 133 gt silver along a new 2km trending vein system. The targeted veins trend to the North-West within the Company's claims. This represents a significant advancement in the understanding of the potential of these goldsilver vein systems at Tahami North.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities / Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities / Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metal Hawk Limited (MHK:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities / Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets at Ferke

Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets at Ferke

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets at Ferke

Download the PDF here.

Green River Gold Corp. Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Finalization of Pending Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

Green River Gold Corp. Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Finalization of Pending Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company") announces that it has requested a temporary Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") from the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") in connection with the Company's filing of its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the applicable CEO and CFO certifications in respect of such filings for the financial year ended September 30, 2024 (collectively the "Annual Filings").

The Company's financial statements have significantly increased in complexity over the last year due to the Company's expansion into a new line of business. The Company is requesting the MCTO in order to secure additional time for the Company's auditors to complete the audit of the financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Riverside Resources Announces Spin-Out of Ontario Gold Projects into New Company, Blue Jay Gold Corp, for Existing Shareholders

Riverside Resources Announces Spin-Out of Ontario Gold Projects into New Company, Blue Jay Gold Corp, for Existing Shareholders

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive arrangement agreement with Riverside's subsidiary, Blue Jay Gold Corp. ("Blue Jay") in respect of the spin-out of its Pichette, Oakes and Duc projects (the "Ontario Gold Projects"), located in Ontario, Canada, to its shareholders by way of a share capital reorganization effected through a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to the arrangement provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"). Under the Arrangement, Riverside will distribute the common shares (each, a "Blue Jay Share") of Blue Jay to Riverside's shareholders. Should the arrangement become effective, Riverside shareholders would own shares in two public companies: Blue Jay, which will focus on the development of the Ontario Gold Projects, and Riverside, which will continue to build its diverse portfolio of projects in Canada, Mexico, and its royalty interests, while also generating new prospective mineral properties, as it has successfully done for the past 17 years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Latest News

Horizon Minerals
Latest Press Releases

Westport Fuel Systems: Advanced, Clean Fuel Systems that Deliver Economic, Environmental Benefits

Cizzle Brands Corporation and Van Houtte Coffee Services Announce Entry into an Agreement for Distribution of Cizzle Brands' Products Across Canada

Quimbaya Gold Samples yield up to 5.86 g/t gold and 133 g/t silver at Tahami North

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

×