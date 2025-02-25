Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Phillips Find Gold Project

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Phillips Find Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on operations and gold production from the Phillips Find Gold Project ("Phillps Find").

Mining of the Newhaven and Newminster cutbacks is progressing safely and efficiently at Phillips Find.

Processing of the first stockpile of Phillips Find ore commenced on Wednesday 19 February 2025 and is expected to take two weeks, treating approximately 40,000 tonnes of ore. First gold was poured on Monday 24 February 2025.

Once processing is completed and reconciled, including the receipt of opening and closing gold in circuit assays, the Company will provide a further update on the ore tonnes and grade milled, gold ounces produced, and average gold sale price for this first treatment campaign of Phillips Find ore.

The second ore processing campaign for the Phillips Find Gold Project is scheduled for April 2025.

- On Monday 24 February 2025, Horizon poured its first gold bar from the Phillips Find Gold Project under a Toll Milling Agreement with FMR Investment Greenfields Mill.

- Horizon entered into a Toll Milling Agreement with FMR Investment Greenfields Mill for the processing of 200kt of ore from February to June 2025.

- Horizon approved the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project in early August 2024 and executed a Joint Venture (JV) Agreement with mining specialists BML Ventures Pty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits, Newhaven and Newminster.

- Processing of the first stockpile of approximately 40,000t of ore commenced on Wednesday 19 February and is expected to be processed over the next two weeks.

Commenting on the production update, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"The first gold pour from Phillips Find marks another significant milestone for our team and stakeholders. This follows pouring our first gold bars and receiving revenue from our Boorara Gold Project last month. We are excited to build on this success as we continue ramping up production at Phillips Find and Boorara to generate value in a very high gold price environment".



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.



Source:
Horizon Minerals Limited



Contact:
Grant Haywood
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61 8 9386 9534
E: grant.haywood@horizonminerals.com.au

Michael Vaughan
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners
T: +61 422 602 720
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Download the PDF here.

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project ("Phillips Find").

HIGHLIGHTS

- Phillips Find Joint Venture (JV) Agreement in place with mining specialists BML VenturesPty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits1

- All management, technical, operational and maintenance roles is being undertaken by BML with oversight by the Company

- Low financial risk JV structure with BML funding all project costs, with net cashflow after asset recovery and repayment of costs to be split 50/50 between Horizon and BML

- Mine plan involves cutbacks to two existing open pits, Newhaven and Newminster

- Mining well advanced, with over 800,000 BCM (Bank Cubic Metres) mined to date in both the Newminster and Newhaven open pits

- Existing 200,000t Toll Milling Agreement executed with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR) in May 2024 to be utilised for the Phillips Find JV ore

- First ore from Phillips Find is being hauled to the Greenfields mill, with processing of the first 40,000t ore parcel due to commence next week for a period of approximately two weeks

Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are very pleased to be transporting our first ore from Phillips Find for treatment at the Greenfields mill. This marks another significant milestone in our journey to become a significant gold producer and demonstrates the team's commitment to executing our strategy on schedule. We are now fully manned up and the team has been making good progress.

We look forward to the next phase as we advance towards first gold production from Phillips Find and continue generating value for our shareholders in this high gold price environment."

Mining is progressing with first ore currently being hauled to the Greenfields mill. Ore was mined from both the Newminster and Newhaven open pits. The first ore parcel of approximately 40,000 tonnes is scheduled for processing which will start next week for a duration of around two weeks.

Next Steps

Haulage of the first stockpile is underway, with first gold pours and revenue due shortly. As the mining within the JV is being undertaken with BML Ventures who have sole funded the development at Phillips Find, initial revenue from gold sales will go to the JV to pay for working capital. Both parties shall receive a 50/50 distribution of net cash after asset recovery and the repayment of development costs have been covered.

About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

Schemes of Arrangement become effective

Schemes of Arrangement become effective

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Schemes of Arrangement become effective

Australia's Newest Gold Producer Presentation

Australia's Newest Gold Producer Presentation

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Australia's Newest Gold Producer Presentation

POS: Court Approval of Schemes

POS: Court Approval of Schemes

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced POS: Court Approval of Schemes

Pinnacle Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Associated Acquisition of El Potrero Option

Pinnacle Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Associated Acquisition of El Potrero Option

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, February 25, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN, OTC: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") announces that, further to the Company's news releases dated October 28, 2024, December 10, 2024, January 29, 2025 and February 24, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement and the associated staged option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Potrero property in Durango, Mexico (the "Acquisition").  For more information on the Acquisition, please refer to the Company's news release of February 24, 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Reports Significant Gold-Antimony Intercepts from Its Reefton Project

RUA GOLD Reports Significant Gold-Antimony Intercepts from Its Reefton Project

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on assay results from its gold-antimony exploration at the Auld Creek project, within the Reefton Goldfield on the South Island of New Zealand; reporting strong antimony grades from current drilling.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Signs Definitive Agreement For Option To Acquire High-Grade Gold-Silver Project In Mexico

Pinnacle Signs Definitive Agreement For Option To Acquire High-Grade Gold-Silver Project In Mexico

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Riverside Resources Receives Conditional TSX-V Approval for Spin-Out of Ontario Gold Projects and Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Riverside Resources Receives Conditional TSX-V Approval for Spin-Out of Ontario Gold Projects and Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received the TSX Venture Exchange's conditional approval for the previously announced spin-out of Blue Jay Gold Corp. ("Blue Jay") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to the arrangement provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement will be voted on by Riverside shareholders at its Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting scheduled for March 31, 2025 (the "Meeting"). This potential share distribution offers Riverside shareholders, prior to the record date, a similar opportunity to the previous Capitan Silver (CAPT.V) spin-out. In that transaction, Riverside shareholders received shares of Capitan Silver, which have since doubled in value compared to their price at the time of the spinout.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

Multiple High-Grade Veins Encountered in Corridor Bridging the Southern Portion of a 1-kilometre Gap Between the DPB and the NW Step Out Area with Additional Resource Expansion Program Drilling Planned

RESOURCE EXPANSION PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

  • TXC25-123 returned assays up to 23.47 g/t Au and 2,223 g/t Ag for 4,335 g/t AgEq over 0.31 metres within a 3.05 metre zone grading 225 g/t Ag and 2.41 g/t Au for 442 g/t AgEq;

  • TXC24-113 yielded 7.14 g/t Au and 614 g/t Ag for 1,257 g/t AgEq over 0.31 metres, and 1.68 metres of 364 g/t Ag and 0.03 g/t Au for 367 g/t AgEq;

  • TXC25-124 returned 8.06 metres grading 1.23 g/t Au and 122 g/t Ag for 233 g/t AgEq, including 0.76 metres of 779 g/t Ag and 7.85 g/t Au for 1,486 g/t AgEq;

  • Multiple high-grade vein intercepts in drillholes TXC24-113, TXC25-123 and TXC25-124 returning multi-kilogram AgEq assays;

  • The NW Step Out target shows potential to add an additional 30 to 50% of new resource to Tonopah West, allowing for the capture and inclusion of the NW resource (1.0M tonnes containing an inferred 6.4M ozs Ag and 63k ozs Au or 12.1M ozs AgEq)1 into a future updated preliminary economic assessment on Tonopah West; and

  • Seven additional core holes are planned to reduce the spacing to 50-metre drill centres along a 450 metre portion of the trend.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces the first set of results from its exploration drill program (the "Resource Expansion Program") that is targeting expansion potential across a one kilometre trend of vein corridor linking the Denver-Paymaster ("DP") and Bermuda -Merten ("Bermuda) vein groups (collectively "DPB") and the Northwest ("NW") Step Out resource areas on its 100% owned Tonopah West project ("Tonopah West") located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, United States.

The first assays from the Resource Expansion Program targeting the extension of the Tonopah West vein system returned results that confirm the Company's geologic model and will be followed up on over the coming months in an expanded program. The initial Resource Expansion Program consisted of nine core holes with reverse circulation (RC) pre-collars and two core holes drilled from the surface. A total of 6,548 metres (21,484 feet) of drilling was completed.

The assay results show the extension of the silver and gold system continues to the northwest from the DPB resource area across the 1-kilometre vein corridor with each drillhole intersecting multiple mineralized quartz veins. A follow-up drill program is being planned that will reduce the drill spacing for over 450-metres of strike to 50 to 75-metre centers along the silver-gold trend that will be included in a future updated resource estimate. The NW Step Out zone is also open to the northwest and down dip, and connection with the DPB resource looks promising.

The mineralized quartz veins returned significant gold and silver values with gold (Au) up to 23.467 grams per tonne (g/t) Au and silver (Ag) values at 2,223 g/t Ag. In addition, drill thickness shows significant potential with vein intercepts exceeding 8 metres in TXC25-124. The NW Step Out target shows potential to add an additional 30 to 50% of new resource Tonopah West, connecting the zone to DPB, allowing for the capture and inclusion of the existing NW resource (1.0 million (M) tonnes containing an inferred 6.4 M ounces (ozs) Ag and 63k ozs Au or 12.1M ozs silver equivalent (AgEq))1 into a future updated preliminary economic assessment on Tonopah West.

Andrew Pollard, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer stated: "Initial assay results from our Resource Expansion Program have validated our geologic model, confirming multiple +1k g/t AgEq intercepts on the extension of the system across a host of veins over a 500-metre span of our one-kilometre gap. These results strengthen our confidence in adding both significant ounces and mine life at Tonopah West. Drilling has successfully connected high-grade mineralization within the southern portion of a one-kilometer gap within the vein corridor, linking the DPB resource area and mine plan to the 12-million-ounce AgEq NW Step Out deposit-excluded from our 2024 preliminary economic assessment. Initial results have successfully traced mineralized structures along a 500-metre extension of this zone, suggesting the potential to increase our existing mineral inventory by 30% to 50% and integrate the orphaned NW Step Out deposit. With our model becoming more robust, we are increasing expansion drilling with the goal of fully integrating the one-kilometre trend into our next preliminary economic assessment on Tonopah West, with an updated mineral resource estimate on Tonopah West planned in both Q3, 2025, in addition to a further updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment on Tonopah West scheduled for completion in Q2 2026."

Table 1: Tonopah West Assay Intercepts using 150 g/t AgEq cut off

Drillhole IDProgramFrom (m)To (m)Drillhole Interval (m)Ag g/tAu g/tAgEq g/t
TXC24-113Expansion478.08478.390.31614.07.1401,256.7
TXC24-113Expansion503.13504.661.52116.80.904198.2
TXC24-113Expansion538.43540.111.68364.00.033367.0
TXC24-114Expansion394.08395.631.5593.91.553233.7
Including394.08394.410.34288.05.270762.4
TXC25-123Expansion436.87437.540.67182.01.690334.1
TXC25-123Expansion471.83474.883.05225.42.412442.5
Including471.83472.140.312,223.023.4674,335.3
TXC25-124Expansion370.03378.628.60121.61.233232.6
Including371.55372.310.76778.67.8541,485.6
TXC25-124Expansion407.40410.262.87176.81.785337.5
Including407.40407.760.371,344.013.5002,559.2
AgEq gpt=(Au gpt*90)+Ag gpt; True thickness unknown at this time; NSV=No values above cut off; Cut-off grade is 150 gpt AgEq; RC/Core = RC pre-collar with core tail; Core is core from the surface.

 

Drillholes TXC24-106, -109, -110, and -111, drilled on the northern portion of the trend were too far east to reach the mineralized structures. Drillhole TXC24-108 cut multiple veins, but returned values below the cut-off grade (0.31 metres grading 117 g/t Ag, 0.165 g/t Au for 132 g/t AgEq; 0.67 metres grading 73 g/t Ag, 0.263 g/t Au for 96 g/t AgEq; and 0.64 metres yielding 50 g/t Ag, 0.24 g/t Au for 72 g/t AgEq starting at 578m, 590m and 631m respectively). TXC24-112 was drilled in a northwesterly direction and deviated to the northwest thereby paralleling the main structural grain. One drillhole, TXC24-107, which was cored from surface was lost before reaching the target depth.

With drillholes TXC24-113, -114 and TXC25-123 and -124 cutting multiple high-grade veins, the exploration group has a better understanding of the geometry of the NW Step Out structures that will be used for refined targeting of our expanded Resource Expansion Program.

Table 2: Tonopah West Drillhole Location Coordinates (based on GPS readings in the field, Datum UTM, NAD 1927, Zone 11)

Drillhole IDAreaTypeUTM_NAD27 EUTM_NAD27 NElevation (m)Depth (m)AzimuthIncline
TXC24-106NW Step OutRC/Core476887.14214846.11746.6770.5270-80
TXC24-107NW Step OutLost476889.24214843.01746.9118.0230-65
TXC24-108NW Step OutCore476891.54214844.81747.3713.4230-65
TXC24-109NW Step OutRC/Core476911.14214747.81748.0657.5270-80
TXC24-110NW Step OutRC/Core476925.94214639.91744.1657.5270-80
TXC24-111NW Step OutRC/Core477058.84214642.71747.6708.7230-65
TXC24-112NW Step OutRC/Core477316.74214181.81751.9737.0290-65
TXC24-113NW Step OutRC/Core477311.24214181.01751.7540.1220-75
TXC24-114NW Step OutRC/Core477403.84214041.91757.9618.1220-75
TXC25-123NW Step OutRC/Core477508.74214018.01767.1502.3180-65
TXC25-124NW Step OutRC/Core477647.04213941.21763.5525.5180-60

 

Figure 1 is a plan map showing the location of all the drillholes in the Resource Expansion Program and highlighting those mentioned in this news release.

Quality Assurance/ Quality Control

All sampling is conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists, and a strict chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility is implemented and monitored. The RC and core samples are hauled from the project site to a secure and fenced facility in Tonopah, Nevada, where they are loaded on to American Assay Laboratory's (AAL) flat-bed truck and delivered to AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada. A sample submittal sheet is delivered to AAL personnel who organize and process the sample intervals pursuant to the Company's instructions.

The RC samples are lined out at the lab and logged in to AAL's system. The core samples are cut using core saws and personnel at AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada according to the Company's instructions delivered with each core hole.

All samples are dried, crushed to 85% passing 10 mesh (2mm) and a 250-gram sub-sample split is collected and pulverized to 200 mesh (74 micron) in a ring and puck pulverizer. Then the pulverized material is digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and an Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) finish on a 30-gram assay split (FA-PB30-ICP). Silver is determined using five-acid digestion and ICP analysis (ICP-5AM48). Over limits for gold and silver are determined using a gravimetric finish (GRAVAU30 and GRAVAG30). Data verification of the assay and analytical results are completed to ensure accurate and verifiable results. Blackrock personnel insert a blind prep blank, lab blank or a certified reference material approximately every 15th to 20th sample.

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's strategic plans; the intention to expand the Resource Expansion Program; the timing of completion of the Company's drill program at Tonopah West and the anticipated objectives and results therefrom; the interpretation of the assay results from the Resource Expansion Program; the potential to add an additional 30 to 50% of new resource Tonopah West, connecting the zone to DPB, allowing for the capture and inclusion of the existing NW resource; the timing of completion of updated mineral resource estimates and updated preliminary economic assessments on Tonopah West; the Company's de-risking initiatives at Tonopah West; estimates of mineral resource quantities and qualities; estimates of mineralization from drilling; geological information projected from sampling results; and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information, Contact:

Andrew Pollard
President and Chief Executive Officer
(604) 817-6044
info@blackrocksilver.com

Silver Crown Royalties Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Closes First Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver Crown Royalties Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Closes First Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 24, 2025 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" the "Corporation" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. (" Investor Cubed ") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada. The terms of the consulting agreement with Investor Cubed (the " Agreement ") provide for up to a one-year term (terminable at SCRi's option after three months), provides for cash compensation of C$10,000 per month payable by Silver Crown to Investor Cubed for services rendered pursuant to the terms of the Agreement. Subject to approval by Cboe Canada Inc., Investor Cubed will also be entitled to 25,000 common shares of Silver Crown to be issued in equal quarterly instalments over the one-year term subject to termination clause under the Agreement.

Horizon Minerals
