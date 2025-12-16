The Conversation (0)
December 16, 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling
21 August
Horizon Minerals
11 December
BC8: Black Cat Acquires Strategic Tenements Near Lakewood
BC8: Black Cat Acquires Strategic Tenements Near Lakewood
07 December
Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie
Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie
20 November
Gold Mining and Processing Update
Gold Mining and Processing Update
13 November
Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M
Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M
27 October
Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
5h
Element79 Gold Corp Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Elephant Project in Nevada's Battle Mountain District
(TheNewswire) Data support skarn/porphyry potential; drill-ready program outlined VANCOUVER, BC - DECEMBER 16, 2025 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) (" Element79 ", the " Company ") today announced the filing of an independent technical report... Keep Reading...
10h
Cartier Resources Grants Stock Options
Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (the " Company ") announces that the Board of Directors granted, on December 16, 2025, a total of 3,600,000 stock options to directors and officers and to one employee of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan, each option... Keep Reading...
13h
Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its West Santa Fe project, located only 13 km from the Company's Flagship Santa Fe Mine project in... Keep Reading...
14h
1911 GOLD GRADUATES TO TRADING ON THE OTCQX BEST MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES
1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that effective today, its common shares have graduated to trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX"), and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol of AUMBF. "We are pleased to... Keep Reading...
14h
OTC Markets Group Welcomes 1911 Gold Corporation to OTCQX
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced 1911 Gold Corporation (TSX-V: AUMB; OTCQX: AUMBF), an advanced gold explorer and developer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. 1911 Gold... Keep Reading...
15h
Positive Metallurgical Results from Initial Testwork with Dundee Sustainable Technologies
Highlights of GlassLock Process™ Performance Gold Concentrate Upgrade: The gold grade of the concentrate increased by 47%, reaching 24.7g/t Au, with no measurable gold loss during the GlassLock Process™, and a direct-to-smelter saleable concentrate can be producedArsenic Reduction: Arsenic... Keep Reading...
