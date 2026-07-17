Honeywell Aerospace to release second quarter financial results and hold its investor conference call on Wednesday, August 5

Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) will issue second quarter financial results after the closing of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Wednesday, August 5. The company will hold a conference call at 5:00 pm EDT.

Honeywell Aerospace Logo

Honeywell Technologies (Nasdaq: HON) announced that it will report second quarter results including the former Aerospace Technologies segment, which is now operating as Honeywell Aerospace, before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, July 23.

Honeywell Aerospace has traded as an independent, public company since June 29, 2026. Consistent with precedent spin-off transactions, its standalone financial results may differ from financial information reported for the former Honeywell Technologies segment due to the perimeter of the transaction, allocation of corporate costs, and treatment of intracompany transactions, among other items.

Additional information
A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at investor.honeywellaerospace.com, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell Aerospace uses our Investor Relations website, investor.honeywellaerospace.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

About Honeywell Aerospace
Honeywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) is an independent global aerospace and defense company whose critical technologies are broadly deployed on the world's leading commercial air transport, business aviation, defense and space platforms. These integrated solutions enable safer, more efficient, and more reliable missions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company employs more than 36,000 people globally and supports more than 10,000 customers. With a broad portfolio spanning avionics and navigation systems, engines and power systems, and control systems for aircraft, Honeywell Aerospace combines commitment and deep engineering expertise to drive innovation and long-term value for the aerospace industry. For more information, visit www.honeywellaerospace.com or follow Honeywell Aerospace on LinkedIn.  

Contacts:

 

 

 

Media
Brian Grace
(602) 897-0205
Brian.Grace@honeywellaerospace.us

Investor Relations
Sean Meakim
(623) 223-5980
Sean.Meakim@honeywellaerospace.us

 

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SOURCE Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

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