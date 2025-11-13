Homeland Nickel Enters Agreement with USA Company, Amplifying Exposure to Strategic Holdings

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario November 13, 2025 TheNewswire - Homeland Nickel Inc. (" Homeland " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF) is pleased to announce the formation of Patriot Nickel Corp (" Patriot "), a Delaware-registered private company with strong domestic roots and capital market ties .
Commenting on the deal with Patriot, President and CEO of Homeland, Stephen Balch said "The Patriot partnership is in keeping with our belief in the emerging America First trend in the United States and the fact that Southern Oregon is the only logical location to build a significant, domestic supply of nickel. Our option of portfolio projects to Patriot and our equity interest in them will benefit shareholders immensely as Patriot brings American investor interest and recognition, American management and an excellent Board of Directors, who are well-placed to facilitate change within the US regulatory system. Homeland will benefit greatly while minimizing dilution to our existing shareholders."
Highlights of the recently signed Mineral Rights Agreement with Patriot include:
The transaction is considered arms-length
Homeland will option its Cleopatra Property (39.5 Mt @ 0.93% Ni historical resource) and its Eight Dollar Mountain Property (see news release July 17, 2025)
Homeland will receive 20% of the common shares of Patriot
Staged cash payments to Homeland of USD $1.25 million
Minimum expenditure requirements of USD $3.00 million
Cash and expenditure requirements are based over 3 years and can be accelerated
Requirement to bring one property to pre-feasibility to earn an 80% interest in both properties
Patriot will assume 50% of the progress payments to RAB Capital (CAD $7.5 million)
Homeland will appoint one Patriot Director
Homeland will be the Operator of the exploration programs until such time as a Joint Venture is formed
Upon Patriot Nickel vesting its 80% interest, a Joint Venture will be formed, and Patriot will become the Operator at Cleopatra and Eight Dollar Mountain
Qualified Person
Stephen J. Balch (BSc., P.Geo. #2250 – Ontario), President and CEO of Homeland Nickel and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved its technical content on behalf of the Company.
Historical Resources
The historical resource on the Cleopatra Property was originally prepared by André J. Rancourt, Eng., M.Sc.A., titled Evaluation of the Cleopatra Ni/Co Property Mining Potential, Curry County, Oregon, U.S.A. and dated November 23, 2009. This report was later reviewed by John Siriunis who visited the property in 2023 and prepared a report titled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Cleopatra Nickel-Cobalt Property having an effective date of August 10, 2023, and co-authored by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans. The 2023 report stated that, " The 2009 mineral resource estimate was completed in accordance with NI 43-101 and following the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves (CIM, 2005). "
Although the 2009 report by Rancourt was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and followed CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources, it was never placed in the public domain. As such the mineral resources are considered historical resources. All original assays and assay certificates for this work were preserved and are retained by Homeland.
During the original sampling programs, auger samples were individually wrapped and identified with a unique number. Samples were sent to ALS Chemex of Vancouver, Canada, which performed the assays using the conventional ME-ICP61 method. ALS Chemex is ISO/IEC 17025 certified by the Standards Council of Canada and has its own internal quality check system. Additional quality control was performed in the form of spot check auger holes and additional sampling plus sample re-assaying. This work is summarized in the 2009 report which is available on the Company's website as is the 2023 report.
To make the historical resources compliant, a minimum of 10% of the original work will be required to be repeated, consisting primarily of twinning selected auger holes, with geologic logging, sampling and assaying.
About Homeland Nickel
Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nickel projects in Oregon, United States and copper and gold projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company holds a significant portfolio of mining securities including 742,095 shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX-V: CNC), 9.960 million shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: NOB), 11.477 million shares of Benton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BEX), 139,767 shares of Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: VLD) and 2.761 million shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: MTT). Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL". More detailed information can be found on the Company's website at:
http://www.homelandnickel.com
Cautionary Statement
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include, but are not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, that are based on assumptions and courses of action, and in certain cases, can be identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur, or the negative forms of any of these words and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include statements related to future plans for the Company, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions including with respect to the anticipated actions of securities regulators, stock exchanges, and government entities, management plans and timelines, as well as results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what the management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, such assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: an inability to develop and successfully implement exploration strategies; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the lack of available capital; impact of the evolving situation in Ukraine on the business of the Company; and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's ongoing filings with securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.
Contact
Stephen Balch, President & CEO
Phone: 905-407-9586
Email: steve@beci.ca
