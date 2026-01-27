The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
January 27, 2026
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Continued High-Grade Success from Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling
Sign up to get your FREE
Horizon Minerals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
21 August 2025
Horizon Minerals
16 December 2025
Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 December 2025
BC8: Black Cat Acquires Strategic Tenements Near Lakewood
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced BC8: Black Cat Acquires Strategic Tenements Near LakewoodDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 December 2025
Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu GhoorlieDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20 November 2025
Gold Mining and Processing Update
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mining and Processing UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 November 2025
Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35MDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2h
Silverco Provides Additional Information on the Agreement to Acquire Nuevo Silver and the La Negra Mine in Querétaro Mexico
Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") provides further information regarding the previously announced transaction pursuant to the binding letter with Nuevo Silver Inc. ("Nuevo Silver").As previously announced on January 20, 2026, Silverco is proposing to acquire Nuevo... Keep Reading...
2h
Silverco Provides Additional Information on the Agreement to Acquire Nuevo Silver and the La Negra Mine in Querétaro Mexico
Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") provides further information regarding the previously announced transaction pursuant to the binding letter with Nuevo Silver Inc. ("Nuevo Silver").As previously announced on January 20, 2026, Silverco is proposing to acquire Nuevo... Keep Reading...
3h
Material early-stage aircore drilling success at Sandstone
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Material early-stage aircore drilling success at SandstoneDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14h
Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo " or the " Company ") ( TSX.V: KRI ) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of 958,306 common shares (the " Common Shares ") at a price of $0.30 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $287,491.80 (the " Offering "). The Common Shares will be issued... Keep Reading...
14h
Quimbaya Gold Announces that Dr. Stewart Redwood Provides Independent Confirmation of Porphyry Copper System at Tahami Center
Site visit by 40-year porphyry specialist validates 2.0 x 1.4 km Cu-Au-Mo system with complete alteration zonation and geological setting analogous to Peru's major copper depositsQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces that Dr.... Keep Reading...
14h
Lahontan Drills More Shallow Oxide Gold at Slab: 69m Grading 0.45 g/t Au Eq Including 17m Grading 0.81 g/t Au Eq
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce new assay results from our 2025 Phase Two drilling program at the Company's flagship Santa Fe Mine Project located in Nevada's... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Horizon Minerals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00