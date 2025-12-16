Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling

Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling

Download the PDF here.

horizon mineralshrz:auasx:hrzprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals

Emerging stand-alone gold producer in Western Australia Keep Reading...
BC8: Black Cat Acquires Strategic Tenements Near Lakewood

BC8: Black Cat Acquires Strategic Tenements Near Lakewood

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced BC8: Black Cat Acquires Strategic Tenements Near LakewoodDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu GhoorlieDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold Mining and Processing Update

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mining and Processing UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M

Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35MDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy FormDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Element79 Gold Corp Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Elephant Project in Nevada's Battle Mountain District

Element79 Gold Corp Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Elephant Project in Nevada's Battle Mountain District

(TheNewswire) Data support skarn/porphyry potential; drill-ready program outlined VANCOUVER, BC - DECEMBER 16, 2025 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) (" Element79 ", the " Company ") today announced the filing of an independent technical report... Keep Reading...
Cartier Resources Grants Stock Options

Cartier Resources Grants Stock Options

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (the " Company ") announces that the Board of Directors granted, on December 16, 2025, a total of 3,600,000 stock options to directors and officers and to one employee of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan, each option... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its West Santa Fe project, located only 13 km from the Company's Flagship Santa Fe Mine project in... Keep Reading...
1911 GOLD GRADUATES TO TRADING ON THE OTCQX BEST MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

1911 GOLD GRADUATES TO TRADING ON THE OTCQX BEST MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that effective today, its common shares have graduated to trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX"), and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol of AUMBF. "We are pleased to... Keep Reading...
OTC Markets Group Welcomes 1911 Gold Corporation to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes 1911 Gold Corporation to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced 1911 Gold Corporation (TSX-V: AUMB; OTCQX: AUMBF), an advanced gold explorer and developer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. 1911 Gold... Keep Reading...
Positive Metallurgical Results from Initial Testwork with Dundee Sustainable Technologies

Positive Metallurgical Results from Initial Testwork with Dundee Sustainable Technologies

Highlights of GlassLock Process™ Performance Gold Concentrate Upgrade: The gold grade of the concentrate increased by 47%, reaching 24.7g/t Au, with no measurable gold loss during the GlassLock Process™, and a direct-to-smelter saleable concentrate can be producedArsenic Reduction: Arsenic... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Discovery of New Parallel Silver Lode at Webbs

Trading Halt

Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km

Forge Resources Intersects 3.4 g/t Gold over 44.75 Metres, and 800 Metre Step-Out Discovers 1.04 g/t Gold over 55.52 Metres at Alotta, Yukon

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Discovery of New Parallel Silver Lode at Webbs

Battery Metals Investing

Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km

gold investing

Forge Resources Intersects 3.4 g/t Gold over 44.75 Metres, and 800 Metre Step-Out Discovers 1.04 g/t Gold over 55.52 Metres at Alotta, Yukon

Cleantech Investing

Disrupting the Gold Standard: Eyeing Cyanide-free Alternatives in Resource Extraction

Rare Earth Investing

Policy Shift Sparks Renewed Interest in Rare Earths Stocks

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces Closing of $32.5 Million Private Placement With Strategic Investors

Resource Investing

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar