Honeywell Aerospace Set to Join S&P 500 & S&P 100; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600: 

  • Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASD: HONA) will be added to the S&P 500 & 100 on Monday, June 29. Honeywell Aerospace will replace Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) in the S&P 500, and Conagra Brands will replace Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.(NASD: GDYN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 30. Honeywell Aerospace will replace Honeywell International Inc. (NASD: HON) in the S&P 100 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 30. Honeywell International is spinning off Honeywell Aerospace in a transaction expected to be completed on June 29. Post spin-off Honeywell International will be renamed Honeywell Technologies Inc. and will remain in the S&P 500. Honeywell Aerospace will be more representative of the mega capitalization space. Conagra Brands is more representative of the small capitalization space. Grid Dynamics Holdings is no longer representative of the small capitalization space.

  • National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE: NHI) will replace Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has announced ongoing liquidation activities and is no longer appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600.

  • Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) will replace TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 1. QXO Inc. (NYSE: QXO) is acquiring TopBuild in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

  • IES Holdings Inc. (NASD: IESC) will replace Janus Henderson Group plc. (NYSE: JHG) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 1. Trian Fund Management LP and General Catalyst Group Management are acquiring Janus Henderson Group in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 29, 2026

S&P 100

Addition

Honeywell Aerospace

HONA

Industrials

June 30, 2026

S&P 100

Deletion

Honeywell International

HON

Industrials

June 29, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Honeywell Aerospace

HONA

Industrials

June 30, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

Conagra Brands

CAG

Consumer Staples

June 30, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Conagra Brands

CAG

Consumer Staples

June 30, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Grid Dynamics Holdings

GDYN

Information
Technology

June 30, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

National Health Investors

NHI

Real Estate

June 30, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Apollo Commercial Real
Estate Finance

ARI

Financials

July 1, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Toast

TOST

Financials

July 1, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

TopBuild Corp

BLD

Consumer
Discretionary

July 1, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

IES Holdings

IESC

Industrials

July 1, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Janus Henderson Group

JHG

Financials

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com 

Media Inquiries
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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-aerospace-set-to-join-sp-500--sp-100-others-to-join-sp-midcap-400-and-sp-smallcap-600-302808386.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

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