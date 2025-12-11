The Conversation (0)
December 11, 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced BC8: Black Cat Acquires Strategic Tenements Near Lakewood
21 August
Horizon Minerals
07 December
Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu GhoorlieDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20 November
Gold Mining and Processing Update
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mining and Processing UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 November
Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35MDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 October
Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy FormDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 October
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
3h
Silver Dollar Completes Sale of Ranger-Page Silver-Zinc-Lead Project to Bunker Hill Mining
Located in Idaho's prolific Silver Valley, the historical Ranger-Page workings and mineralized zones are geologically continuous with the Bunker Hill system Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) is pleased to announce that, further to the news release of... Keep Reading...
9h
Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold, Bulk Sample and Financing Update
(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER TheNewswire - December 11, 2025 Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-V: PHD) (" Providence " or the " Company ") is extremely pleased to announce that it has entered into an underground mining lease agreement (the " Lease ") with Easy Mining Company Ltd . ("Easy Mining"). Easy... Keep Reading...
11h
Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine
Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced the company has formally commenced the engineering partner selection process for the upcoming engineering scoping pilot plant design, following direct engagement with Tier 1 U.S. service providers. The move is part of the... Keep Reading...
11h
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition
This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising. Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships or investment advice. NEW YORK (December 11, 2025) — via MiningNewsWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE:... Keep Reading...
13h
Heliostar Announces Positive Prefeasibility Study for Cerro del Gallo with Significant Expansion Potential
Company Highlights: Base Case shows US$424M post tax NPV5, 33.1% IRR, with a 2.3 year payback at a US$2,300/oz gold priceUpside Case shows US$972M post tax NPV5, 59.3% IRR, with a 1.4 year payback at a US$3,900/oz gold price1.31M GEOs produced over a 15.3 year mine life, averaging approximately... Keep Reading...
10 December
Locksley Resources Limited Commences EOI for Scoping Study at the Desert Antimony Mine
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) advised that it has formally commenced the engineering partner selection process for the upcoming engineering scoping pilot plant design , following direct engagement with Tier 1 U.S.... Keep Reading...
