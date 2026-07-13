Homerun Resources Inc. Formally Included in "Programa Desenvolve" Tax Incentive Program to Support Industrial Development and Economic Integration in the State of Bahia, Brazil

Homerun Resources Inc. Formally Included in "Programa Desenvolve" Tax Incentive Program to Support Industrial Development and Economic Integration in the State of Bahia, Brazil

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, Homerun Brasil Mineração Ltda., has been formally included in "PROGRAMA DESENVOLVE," the industrial development and economic integration incentive program administered by the Government of the State of Bahia, Brazil.

The inclusion in PROGRAMA DESENVOLVE grants Homerun the ability to defer payment of ICMS (state value-added tax) on the acquisition of capital goods for 24 months and to defer payment of the ICMS balance on its sales for 72 months. This deferral framework is expected to significantly support working capital optimization for Homerun's flagship Solar Glass Project in Santa Maria Eterna and improve cash-flow management as the project advances through construction and into commercial operations.

The initial benefit term runs from July 1, 2026 through December 31, 2032 and is granted as a counterpart to the investment commitments Homerun is making in Bahia. Homerun's Solar Glass Project has an initial capital expenditure ("CAPEX") estimate of approximately US$396.5 million, as disclosed in the Company's recently released Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS"). The BFS confirms a positive economic profile for the project and positions Homerun as a first-mover in dedicated high-efficiency solar glass manufacturing in the Americas (see press release dated May 12, 2026).

Based on current ICMS parameters and preliminary internal modelling, the Company estimates that the combined ICMS deferrals on eligible capital goods and sales over the incentive period could translate into a non-dilutive cash-flow timing benefit in the tens of millions of U.S. dollars. While the precise value will depend on actual CAPEX deployment, ramp-up profile, realized sales volumes and prevailing ICMS rates over time, management believes that the deferrals materially enhance the project's financial flexibility during construction and early operations. These potential savings are incremental to the strong underlying economics already demonstrated by the BFS.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun, stated: "The inclusion of Homerun in PROGRAMA DESENVOLVE is a key validation of our long-term partnership with the State of Bahia and the strategic importance of our Solar Glass Project to the region. By deferring ICMS on both capital goods and sales, Bahia is effectively aligning public-sector support with our investment timeline, smoothing our cash-flow profile during construction and ramp-up. We view this incentive as a meaningful, non-dilutive enhancement to the already compelling economics outlined in our Bankable Feasibility Study and as another important milestone in building a vertically integrated, silica-powered platform for the energy and technology transitions in the Americas."

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy and technology transitions across multiple focused verticals: High Purity Silica and Advanced Silica Materials, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in the Silica Valley of Bahia, Brazil, Homerun is transforming raw silica sand into essential materials, products and technologies that accelerate clean energy and technology solutions and deliver durable shareholder value.

  • ⁠Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy and technology materials.
  • Solar: Development of the first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant in the Americas and the commercialization of extra-clear, antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.
  • Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.
  • ⁠Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets—creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy and technology solutions in the Americas.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304921

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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